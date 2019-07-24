Flow Capital Announces a $10 Million Limited Partnership, Subject to TSX Venture Exchange Approval





TORONTO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) ("Flow Capital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, it has raised $10 million through its Priority Return Fund Limited Partnership ("LP" or "Fund").



Upon approval, the capital raised from the LP will bring the cash balance of the Company to approximately $17.5 million. "The capital raised in this LP will help Flow to continue to grow its portfolio of revenue linked royalty and venture debt investments in emerging growth companies," said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.

A collection of institutional and high net worth investors has invested $10 million into the LP. In exchange for the $10 million in the LP (the "Investment Amount"), Flow will grant to the LP a royalty on a group of investments held by Flow and its subsidiaries (the "Underlying Royalty Contracts"). These existing investments, which together have experienced an 88.1% increase in revenue growth since the date of investment, are on a run rate to generate approximately $148 million in revenue and have delivered an approximate 93% cash-on-cash return to May 2019.

The royalty will pay LP investors:

(a) An amount equal to the lesser of 1% per month of the outstanding Investment Amount or the royalty payments received by Flow from the Underlying Royalty Contracts. Flow Capital will retain the residual monthly cash flow available from the Underlying Royalty Contracts after the monthly payment to LP Unit holders. (b) All cash buyout payments received by Flow from the Underlying Royalty Contracts until 110% of the invested principal has been repaid. Buyout payments paid to the LP are used to repay the LP investors principal. The LP has a claim on the first $11 million in buyout proceeds from the Underlying Royalty Contracts. Buyout proceeds above $11 million will be assigned to Flow Capital. As the timing of buyouts in the Underlying Royalty Contracts is uncertain, the Company will pay down principal invested in the LP when received rather than at a fixed date.

There will be no additional obligation or liability to Flow Capital beyond the Underlying Royalty Contracts. The LP has appointed one of the Company's subsidiaries as the General Partner ("GP").

"This successful capital raise is an important step in advancing Flow's investment efforts. As principal repayments to the LP are matched with liquidity events in the Underlying Royalty Investments, the Company is better able to manage balance sheet obligations. Over time, as the more recent investments in our portfolio mature, we expect to raise additional funds through similar LP structures," said Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Capital.

About FlowCapital

Based in Toronto, Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

