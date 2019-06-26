Flowr Develops Protocols to Certify Cannabis Clones are Free of Pests and Pathogens



First Delivery of Clones Reaches Recreational Growers

KELOWNA, British Columbia, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSXV: FLWR; OTC:FLWPF) ("Flowr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the development of a Clean Stock Protocol, which is a propriety process to certify that Flowr's clones are free of pests and pathogens. The use of the Clean Stock Protocol is in addition to industry standard Certificates of Authenticity that attest to THC and CBD content.



Flowr is also pleased to announce it has delivered its first shipment of clones. Growers in Saskatchewan will have the opportunity to benefit from genetics that are certified under the Clean Stock Protocol during the first growing season in Canada.

Only licensed cannabis retailers are permitted to sell clones in Saskatchewan, so the Company selected Railway Distributing ("Railway") as its wholesale and distribution partner in the province. Railway is expected to oversee the retail availability of Flowr's clones throughout the province.

"We are excited to partner with Railway to bring our trusted cannabis cultivars to the Saskatchewan market as an initial phase of our planned nursery business," said Jason Broome, Flowr's Chief Research and Innovation Officer. "Growing cannabis is challenging and by providing clones that are certified clean, we are aiming to assist growers by reducing uncertainty and enhancing the likelihood of a successful harvest."

The Clean Stock Protocol was developed in partnership with Hawthorne Canada Limited ("Hawthorne"), a subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, a NYSE-listed supplier of lawn, garden and hydroponics products.

About The Flowr Corporation

Flowr, through its subsidiaries, holds a cannabis production and sales license granted by Health Canada. With a head office in Toronto and a production facility in Kelowna, BC, Flowr builds and operates large-scale, GMP-designed cultivation facilities utilizing its own growing systems. Flowr expects to provide premium-quality cannabis to the adult-use recreational market and the medicinal market.

Source: The Flowr Corporation