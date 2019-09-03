Flow Capital Announces Mailing of Substantial Issuer Bid Circular





TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) ("Flow Capital" or the "Company") announces, further to its press release issued on August 29, 2019, that the issuer bid circular in relation to the Company's substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") has been mailed to holders of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company. Under the terms of the Offer, the Company will offer to repurchase for cancellation up to $4 million of its outstanding Common Shares.



The Offer commenced on August 29, 2019 and will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 7, 2019, unless extended or withdrawn. The Company has engaged Computershare Trust Company of Canada to act as the depositary for the Offer.



The Offer is being made by way of a "modified Dutch auction", which will allow shareholders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, within a range of not less than $0.15 per Common Share and not more than $0.20 per Common Share (in increments of $0.01 per Common Share), at which they are willing to sell their Common Shares. Upon expiry of the Offer, the Company will determine the lowest purchase price (which will not be less than $0.15 per Common Share and not more than $0.20 per Common Share) that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of Common Shares properly tendered to the Offer, and not properly withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $4 million. Shareholders who wish to participate in the Offer will be able to do so through (i) auction tenders in which they will specify the number of Common Shares being tendered at a specific price per Common Share, or (ii) purchase price tenders in which they will agree to have a specified number of Common Shares purchased at the purchase price to be determined pursuant to the auction and have their Common Shares considered as having been tendered at the minimum price of $0.15 for the purposes of determining the purchase price. Shareholders who validly deposit Common Shares without specifying the method in which they are tendering their Common Shares will be deemed to have made a purchase price tender.

The directors and officers of the Company have advised that they will not tender any of their shares pursuant to the Offer.

As of August 28, 2019, 83,402,764 Common Shares were issued and outstanding. Accordingly, the Offer is for up to 26,666,666 Common Shares, or approximately 32.0% of the total number of outstanding Common Shares, if the purchase price is determined to be the minimum purchase price per Common Share of $0.15, or up to 20,000,000 Common Shares, or approximately 24.0% of the total number of outstanding Common Shares, if the purchase price is determined to be the maximum purchase price per Common Share of $0.20 (in each case, based on full participation).

The Offer is optional for all shareholders, who are free to choose whether to participate, how many Common Shares to tender and, in the case of auction tenders, at what price to tender within the specified range. Any shareholders who do not deposit their Common Shares (or whose Common Shares are not repurchased under the Offer) will realize a proportionate increase in their equity interest in the Company to the extent that Common Shares are purchased under the Offer.

The Offer is not conditional upon any minimum number of Common Shares being tendered but is subject to various other conditions disclosed in the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular. The Company reserves the right, subject to applicable laws, to withdraw or amend the Offer, if certain events occur.

Neither the Company nor its board of directors makes any recommendation to any shareholder as to tender or refrain from tendering shares, and the Company has not authorized any individual to make such recommendation. Shareholders are strongly urged to read and carefully evaluate all information in the Offer documents before making any decision with respect to the tender offer and should consult their own broker or other financial and tax advisors prior to making any decision with respect to the Offer.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Details of the Offer, including instructions for tendering Common Shares, are included in the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular, letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, which have been mailed to holders of Common Shares and filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and also made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.flowcap.com.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

