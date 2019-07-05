Flow Capital Announces First UK Investment



Senior secured note in artificial intelligence company, Echobox

TORONTO, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) is pleased to announce that it has closed a senior secured two-year note in Echobox, Ltd. The investment is Flow Capital's first in the United Kingdom.



"We are pleased to be partnering with Echobox and its exceptional team. Our capital will help to fuel the company's continued growth," said Robb McLarty, Chief Investment Officer of Flow Capital. "Echobox's artificial intelligence-enabled software platform helps publishers from all over the world - such as The Guardian, Le Monde and many others - to generate billions of impressions and millions of dollars in new revenue each month."

"Like the US and Canada, the United Kingdom offers Flow Capital a large universe of emerging growth companies run by entrepreneurs who wish to capitalize their businesses without the dilution of equity and the restrictions of conventional debt. We hope to make many investments there," said Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Capital. "Expanding into the UK will increase our total addressable market and add geographical diversification to our portfolio, helping to drive shareholder value."

About FlowCapital

Based in Toronto, Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

