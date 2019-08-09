FitLife Brands Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results





OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. ("FitLife" or the "Company") (OTC Pink:FTLF), an international provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers marketed under the brand names NDS Nutrition™, PMD®, SirenLabs®, CoreActive®, Metis Nutrition™, iSatori™, Energize, and BioGenetic Laboratories, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 include:

Total revenue increased 5.5% to $4.6 million.

Direct-to-consumer online sales increased to 13.5% of total revenue, compared to 4.5% in the same quarter last year, with Energize and select iSatori products continuing to achieve the strongest unit movement.

Gross profit improved 2.7% to $1.9 million.

Operating expense declined 10.5% to $1.4 million.

Net income available to common shareholders improved to $0.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $0.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

As a result of the reverse/forward split that was executed during the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 8.9% of its outstanding shares.

For the first time in several years, the Company achieved a net cash position, with cash of $0.9 million exceeding total debt of $0.7 million at quarter end.

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, total revenue was $4.6 million versus $4.4 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 5.5%. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in our online direct-to-consumer sales with our brands such as Energize, offset partially by a decline in our wholesale revenue. During the second quarter of 2019, online sales accounted for 13.5% of the Company's revenue, compared to 4.5% during the same quarter last year.

Gross profit improved to $1.9 million, an increase of 2.7% from the second quarter of 2018. Gross margin declined from 41.2% to 40.1% over the same time period, driven primarily by greater promotional activity during the quarter in our iSatori wholesale business.

Total operating expense for the second quarter of 2019 declined 10.5% to $1.4 million, primarily due to cost reduction initiatives that were implemented throughout 2018. Operating income for the second quarter increased 100% to $0.4 million.

Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.5 million, an increase of 211% compared to the same period last year. The Company delivered basic earnings per share of $0.51—or $0.43 per diluted share—in the quarter, compared to $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year. Earnings during the quarter benefitted from a non-recurring legal settlement amounting to $0.14 million.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, total revenue was $10.5 million, a 16.7% increase over the prior year. Operating income was $1.6 million and net income available to common shareholders was $1.7 million compared to $0.5 million and $0.4 million, respectively, during the prior year period.

The Company's balance sheet has continued to improve consistent with operations. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's cash balance of $0.9 million exceeded its total outstanding debt of $0.7 million.

Dayton Judd, the Company's Chairman and CEO, commented "I am pleased that the Company's operations continue to improve. Our improved cost structure and financial flexibility is giving us the freedom to invest in marketing and explore other opportunities to further strengthen and grow our Company."

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets over 80 different dietary supplements to promote sports nutrition, improved performance, weight loss and general health primarily through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through more than 25,000 additional domestic retail locations and, increasingly, online. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information please visit our new website at www.fitlifebrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are forward looking involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this news release. Such factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to of the Company to continue to grow revenue, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

FITLIFE BRANDS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) ASSETS: June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 917,000 $ 259,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of doubtful accounts, product returns, sales returns and incentive programs of $294,000 and $455,000, respectively 3,220,000 1,433,000 Inventories, net of allowance for obsolescence of $131,000 and $107,000, respectively 2,712,000 3,523,000 Note receivable - - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 96,000 223,000 Total current assets 6,945,000 5,438,000 Property and equipment, net 161,000 189,000 Right of use asset, net of amortization of $187,000 293,000 - Goodwill 225,000 225,000 Security Deposits 10,000 10,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,634,000 $ 5,862,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 2,625,000 $ 2,628,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 445,000 420,000 Lease Liability - current portion 70,000 - Notes payable - Related Parties 693,000 500,000 Total current liabilities 3,833,000 3,548,000 LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY, net of current portion 227,000 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,060,000 3,548,000 CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018: Preferred stock Series A Preferred, $0.01 par value 1,000 shares authorized; 600 and 600 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 10,015,120 and 1,111,943 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 respectively 11,000 11,000 Treasury Stock, 99,238 shares (566,000 ) - Additional paid-in capital 32,199,000 32,107,000 Accumulated deficit (28,070,000 ) (29,804,000 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 3,574,000 $ 2,314,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,634,000 $ 5,862,000

FITLIFE BRANDS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 4,618,000 $ 4,379,000 $ 10,496,000 $ 8,993,000 Cost of goods sold 2,764,000 2,573,000 6,101,000 5,271,000 Gross profit 1,854,000 1,806,000 4,395,000 3,722,000 OPERATING EXPENSES: General and administrative 796,000 856,000 1,570,000 1,709,000 Selling and marketing 616,000 718,000 1,166,000 1,523,000 Depreciation and amortization 13,000 18,000 28,000 38,000 Total operating expenses 1,425,000 1,592,000 2,764,000 3,270,000 OPERATING INCOME 429,000 214,000 1,631,000 452,000 OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME) Interest expense 18,000 44,000 33,000 65,000 Other income - - - (1,000 ) Gain on settlement (142,000 ) - (142,000 ) - Total other expense (income) (124,000 ) 44,000 (109,000 ) 64,000 NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 553,000 170,000 1,740,000 388,000 INCOME TAXES 6,000 - 6,000 - NET INCOME 547,000 170,000 1,734,000 388,000 PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDEND (18,000 ) - (18,000 ) - NET INCOME AVAILAB LE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 529,000 $ 170,000 $ 1,716,000 $ 388,000 NET INCOME PER SHARE AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.16 $ 1.59 $ 0.36 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.16 $ 1.36 $ 0.36 Basic weighted average common shares 1,047,447 1,095,510 1,079,517 1,084,091 Diluted weighted average common shares 1,239,875 1,095,510 1,258,520 1,084,091

FITLIFE BRANDS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (Unaudited) 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,734,000 $ 388,000 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,000 38,000 Decrease in allowance for sales returns and doubtful accounts (161,000 ) (521,000 ) Increase (decrease) in allowance for inventory obsolescence 24,000 (25,000 ) Common stock issued for services 39,000 98,000 Fair value of options issued for services 71,000 19,000 Gain on disposal of assets - (1,000 ) Right of use asset - Amortization 50,000 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable - trade (1,626,000 ) 2,097,000 Accounts receivable - factored - (1,466,000 ) Inventories 787,000 142,000 Prepaid expenses 127,000 139,000 Customer note receivable - 5,000 Accounts payable (3,000 ) 43,000 Accrued interest on notes 33,000 - Accrued liabilities and other liabilities (69,000 ) (74,000 ) Right of use asset - Lease Liability (46,000 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 988,000 882,000 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the sale of assets - 2,000 Net cash provided by investing activities - 2,000 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of Notes Payable 300,000 - Dividend payments on preferred stock (18,000 ) - Secured payable to factor - 1,159,000 Repurchases of common stock (472,000 ) - Repayment of line of credit - (1,950,000 ) Repayments of term loan - (415,000 ) Repayments of note payable (140,000 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (330,000 ) (1,206,000 ) INCREASE IN CASH 658,000 (322,000 ) CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 259,000 1,262,000 CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 917,000 $ 940,000 Supplemental disclosure operating activities Cash paid for interest $ 33,000 $ 65,000 Non-cash investing and financing activities Recording of lease asset and liability upon adoption of ASU-2016-02 $ 343,000 $ - Accrued liability for stock buyback $ 94,000 $ -

