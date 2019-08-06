Flow Capital Announces Completion of $10 Million Investment by Flow Priority Return Fund LP





TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) ("Flow Capital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced transaction with Flow Capital Priority Return Fund LP (the "Fund"), pursuant to which Flow has raised $10 million through the granting of a royalty interest in certain of its existing investments to the Fund (the "Transaction").



Under the Transaction, a collection of institutional and high net worth investors have invested $10 million (the "Investment Amount") into the newly-created Fund, which has in turn paid the Investment Amount to the Company in return for a royalty interest in 8 of Flow's existing investments (the "Underlying Royalty Contracts").

Under the terms of the Transaction:

an amount equal to the lesser of 1% per month of the outstanding Investment Amount or the royalty payments received by Flow Capital from the Underlying Royalty Contracts will be paid to investors (the "Class A Return"). Flow Capital will retain all royalty payments from the Underlying Royalty Contracts that are in excess of the Class A Return (the "Adjusted Net Royalty Payments");

the first $11 million of cash buyout payments received by Flow Capital from the Underlying Royalty Contracts will be used to redeem units of the Fund held by investors as and when such buyout payments are received by Flow Capital, with the remainder of all buyout proceeds from these investments to be retained by Flow Capital;

if by the third anniversary of the establishment of the Fund there has been less than $5 million in redemptions, investors will receive an enhanced return equal to 20% of the Adjusted Net Royalty Payments on a monthly basis until such time as there have been $5 million in redemptions; and

Flow Capital will have no obligation to make any payments to the Fund unless and until it receives corresponding royalty and buyout payments under the Underlying Royalty Contracts.

With respect to the 8 Underlying Royalty Contracts:

since the dates of the original investments, the revenues of the 8 investee companies have collectively increased by approximately 88.1%;

the revenues of the 8 investee companies are on a run rate to generate approximately $148 million in aggregate annual revenues; and

Flow Capital has earned an approximate 93% cash-on-cash return from the 8 investments to date. For the 8 Underlying Royalty Contracts, the 93% return represents the royalty payments received from the start of the investment over the amount invested.

About FlowCapital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

PO Box 171,

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

