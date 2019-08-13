Quantcast

    Flow Capital Announces Investment in DirecTech Labs

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 13, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) announced today that it has closed a royalty investment with DirecTech Labs Inc., a TechStars graduate and Los Angeles-based company that leverages predictive analytics and machine learning to help direct and social selling companies to understand their sales reps and customers at unprecedented levels. DirecTech's deep segmentation and behavior profiles — learned from over 16 million sales lifecycles — power personalized text and email interactions with sales reps and customers, maximizing their potential and delivering measurable ROI.  DirecTech is currently operating in 85 countries and 24 languages.

    "DirecTech lies at the intersection of SaaS, artificial intelligence, and sales tech, three important and recurring themes in our investment portfolio," said Robb McLarty, Chief Investment Officer of Flow Capital. "We are excited to help DirecTech expand and drive measurable impact to direct selling companies."

    About FlowCapital

    Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

    For further information, please contact:

    Flow Capital Corp.

    Alex Baluta

    Chief Executive Officer

    alex@flowcap.com

    1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

    PO Box 171,

    Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

    Source: Flow Capital Corp.

