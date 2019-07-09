Quantcast

    Flow Capital Announces Investment in Wirkn

    July 09, 2019


    TORONTO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) is pleased to announce that it has closed a senior secured two-year note with Montreal-based Wirkn, Inc. The Flow loan was matched by an equivalent amount from equity investors and another lender.

    "Wirkn's video-based job marketplace helps retail brands to find and retain shift-based employees, in particular Millennial and Generation Z candidates," said Robb McLarty, Flow Capital's Chief Investment Officer. "Hiring the right people is a key success factor for retailers. The next generation of bricks-and-mortar retail will be heavily influenced by technology and humans to create an experience that is differentiated from e-commerce.  Wirkn is enabling this for many of the world's largest shopping centre owners and operators. We are excited to fuel Wirkn's continued growth."

    About FlowCapital

    Based in Toronto, Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

    For further information, please contact:

    Flow Capital Corp.

    Alex Baluta

    Chief Executive Officer

    alex@flowcap.com 

    1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

    PO Box 171,

    Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

     

    Source: Flow Capital Corp.

