First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Third Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share

By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 03:48:00 PM EDT


CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the parent company of First Midwest Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.14 per share.  This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on October 8, 2019 to common stockholders of record on September 27, 2019 and will represent the 147th consecutive cash dividend paid by First Midwest since its inception in 1983.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ:FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $17.5 billion of assets and $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest's principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, southeast Wisconsin, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Contacts

Investors:                                                                    Media:

Patrick S. Barrett                                                          Maurissa Kanter

EVP, Chief Financial Officer                                         SVP, Director of Corporate Communications

(708) 831-7231                                                            (708) 831-7345

pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com                                      maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

Source: First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

