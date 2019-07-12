Quantcast

First Western Financial, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, July 25

By GlobeNewswire,  July 12, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


DENVER, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado ("First Western"), announced today that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the markets close on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 26, 2019, to discuss First Western's financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the News & Events page of First Western's investor relations website.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Information:

Date: Friday, July 26, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Telephone Access: (877) 405-1628

Telephone Replay (available through August 2, 2019): (855) 859-2056 (domestic); access code 5776517

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News & Events page of First Western's investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California.  First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services.  First Western's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MYFW."

Contacts:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Tony Rossi

310-622-8221

Larry Clark

310-622-8223

MYFW@finprofiles.com

IR@myfw.com

Source: First Western Financial, Inc.

