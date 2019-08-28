Quantcast

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 06:14:00 PM EDT


CLARKSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:FSFG) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share.  The dividend will be paid on or about September 30, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 13, 2019.

The Bank operates fifteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery. Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank's website at www.fsbbank.net.

Contact:

Tony A. Schoen

Chief Financial Officer

(812) 283-0724

Source: First Savings Financial Group, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: FSFG




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7856.88
29.93  ▲  0.38%
DJIA 26036.10
258.20  ▲  1.00%
S&P 500 2887.94
18.78  ▲  0.65%
Data as of Aug 28, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar