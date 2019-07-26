Quantcast

FlexShopper Inc. Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 26, 2019, 11:30:00 AM EDT


Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) ("FlexShopper" or the "Company"), a leading national online lease-to-own ("LTO") retailer and LTO payment solution provider, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Monday, August 12, 2019. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the next day, August 13th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

Conference Call Details
   
Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
   
Domestic callers: 877-407-3944
International callers: 412-902-0038
   



Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the "Investor" section of the Company's website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fpay/mediaframe/31688/indexl.html.  An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Contact:

Jeremy Hellman

Vice President

The Equity Group

212-836-9626

jhellman@equityny.com

FlexShopper, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@flexshopper.com

FlexShopper Inc.

Source: FlexShopper, Inc.

