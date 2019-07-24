Flowers Foods Inc. : Announces Conference Call and Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Update





THOMASVILLE, GA; July 24, 2019-Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) will hold a live webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2019 to review second quarter earnings. The company expects the call to last approximately 60 minutes. The company will release earnings on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after the market closes.

What: Flowers Foods Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

When: Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern

Where: www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates)

How: Live over the Internet - www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates)

Replay: The webcast replay will be archived at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates)

Contact: Paul Baltzer of Flowers Foods at 229.227.2380

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2018 sales of $4 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Wonder, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

