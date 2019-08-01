Florida Toddler Dies After Being Left In Hot Day Care Van - ATWEC Technologies Signs Agreement with Louisiana Head Start Group





MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC:ATWT) a US-based company specializing in child safety and protection technologies, today announced that it reached agreement with Caddo Head Startday care centers, to install its patented child reminder safety alarms in sixteen (16) transport vehicles.



The announcement comes on a day of tragedy, as Broward County authorities are investigating after 2-year-old Noah Steed was found dead inside a hot daycare van on Monday. Oakland Park's (FL) Ceressa's Day Care and Preschool has been shut down pending the investigation.



Meanwhile, in New York City, 1-year-old twins died Friday after they were left inside a car for eight hours by their father, who said in an initial court appearance Saturday that he forgot to drop them off at a day care center before going to work.

In fact, since 1990, more than 900 children have died in hot cars, including 97 in Florida, according to national statistics. Of those children, four have died this year. 2018 was the deadliest year for hot car deaths, with 52 fatalities.



ATWT offers cutting-edge technology solutions, including its patented Kiddie Voice™ safety alarms, to help combat this real-life danger by protecting children and giving parents 'peace of mind'.

The Shreveport, LA-based day care supports 11 facilities and over 1,564 children ages 3 through 5. The fleet consists of 16 vehicles, which ATWT will equip with its latest technology solutions for protecting children. The installations will take place on August 5.



"We've had tremendous success with ATWEC's vehicle technologies in the past, and look forward to improving our fleet with the latest upgrades," said Caddo's Director of Transportation Wendell Piper. "With these latest tragedies on national news, it is more urgent than ever to secure our vehicles, and prevent this from ever happening again." In Jacksonville, 4-month old Brooklyn Isaac died in May, while 2-year-old Joy Monell-Merritt and 14-month-old Richard Wighart both died in April from hot car deaths in Perdido Key and Melbourne.

The Company's President Alex Wiley stated, "With children dying in hot cars, and potential danger seemingly around every corner, we feel confident that our broad child safety initiative will protect and enrich the lives of not only the young students, but also the drivers, administrators, and parents. The Company is poised for breakout sales growth, as even one child death is too many, and we will work tirelessly to make this happen."



Shareholders and other investors can find the information related to the Company's breakthrough child safety products and services on the OTC Markets website under the symbol "ATWT", as well as the Company's website home page, www.atwec.com



Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosure information. All company or product names used are the property of their respective owners and may be the trade marks (TM), service marks (SM), or registered marks (R) of other companies, and are used for information purposes only and to their owners' benefit, without intent to infringe.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc.(OTC:ATWT):

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is a technology company providing child safety and protection services, headquartered in Memphis, and has been doing business since 1979. ATWT has developed unique vehicle safety devices which protect children while being transported to and from schools, homes and special events. ATWT has been issued patent number 7,646,288,B2 by the US patent office, and its business model is associated with legislation designed to mandate these systems for school and other vehicles, on a state-by-state basis. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "ATWT", and the Company's website is www.atwec.com

CONTACT:

ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

Darnell Stitts, Secretary & Director

info@atwec.com; gerome41@gmail.com

(901) 289-2621

Source: ATWEC Technologies, Inc.