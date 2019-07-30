Flexion Therapeutics to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019





BURLINGTON, Mass., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced that it will report its second-quarter 2019 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Flexion's management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.



The dial-in number for the conference call is 855-770-0022 for domestic participants and 908-982-4677 for international participants, with Conference ID #8464449. A live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed through the "Investors" tab on the Flexion Therapeutics website, and a replay will be available online after the call.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. For the past three years, Flexion has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal, and Flexion was recognized as a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe in 2017 and 2018.

Contact:

Scott Young

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

T: 781-305-7194

syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com

