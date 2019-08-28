Quantcast

Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 9:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the presentation, please visit the Flexion website at http://ir.flexiontherapeutics.com.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, a type of degenerative arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. For the past three years, Flexion has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal, and Flexion was also recognized as a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe in 2017 and 2018.

