First Patient Enrolled in Phase 1b/2 Trial of Lixte Biotechnology's LB-100 in Low or Intermediate-1 Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome



EAST SETAUKET, NY, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:LIXT) announced that the first patient has been enrolled in its Phase 1b/2 study of the safety and therapeutic benefit of Lixte's lead clinical compound, LB-100, in patients with low and intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) who have failed or are intolerant of standard treatment (NCT03886662).



Dr. John S. Kovach, founder and CEO of Lixte, said "Because there are no standard treatments for patients with refractory MDS, from a statistical standpoint as few as 7 objective responses among the first 47 patients would be considered encouraging and justify proceeding to a Phase 3 trial. Of course, we hope that in the current trial LB-100 will be associated with even higher rates of objective benefit to these patients allowing us to move to Phase 3 before reaching 47 entries."

The study is open at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla. Dr. Rami Komrokji, vice chair of Moffitt's Department of Malignant Hematology, is the principal investigator.

About Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

Lixte is a biotech company that identifies enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then designs novel compounds to attack those targets. Lixte's product pipeline is primarily focused on inhibitors of protein phosphatases, used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and immune checkpoint blockers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Additional information on the Company is available at www.lixte.com.

