First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results





CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the second quarter of 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $47.0 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $46.1 million, or $0.43 per share, for the first quarter of 2019, and $29.6 million, or $0.29 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.



Reported results for all periods were impacted by implementation costs related to the Company's Delivering Excellence initiative(1) ("Delivering Excellence"). In addition, the second and first quarters of 2019 were impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses. For additional detail on these adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release.

Earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted(2) was $0.50 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.46 for the first quarter of 2019 and $0.40 for the second quarter of 2018.

SELECT SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Generated EPS of $0.43, consistent with the first quarter of 2019 and up from $0.29 for the second quarter of 2018.

-- Increased EPS, adjusted (2) to $0.50, up 9% and 25% from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.

-- Produced returns on average tangible common equity, adjusted (2) of 16.0% for the second quarter of 2019, up 64 basis points and 114 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.

Increased total average deposits to $13 billion, up 6% and 14% from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.

Expanded net interest income to $150 million, up 8% from the first quarter of 2019 and 18% from the second quarter of 2018.

Increased noninterest income to $39 million, up 10% from the first quarter of 2019 and 4% from the second quarter of 2018.

Controlled noninterest expense; reported an efficiency ratio (2) of 55%, down from 56% and 60% in the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.

of 55%, down from 56% and 60% in the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. Completed the acquisition of Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. on May 9, 2019, adding approximately $1.2 billion of assets, $700 million of loans, and $1.0 billion of deposits, net of fair value adjustments.

Repurchased approximately 1 million shares of our common stock at a cost of $21 million.

"It was a strong quarter, reflecting successful execution on a number of business fronts," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We closed the quarter with $17.5 billion of total assets, up 10% and 18% from the last quarter and a year ago and aided by our mid-May acquisition of Bridgeview Bank. Operating performance was again solid, benefiting from asset growth, improved fee income and continued operating efficiency."

Mr. Scudder concluded, "First Midwest remains well-positioned as we navigate an evolving landscape. Recent acquisitions have greatly expanded our distribution and top 10 market share in metro Chicago. Combined with an engaged team, ongoing investment in our business and our strong capital foundation, we continue to pursue opportunities for growth, revenue diversification and market expansion. As always, we do so with an unwavering commitment to the financial success of our clients and drive to provide our shareholders with superior, long-term returns."

ACQUISITION

Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc.

On May 9, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Bridgeview Bancorp, Inc. ("Bridgeview"), the holding company for Bridgeview Bank Group. At closing, the Company acquired 13 banking offices located across greater Chicagoland, and added approximately $1.2 billion of assets, $1.0 billion of deposits, and $700 million of loans, net of fair value adjustments. The merger consideration totaled $135.4 million and consisted of 4.7 million shares of Company stock and $37.1 million of cash. All Bridgeview operating systems were converted to our operating platform during the second quarter of 2019.

STOCK REPURCHASES

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company announced a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $180 million of its common stock. Stock repurchases under this program may be made from time to time on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, at the discretion of the Company. The Company repurchased approximately 1.0 million shares of its common stock at a total cost of $21.2 million during the second quarter of 2019.

(1) The Company initiated certain actions in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative in the second quarter of 2018, demonstrating the Company's ongoing commitment to provide service excellence to its clients and maximizing both the efficiency and scalability of its operating platform.

(2) These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. For details on the calculation of these metrics, see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(%) Assets Other interest-earning assets $ 210,322 $ 1,240 2.36 $ 125,615 $ 728 2.35 $ 147,996 $ 519 1.41 Securities(1) 2,631,437 18,423 2.80 2,371,692 16,387 2.76 2,165,091 13,322 2.46 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and

Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock 87,815 757 3.45 79,821 952 4.77 80,038 864 4.32 Loans(1) 12,022,470 158,442 5.29 11,458,233 145,531 5.15 10,788,285 128,422 4.77 Total interest-earning assets(1) 14,952,044 178,862 4.80 14,035,361 163,598 4.72 13,181,410 143,127 4.35 Cash and due from banks 215,464 202,101 197,025 Allowance for loan losses (108,698 ) (107,520 ) (99,469 ) Other assets 1,681,240 1,537,897 1,326,749 Total assets $ 16,740,050 $ 15,667,839 $ 14,605,715 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Savings deposits $ 2,079,852 346 0.07 $ 2,037,831 346 0.07 $ 2,060,066 373 0.07 NOW accounts 2,261,103 2,776 0.49 2,083,366 2,162 0.42 2,065,530 1,472 0.29 Money market deposits 1,907,766 3,041 0.64 1,809,234 2,349 0.53 1,759,313 1,073 0.24 Time deposits 2,849,930 13,153 1.85 2,647,316 11,745 1.80 1,871,666 5,114 1.10 Borrowed funds 1,025,351 4,459 1.74 877,995 3,551 1.64 913,902 3,513 1.54 Senior and subordinated debt 220,756 3,595 6.53 203,899 3,313 6.59 195,385 3,140 6.45 Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,344,758 27,370 1.06 9,659,641 23,466 0.99 8,865,862 14,685 0.66 Demand deposits 3,835,567 3,587,480 3,621,645 Total funding sources 14,180,325 0.77 13,247,121 0.72 12,487,507 0.47 Other liabilities 318,156 282,437 227,481 Stockholders' equity - common 2,241,569 2,138,281 1,890,727 Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity $ 16,740,050 $ 15,667,839 $ 14,605,715 Tax-equivalent net interest

income/margin(1) 151,492 4.06 140,132 4.04 128,442 3.91 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1,180 ) (1,108 ) (1,039 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(1) $ 150,312 $ 139,024 $ 127,403 Impact of acquired loan accretion(1) $ 10,308 0.28 $ 6,369 0.18 $ 4,445 0.14 Tax-equivalent net interest income/

margin, adjusted(1) $ 141,184 3.78 $ 133,763 3.86 $ 123,997 3.77

(1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was up 8.1% and 18.0% compared to the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. The rise in net interest income from both prior periods resulted primarily from the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Bridgeview transaction in the second quarter of 2019, higher acquired loan accretion, security purchases, and loan growth, partially offset by higher cost of funds. In addition, net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 benefited from an increase in the number of days in the quarter compared to the first quarter of 2019. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the rise in net interest income was also impacted by the acquisition of interest-earning assets from the Northern States Financial Corporation ("Northern States") transaction in the fourth quarter of 2018 and higher interest rates.

Acquired loan accretion contributed $10.3 million, $6.4 million, and $4.4 million to net interest income for the second quarter of 2019, the first quarter of 2019, and the second quarter of 2018, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 4.06%, increasing 2 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and 15 basis points from the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.78%, down 8 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and up one basis point from the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted compared to the first quarter of 2019 was impacted by compression related to the mix of interest-earning assets acquired in the Bridgeview transaction, actions taken to reduce rate sensitivity, and higher cost of funds. These items were more than offset by higher interest rates compared to the second quarter of 2018.

For the second quarter of 2019, total average interest-earning assets rose by $916.7 million and $1.8 billion from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from the Bridgeview transaction in the second quarter of 2019, security purchases, and loan growth. In addition, the rise in average interest-earning assets compared to the second quarter of 2018 was impacted by the Northern States transaction.

Total average funding sources for the second quarter of 2019 increased by $933.2 million and $1.7 billion from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from the Bridgeview transaction in the second quarter of 2019 and organic growth. In addition, the rise in average funding sources compared to the second quarter of 2018 was impacted by the Northern States transaction.

Noninterest Income Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended June 30, 2019

Percent Change From June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 12,196 $ 11,540 $ 12,058 5.7 1.1 Wealth management fees 12,190 11,600 10,981 5.1 11.0 Card-based fees, net 4,549 4,378 4,394 3.9 3.5 Capital market products income 2,154 1,279 2,819 68.4 (23.6 ) Mortgage banking income 1,901 1,004 1,736 89.3 9.5 Merchant servicing fees, net 371 337 383 10.1 (3.1 ) Other service charges, commissions, and fees 2,412 2,274 2,455 6.1 (1.8 ) Total fee-based revenues 35,773 32,412 34,826 10.4 2.7 Other income 2,753 2,494 2,121 10.4 29.8 Total noninterest income $ 38,526 $ 34,906 $ 36,947 10.4 4.3

Total noninterest income of $38.5 million was up 10.4% and 4.3% from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. The increase in service charges on deposit accounts and net card-based fees compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due to seasonally higher volumes and services provided to customers acquired in the Bridgeview transaction. The increase in wealth management fees from the first quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from the positive impact of market rates. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the increase in wealth management fees was driven primarily by customers acquired in the Northern Oak Wealth Management, Inc. ("Northern Oak") transaction completed during the first quarter of 2019.

Capital market products income fluctuates from quarter to quarter based on the size and frequency of sales to corporate clients.

Mortgage banking income for the second quarter of 2019 resulted from sales of $93.5 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market, compared to $57.5 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $64.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Mortgage banking income is also impacted by fluctuations in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, which resulted in a decrease to mortgage banking income of $600,000 compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Other income was elevated compared to the second quarter of 2018 due primarily to higher fair value adjustments on equity securities and benefit settlements on bank-owned life insurance.

Noninterest Expense Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended June 30, 2019

Percent Change From June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries and wages $ 47,776 $ 46,135 $ 46,256 3.6 3.3 Retirement and other employee benefits 10,916 11,238 11,676 (2.9 ) (6.5 ) Total salaries and employee benefits 58,692 57,373 57,932 2.3 1.3 Net occupancy and equipment expense 13,671 14,770 13,651 (7.4 ) 0.1 Professional services 10,467 7,788 8,298 34.4 26.1 Technology and related costs 4,908 4,596 4,837 6.8 1.5 Advertising and promotions 3,167 2,372 2,061 33.5 53.7 Net other real estate owned ("OREO") expense 294 681 (256 ) (56.8 ) (214.8 ) Other expenses 12,987 10,581 11,878 22.7 9.3 Acquisition and integration related expenses 9,514 3,691 — 157.8 100.0 Delivering Excellence implementation costs 442 258 15,015 71.3 (97.1 ) Total noninterest expense $ 114,142 $ 102,110 $ 113,416 11.8 0.6 Acquisition and integration related expenses (9,514 ) (3,691 ) — 157.8 (100.0 ) Delivering Excellence implementation costs (442 ) (258 ) (15,015 ) 71.3 (97.1 ) Total noninterest expense, adjusted(1) $ 104,186 $ 98,161 $ 98,401 6.1 5.9

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Total noninterest expense increased 11.8% from the first quarter of 2019 and was consistent with the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense for all periods presented was impacted by costs related to implementation of the Delivering Excellence initiative. In addition, the second and first quarters of 2019 were impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $104.2 million, up 6.1% and 5.9% from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.

Operating costs associated with the Bridgeview transaction contributed to noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019. In addition, operating costs associated with the Northern Oak and Northern States transactions contributed to the increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2018. These costs primarily occurred in salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy and equipment expense, professional services, and other expenses.

Compared to the second quarter of 2018, the increase in salaries and employee benefits was also impacted by merit increases, which was more than offset by the ongoing benefits of the Delivering Excellence initiative and lower pension expense. Net occupancy and equipment expense was elevated in the first quarter of 2019 due to higher costs related to winter weather conditions. The increase in professional services from both prior periods was driven mainly by the timing of certain other professional fees associated with organizational growth and higher loan remediation costs and legal fees. Compared to both prior periods, the rise in advertising and promotions expense resulted from higher costs related to marketing campaigns. Net OREO expense for the second quarter of 2018 was impacted by higher levels of operating income. The rise in other expenses compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due to property valuation adjustments and other miscellaneous expenses.

Acquisition and integration related expenses for the second quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from the acquisition of Bridgeview. For the first quarter of 2019, acquisition and integration related expenses resulted from the acquisition of Northern States, Northern Oak, and Bridgeview.

Delivering Excellence implementation costs for all periods presented resulted from certain actions initiated by the Company in connection with its Delivering Excellence initiative and include property valuation adjustments on locations identified for closure, employee severance, and general restructuring and advisory services.

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY

Loan Portfolio Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of June 30, 2019

Percent Change From June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Commercial and industrial $ 4,524,401 $ 4,183,262 $ 3,844,067 8.2 17.7 Agricultural 430,589 438,461 433,175 (1.8 ) (0.6 ) Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,936,577 1,806,892 1,834,918 7.2 5.5 Multi-family 787,155 752,943 703,091 4.5 12.0 Construction 654,607 683,475 633,601 (4.2 ) 3.3 Other commercial real estate 1,447,673 1,309,878 1,337,396 10.5 8.2 Total commercial real estate 4,826,012 4,553,188 4,509,006 6.0 7.0 Total corporate loans 9,781,002 9,174,911 8,786,248 6.6 11.3 Home equity 874,686 862,068 847,903 1.5 3.2 1-4 family mortgages 1,391,814 1,086,264 880,181 28.1 58.1 Installment 472,102 445,760 377,233 5.9 25.1 Total consumer loans 2,738,602 2,394,092 2,105,317 14.4 30.1 Total loans $ 12,519,604 $ 11,569,003 $ 10,891,565 8.2 14.9

Loan growth in all categories was positively impacted by the Bridgeview acquisition in the second quarter of 2019, which totaled $692.6 million as of June 30, 2019. Excluding these loans, total loans grew 8.9% annualized from March 31, 2019 and 8.6% from June 30, 2018. In addition, compared to both prior periods, growth in commercial and industrial loans, primarily within our sector-based lending and middle market business units, contributed to the rise in total corporate loans. Commercial real estate loans compared to both prior periods were also impacted by the decision of certain customers to opportunistically sell their commercial business or investment real estate properties, as well as refinancing with non-bank lenders and real estate investors, which more than offset originations. The increase in loans compared to June 30, 2018 also benefitted from the Northern States transaction during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Growth in consumer loans compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from purchases of 1-4 family mortgages and organic growth. Compared to June 30, 2018, growth in consumer loans also benefited from the purchase of installment loans.

Asset Quality

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of June 30, 2019

Percent Change From June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 Asset quality Non-accrual loans $ 63,477 $ 70,205 $ 53,475 (9.6 ) 18.7 90 days or more past due loans, still accruing

interest(1) 2,615 8,446 7,954 (69.0 ) (67.1 ) Total non-performing loans 66,092 78,651 61,429 (16.0 ) 7.6 Accruing troubled debt restructurings

("TDRs") 1,441 1,844 1,760 (21.9 ) (18.1 ) Foreclosed assets(2) 28,488 10,818 12,892 163.3 121.0 Total non-performing assets $ 96,021 $ 91,313 $ 76,081 5.2 26.2 30-89 days past due loans(1) $ 34,460 $ 45,764 $ 39,171 Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.51 % 0.61 % 0.49 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.68 % 0.56 % Non-performing assets to total loans plus

foreclosed assets 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.70 % Allowance for credit losses Allowance for credit losses $ 106,929 $ 104,779 $ 97,691 Allowance for credit losses to total loans(3) 0.85 % 0.91 % 0.90 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding

acquired loans 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.00 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual

loans 168.45 % 149.25 % 182.69 %

(1) Purchased credit impaired loans with an accretable yield are considered current and are not included in past due loan totals.

(2) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

(3) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses on acquired loans is established as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.

Total non-performing assets represented 0.77% of total loans and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.79% and 0.70% at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively, reflective of normal fluctuations that can occur on a quarterly basis. The decrease in non-accrual loans from March 31, 2019 was driven primarily by the transfer of one corporate loan relationship to foreclosed assets during the second quarter of 2019, for which the Company has remediation plans in place. In addition, included in foreclosed assets as of June 30, 2019 was $6.2 million of OREO acquired in the Bridgeview transaction.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.85% at June 30, 2019, down from 0.91% at March 31, 2019 and 0.90% at June 30, 2018 driven primarily by loans acquired in the Bridgeview transaction, for which no allowance for credit losses was established at the time of acquisition.

Charge-Off Data

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended June 30,

2019 % of

Total March 31,

2019 % of

Total June 30,

2018 % of

Total Net loan charge-offs(1) Commercial and industrial $ 4,600 49.3 $ 5,061 55.7 $ 7,081 72.4 Agricultural 658 7.0 89 1.0 828 8.5 Office, retail, and industrial 1,454 15.6 618 6.8 279 2.9 Multi-family — — 339 3.7 4 — Construction (10 ) (0.1 ) — — (8 ) (0.1 ) Other commercial real estate 284 3.0 189 2.1 (358 ) (3.7 ) Consumer 2,355 25.2 2,788 30.7 1,951 20.0 Total net loan charge-offs $ 9,341 100.0 $ 9,084 100.0 $ 9,777 100.0 Total recoveries included above $ 2,083 $ 1,693 $ 1,532 Net loan charge-offs to average loans(1)(2) Quarter-to-date 0.31 % 0.32 % 0.36 % Year-to-date 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.49 %

(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.

(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

Net loan charge-offs to average loans, annualized were 0.31%, compared to 0.32% for the first quarter of 2019 and 0.36% for the second quarter of 2018.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

Deposit Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Average for the Quarters Ended June 30, 2019 Percent Change From June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 Demand deposits $ 3,835,567 $ 3,587,480 $ 3,621,645 6.9 5.9 Savings deposits 2,079,852 2,037,831 2,060,066 2.1 1.0 NOW accounts 2,261,103 2,083,366 2,065,530 8.5 9.5 Money market accounts 1,907,766 1,809,234 1,759,313 5.4 8.4 Core deposits 10,084,288 9,517,911 9,506,554 6.0 6.1 Time deposits 2,849,930 2,647,316 1,871,666 7.7 52.3 Total deposits $ 12,934,218 $ 12,165,227 $ 11,378,220 6.3 13.7

Total average deposits were $12.9 billion for the second quarter of 2019, up 6.3% and 13.7% from the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. The increase in total average deposits compared to both prior periods was driven by $566.6 million of total average deposits assumed in the Bridgeview transaction and organic growth. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, the rise in total average deposits was also impacted by the normal seasonal increase in municipal deposits. In addition, growth in total average deposits compared to the second quarter of 2018 was impacted by deposits assumed in the Northern States transaction and various time deposit marketing initiatives.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital Ratios

As of June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 June 30,

2018 Company regulatory capital ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.57 % 12.91 % 12.62 % 12.07 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.11 % 10.52 % 10.20 % 10.09 % Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets 10.11 % 10.52 % 10.20 % 9.68 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.96 % 9.28 % 8.90 % 8.95 % Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2): Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.57 % 9.00 % 8.59 % 8.04 % Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive

income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets 8.59 % 9.21 % 8.95 % 8.50 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 10.11 % 10.29 % 9.81 % 9.16 %

(1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.

(2) Tangible common equity ("TCE") represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

Capital ratios were consistent compared to December 31, 2018 as strong earnings and deferred gains recognized due to the adoption of lease accounting guidance at the beginning of 2019 were offset by the Bridgeview and Northern Oak acquisitions, the impact of loan growth and securities purchases on risk-weighted assets, and stock repurchases. In addition, capital ratios compared to June 30, 2018 were impacted by the phase-out of Tier 1 treatment of the Company's trust-preferred securities and the Northern States transaction in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share during the second quarter of 2019, which is an increase of 17% from the first quarter of 2019 and 27% from the second quarter of 2018. This dividend represents the 146th consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as any oral statements made by or on behalf of First Midwest, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "outlook," "predict," "project," "probable," "potential," "possible," "target," "continue," "look forward," or "assume" and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and events may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or events indicated in these forward-looking statements. First Midwest cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and First Midwest undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to First Midwest's future financial performance, including the related outlook for 2019, the performance of First Midwest's loan or securities portfolio, the expected amount of future credit reserves or charge-offs, corporate strategies or objectives, including the impact of certain actions and initiatives, First Midwest's Delivering Excellence initiative, including costs and benefits associated therewith and the timing thereof, anticipated trends in First Midwest's business, regulatory developments, the impact of federal income tax reform legislation, acquisition transactions, including estimated synergies, cost savings and financial benefits of completed transactions, and growth strategies, including possible future acquisitions. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in First Midwest's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in First Midwest's subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive, and other sections of these reports describe additional factors that could adversely impact First Midwest's business and financial performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, effective income tax rate, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, adjusted.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (third and fourth quarters of 2018 and first and second quarters of 2019), Delivering Excellence implementation costs (all periods), and certain income tax benefits resulting from tax reform (third quarter of 2018). Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes acquisition and integration related expenses and Delivering Excellence implementation costs. In addition, the Company presents the effective income tax rate, adjusted, which excludes certain income tax benefits aligned with tax reform. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and the effective income tax rate may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ:FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $17.5 billion of assets and $12 billion in trust assets under management. First Midwest's principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, northwest Indiana, southeast Wisconsin, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information



First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Period-End Balance Sheet Assets Cash and due from banks $ 199,684 $ 186,230 $ 211,189 $ 185,239 $ 181,482 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 126,966 76,529 78,069 111,360 192,785 Equity securities, at fair value 40,690 33,304 30,806 29,046 28,441 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 2,793,316 2,350,195 2,272,009 2,179,410 2,142,865 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 23,277 12,842 10,176 12,673 13,042 FHLB and FRB stock 109,466 85,790 80,302 87,728 82,778 Loans: Commercial and industrial 4,524,401 4,183,262 4,120,293 3,994,142 3,844,067 Agricultural 430,589 438,461 430,928 432,220 433,175 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,936,577 1,806,892 1,820,917 1,782,757 1,834,918 Multi-family 787,155 752,943 764,185 698,611 703,091 Construction 654,607 683,475 649,337 632,779 633,601 Other commercial real estate 1,447,673 1,309,878 1,361,810 1,348,831 1,337,396 Home equity 874,686 862,068 851,607 853,887 847,903 1-4 family mortgages 1,391,814 1,086,264 1,017,181 888,797 880,181 Installment 472,102 445,760 430,525 418,524 377,233 Total loans 12,519,604 11,569,003 11,446,783 11,050,548 10,891,565 Allowance for loan losses (105,729 ) (103,579 ) (102,219 ) (99,925 ) (96,691 ) Net loans 12,413,875 11,465,424 11,344,564 10,950,623 10,794,874 OREO 15,313 10,818 12,821 12,244 12,892 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 148,347 131,014 132,502 126,389 127,024 Investment in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 297,118 295,899 296,733 284,074 282,664 Goodwill and other intangible assets 878,802 808,852 790,744 751,248 753,020 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 415,379 360,872 245,734 231,465 206,209 Total assets $ 17,462,233 $ 15,817,769 $ 15,505,649 $ 14,961,499 $ 14,818,076 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,748,316 $ 3,588,943 $ 3,642,989 $ 3,618,384 $ 3,667,847 Interest-bearing deposits 9,440,272 8,572,039 8,441,123 7,908,730 7,824,416 Total deposits 13,188,588 12,160,982 12,084,112 11,527,114 11,492,263 Borrowed funds 1,407,378 973,852 906,079 1,073,546 981,044 Senior and subordinated debt 233,538 203,984 203,808 195,595 195,453 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 332,156 319,480 256,652 247,569 265,753 Stockholders' equity 2,300,573 2,159,471 2,054,998 1,917,675 1,883,563 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,462,233 $ 15,817,769 $ 15,505,649 $ 14,961,499 $ 14,818,076 Stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 2,303,383 $ 2,191,630 $ 2,107,510 $ 1,992,808 $ 1,947,963 Stockholders' equity, common 2,300,573 2,159,471 2,054,998 1,917,675 1,883,563





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Income Statement Interest income $ 177,682 $ 162,490 $ 159,527 $ 149,532 $ 142,088 $ 340,172 $ 273,433 Interest expense 27,370 23,466 20,898 17,505 14,685 50,836 27,467 Net interest income 150,312 139,024 138,629 132,027 127,403 289,336 245,966 Provision for loan losses 11,491 10,444 9,811 11,248 11,614 21,935 26,795 Net interest income after

provision for loan losses 138,821 128,580 128,818 120,779 115,789 267,401 219,171 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit

accounts 12,196 11,540 12,627 12,378 12,058 23,736 23,710 Wealth management fees 12,190 11,600 10,951 10,622 10,981 23,790 21,939 Card-based fees, net 4,549 4,378 4,574 4,123 4,394 8,927 8,327 Capital market products

income 2,154 1,279 1,408 1,936 2,819 3,433 4,377 Mortgage banking income 1,901 1,004 1,304 1,657 1,736 2,905 4,133 Merchant servicing fees, net 371 337 365 387 383 708 713 Other service charges,

commissions, and fees 2,412 2,274 2,353 2,399 2,455 4,686 4,673 Total fee-based revenues 35,773 32,412 33,582 33,502 34,826 68,185 67,872 Other income 2,753 2,494 2,880 2,164 2,121 5,247 4,592 Total noninterest

income 38,526 34,906 36,462 35,666 36,947 73,432 72,464 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries and wages 47,776 46,135 45,011 44,067 46,256 93,911 92,086 Retirement and other

employee benefits 10,916 11,238 10,378 10,093 11,676 22,154 22,633 Total salaries and

employee benefits 58,692 57,373 55,389 54,160 57,932 116,065 114,719 Net occupancy and

equipment expense 13,671 14,770 12,827 13,183 13,651 28,441 27,424 Professional services 10,467 7,788 8,859 7,944 8,298 18,255 15,878 Technology and related costs 4,908 4,596 4,849 4,763 4,837 9,504 9,608 Advertising and promotions 3,167 2,372 2,011 3,526 2,061 5,539 3,711 Net OREO expense 294 681 763 (413 ) (256 ) 975 812 Other expenses 12,987 10,581 13,418 11,015 11,878 23,568 21,831 Acquisition and integration

related expenses 9,514 3,691 9,553 60 — 13,205 — Delivering Excellence

implementation costs 442 258 3,159 2,239 15,015 700 15,015 Total noninterest expense 114,142 102,110 110,828 96,477 113,416 216,252 208,998 Income before income tax

expense 63,205 61,376 54,452 59,968 39,320 124,581 82,637 Income tax expense 16,191 15,318 13,044 6,616 9,720 31,509 19,527 Net income $ 47,014 $ 46,058 $ 41,408 $ 53,352 $ 29,600 $ 93,072 $ 63,110 Net income applicable to

common shares $ 46,625 $ 45,655 $ 41,088 $ 52,911 $ 29,360 $ 92,280 $ 62,559 Net income applicable to

common shares, adjusted(1) 54,091 48,616 50,622 46,837 40,621 102,709 73,820

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 EPS Basic EPS $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 0.52 $ 0.29 $ 0.86 $ 0.61 Diluted EPS $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 0.52 $ 0.29 $ 0.86 $ 0.61 Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 0.96 $ 0.72 Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data Book value $ 20.80 $ 20.20 $ 19.32 $ 18.61 $ 18.28 $ 20.80 $ 18.28 Tangible book value $ 12.86 $ 12.63 $ 11.88 $ 11.32 $ 10.97 $ 12.86 $ 10.97 Dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Closing price at period end $ 20.47 $ 20.46 $ 19.81 $ 26.59 $ 25.47 $ 20.47 $ 25.47 Closing price to book value 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.4 1.4 1.0 1.4 Period end shares outstanding 110,589 106,900 106,375 103,058 103,059 110,589 103,059 Period end treasury shares 9,818 8,775 9,297 9,301 9,297 9,818 9,297 Common dividends $ 15,503 $ 12,837 $ 12,774 $ 11,326 $ 11,333 $ 28,340 $ 22,682 Dividend payout ratio 32.56 % 27.91 % 30.77 % 21.15 % 37.93 % 30.23 % 36.07 % Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 28.00 % 26.09 % 25.00 % 23.91 % 27.50 % 27.08 % 30.56 % Key Ratios/Data Return on average common

equity(2) 8.34 % 8.66 % 8.09 % 10.99 % 6.23 % 8.50 % 6.70 % Return on average common

equity, adjusted(1)(2) 9.68 % 9.22 % 9.97 % 9.73 % 8.62 % 9.46 % 7.91 % Return on average tangible

common equity(2) 13.83 % 14.41 % 13.42 % 18.60 % 10.83 % 14.11 % 11.65 % Return on average tangible

common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 15.95 % 15.31 % 16.42 % 16.51 % 14.81 % 15.64 % 13.67 % Return on average assets(2) 1.13 % 1.19 % 1.06 % 1.42 % 0.81 % 1.16 % 0.88 % Return on average assets,

adjusted(1)(2) 1.31 % 1.27 % 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.12 % 1.29 % 1.04 % Loans to deposits 94.93 % 95.13 % 94.73 % 95.87 % 94.77 % 94.93 % 94.77 % Efficiency ratio(1) 54.67 % 55.69 % 55.25 % 56.03 % 59.65 % 55.16 % 60.28 % Net interest margin(2)(3) 4.06 % 4.04 % 3.96 % 3.92 % 3.91 % 4.05 % 3.85 % Yield on average interest-earning

assets(2)(3) 4.80 % 4.72 % 4.56 % 4.44 % 4.35 % 4.76 % 4.28 % Cost of funds(2)(4) 0.77 % 0.72 % 0.63 % 0.55 % 0.47 % 0.75 % 0.45 % Net noninterest expense to

average assets(2) 1.81 % 1.74 % 1.90 % 1.62 % 2.10 % 1.78 % 1.91 % Effective income tax rate 25.62 % 24.96 % 23.96 % 11.03 % 24.72 % 25.29 % 23.63 % Effective income tax rate,

adjusted(1) 25.62 % 24.96 % 23.96 % 24.04 % 24.72 % 25.29 % 23.63 % Capital Ratios Total capital to risk-weighted

assets(1) 12.57 % 12.91 % 12.62 % 12.32 % 12.07 % 12.57 % 12.07 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted

assets(1) 10.11 % 10.52 % 10.20 % 10.34 % 10.09 % 10.11 % 10.09 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.11 % 10.52 % 10.20 % 9.93 % 9.68 % 10.11 % 9.68 % Tier 1 capital to average assets(1) 8.96 % 9.28 % 8.90 % 9.10 % 8.95 % 8.96 % 8.95 % Tangible common equity to

tangible assets(1) 8.57 % 9.00 % 8.59 % 8.21 % 8.04 % 8.57 % 8.04 % Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible

assets(1) 8.59 % 9.21 % 8.95 % 8.74 % 8.50 % 8.59 % 8.50 % Tangible common equity to risk

-weighted assets(1) 10.11 % 10.29 % 9.81 % 9.33 % 9.16 % 10.11 % 9.16 % Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Asset Quality Performance Data Non-performing assets Commercial and industrial $ 19,809 $ 34,694 $ 33,507 $ 37,981 $ 22,672 $ 19,809 $ 22,672 Agricultural 6,712 2,359 1,564 2,104 2,992 6,712 2,992 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 17,875 17,484 6,510 6,685 9,007 17,875 9,007 Multi-family 5,322 2,959 3,107 3,184 3,551 5,322 3,551 Construction 152 — 144 208 208 152 208 Other commercial real estate 3,982 2,971 2,854 4,578 5,288 3,982 5,288 Consumer 9,625 9,738 9,249 10,026 9,757 9,625 9,757 Total non-accrual loans 63,477 70,205 56,935 64,766 53,475 63,477 53,475 90 days or more past due loans,

still accruing interest 2,615 8,446 8,282 2,949 7,954 2,615 7,954 Total non-performing loans 66,092 78,651 65,217 67,715 61,429 66,092 61,429 Accruing TDRs 1,441 1,844 1,866 1,741 1,760 1,441 1,760 Foreclosed assets(5) 28,488 10,818 12,821 12,244 12,892 28,488 12,892 Total non-performing assets $ 96,021 $ 91,313 $ 79,904 $ 81,700 $ 76,081 $ 96,021 $ 76,081 30-89 days past due loans $ 34,460 $ 45,764 $ 37,524 $ 46,257 $ 39,171 $ 34,460 $ 39,171 Allowance for credit losses Allowance for loan losses $ 105,729 $ 103,579 $ 102,219 $ 99,925 $ 96,691 $ 105,729 $ 96,691 Reserve for unfunded

commitments 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,000 1,000 1,200 1,000 Total allowance for credit

losses $ 106,929 $ 104,779 $ 103,419 $ 100,925 $ 97,691 $ 106,929 $ 97,691 Provision for loan losses $ 11,491 $ 10,444 $ 9,811 $ 11,248 $ 11,614 $ 21,935 $ 26,795 Net charge-offs by category Commercial and industrial $ 4,600 $ 5,061 $ 5,558 $ 5,230 $ 7,081 $ 9,661 $ 20,230 Agricultural 658 89 71 631 828 747 1,811 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,454 618 713 596 279 2,072 643 Multi-family — 339 (3 ) 1 4 339 4 Construction (10 ) — (99 ) (4 ) (8 ) (10 ) (21 ) Other commercial real estate 284 189 (817 ) 23 (358 ) 473 (328 ) Consumer 2,355 2,788 2,094 1,537 1,951 5,143 3,494 Total net charge-offs $ 9,341 $ 9,084 $ 7,517 $ 8,014 $ 9,777 $ 18,425 $ 25,833 Total recoveries included above $ 2,083 $ 1,693 $ 2,810 $ 1,250 $ 1,532 $ 3,776 $ 2,561 Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Asset quality ratios Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.51 % 0.61 % 0.50 % 0.59 % 0.49 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.68 % 0.57 % 0.61 % 0.56 % Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets 0.77 % 0.79 % 0.70 % 0.74 % 0.70 % Non-performing assets to tangible common equity plus allowance

for credit losses 6.28 % 6.27 % 5.84 % 6.45 % 6.19 % Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.36 % 0.44 % 0.37 % 0.43 % 0.36 % Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios Allowance for credit losses to total loans(6) 0.85 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.90 % Allowance for credit losses to loans, excluding acquired loans 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.00 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 168.45 % 149.25 % 181.64 % 155.83 % 182.69 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 161.79 % 133.22 % 158.58 % 149.04 % 159.03 % Net charge-offs to average loans(2) 0.31 % 0.32 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.36 %

Footnotes to Selected Financial Information

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.

(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.

(4) Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.

(5) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

(6) This ratio includes acquired loans that are recorded at fair value through an acquisition adjustment, which incorporates credit risk, as of the acquisition date with no allowance for credit losses being established at that time. As the acquisition adjustment is accreted into income over future periods, an allowance for credit losses is established on acquired loans as necessary to reflect credit deterioration.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 EPS Net income $ 47,014 $ 46,058 $ 41,408 $ 53,352 $ 29,600 $ 93,072 $ 63,110 Net income applicable to non

-vested restricted shares (389 ) (403 ) (320 ) (441 ) (240 ) (792 ) (551 ) Net income applicable to

common shares 46,625 45,655 41,088 52,911 29,360 92,280 62,559 Adjustments to net income: Acquisition and integration

related expenses 9,514 3,691 9,553 60 — 13,205 — Tax effect of acquisition and

integration related expenses (2,379 ) (923 ) (2,388 ) (15 ) — (3,301 ) — Delivering Excellence

implementation costs 442 258 3,159 2,239 15,015 700 15,015 Tax effect of Delivering

Excellence implementation

costs (111 ) (65 ) (790 ) (560 ) (3,754 ) (175 ) (3,754 ) Income tax benefits — — — (7,798 ) — — — Total adjustments to net

income, net of tax 7,466 2,961 9,534 (6,074 ) 11,261 10,429 11,261 Net income applicable to

common shares,

adjusted(1) $ 54,091 $ 48,616 $ 50,622 $ 46,837 $ 40,621 $ 102,709 $ 73,820 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Weighted-average common

shares outstanding (basic) 108,467 105,770 105,116 102,178 102,159 107,126 102,041 Dilutive effect of common

stock equivalents — — — — — — 8 Weighted-average diluted

common shares

outstanding 108,467 105,770 105,116 102,178 102,159 107,126 102,049 Basic EPS $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 0.52 $ 0.29 $ 0.86 $ 0.61 Diluted EPS $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 0.52 $ 0.29 $ 0.86 $ 0.61 Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 0.96 $ 0.72 Anti-dilutive shares not included

in the computation of diluted

EPS — — — — — — 54 Dividend Payout Ratio Dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Dividend payout ratio 32.56 % 27.91 % 30.77 % 21.15 % 37.93 % 30.23 % 36.07 % Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 28.00 % 26.09 % 25.00 % 23.91 % 27.50 % 27.08 % 30.56 % Effective Tax Rate Income before income tax

expense $ 63,205 $ 61,376 $ 54,452 $ 59,968 $ 39,320 $ 124,581 $ 82,637 Income tax expense $ 16,191 $ 15,318 $ 13,044 $ 6,616 $ 9,720 $ 31,509 $ 19,527 Income tax benefits — — — 7,798 — — — Income tax expense, adjusted $ 16,191 $ 15,318 $ 13,044 $ 14,414 $ 9,720 $ 31,509 $ 19,527 Effective income tax rate 25.62 % 24.96 % 23.96 % 11.03 % 24.72 % 25.29 % 23.63 % Effective income tax rate,

adjusted 25.62 % 24.96 % 23.96 % 24.04 % 24.72 % 25.29 % 23.63 % Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity Net income applicable to

common shares $ 46,625 $ 45,655 $ 41,088 $ 52,911 $ 29,360 $ 92,280 $ 62,559 Intangibles amortization 2,624 2,363 2,077 1,772 1,794 4,987 3,596 Tax effect of intangibles

amortization (656 ) (591 ) (519 ) (443 ) (449 ) (1,247 ) (957 ) Net income applicable to

common shares, excluding

intangibles amortization 48,593 47,427 42,646 54,240 30,705 96,020 65,198 Total adjustments to net income,

net of tax(1) 7,466 2,961 9,534 (6,074 ) 11,261 10,429 11,261 Net income applicable to

common shares, adjusted(1) $ 56,059 $ 50,388 $ 52,180 $ 48,166 $ 41,966 $ 106,449 $ 76,459 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,241,569 $ 2,138,281 $ 2,015,217 $ 1,909,330 $ 1,890,727 $ 2,190,210 $ 1,882,121 Less: average intangible assets (832,263 ) (803,408 ) (754,495 ) (752,109 ) (753,887 ) (817,915 ) (753,879 ) Average tangible common

equity $ 1,409,306 $ 1,334,873 $ 1,260,722 $ 1,157,221 $ 1,136,840 $ 1,372,295 $ 1,128,242 Return on average common

equity(2) 8.34 % 8.66 % 8.09 % 10.99 % 6.23 % 8.50 % 6.70 % Return on average common

equity, adjusted(1)(2) 9.68 % 9.22 % 9.97 % 9.73 % 8.62 % 9.46 % 7.91 % Return on average tangible

common equity(2) 13.83 % 14.41 % 13.42 % 18.60 % 10.83 % 14.11 % 11.65 % Return on average tangible

common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 15.95 % 15.31 % 16.42 % 16.51 % 14.81 % 15.64 % 13.67 % Return on Average Assets Net income $ 47,014 $ 46,058 $ 41,408 $ 53,352 $ 29,600 $ 93,072 $ 63,110 Total adjustments to net income,

net of tax(1) 7,466 2,961 9,534 (6,074 ) 11,261 10,429 11,261 Net income, adjusted(1) $ 54,480 $ 49,019 $ 50,942 $ 47,278 $ 40,861 $ 103,501 $ 74,371 Average assets $ 16,740,050 $ 15,667,839 $ 15,503,399 $ 14,894,670 $ 14,605,715 $ 16,206,906 $ 14,397,540 Return on average assets(2) 1.13 % 1.19 % 1.06 % 1.42 % 0.81 % 1.16 % 0.88 % Return on average assets,

adjusted(1)(2) 1.31 % 1.27 % 1.30 % 1.26 % 1.12 % 1.29 % 1.04 % Efficiency Ratio Calculation Noninterest expense $ 114,142 $ 102,110 $ 110,828 $ 96,477 $ 113,416 $ 216,252 $ 208,998 Less: Net OREO expense (294 ) (681 ) (763 ) 413 256 (975 ) (812 ) Acquisition and integration

related expenses (9,514 ) (3,691 ) (9,553 ) (60 ) — (13,205 ) — Delivering Excellence

implementation costs (442 ) (258 ) (3,159 ) (2,239 ) (15,015 ) (700 ) (15,015 ) Total $ 103,892 $ 97,480 $ 97,353 $ 94,591 $ 98,657 $ 201,372 $ 193,171 Tax-equivalent net interest

income(3) $ 151,492 $ 140,132 $ 139,755 $ 133,161 $ 128,442 $ 291,624 $ 247,980 Noninterest income 38,526 34,906 36,462 35,666 36,947 73,432 72,464 Total $ 190,018 $ 175,038 $ 176,217 $ 168,827 $ 165,389 $ 365,056 $ 320,444 Efficiency ratio 54.67 % 55.69 % 55.25 % 56.03 % 59.65 % 55.16 % 60.28 % Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Risk-Based Capital Data Common stock $ 1,204 $ 1,157 $ 1,157 $ 1,124 $ 1,124 Additional paid-in capital 1,205,396 1,103,991 1,114,580 1,028,635 1,025,703 Retained earnings 1,304,756 1,273,245 1,192,767 1,164,133 1,122,107 Treasury stock, at cost (207,973 ) (186,763 ) (200,994 ) (201,084 ) (200,971 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities (878,802 ) (808,852 ) (790,744 ) (751,248 ) (753,020 ) Disallowed DTAs (2,804 ) (809 ) (1,334 ) — (389 ) CET1 capital 1,421,777 1,381,969 1,315,432 1,241,560 1,194,554 Trust-preferred securities — — — 50,690 50,690 Other disallowed DTAs — — (334 ) — (97 ) Tier 1 capital 1,421,777 1,381,969 1,315,098 1,292,250 1,245,147 Tier 2 capital 345,078 312,840 311,391 248,118 244,795 Total capital $ 1,766,855 $ 1,694,809 $ 1,626,489 $ 1,540,368 $ 1,489,942 Risk-weighted assets $ 14,056,482 $ 13,131,237 $ 12,892,180 $ 12,500,342 $ 12,345,200 Adjusted average assets $ 15,863,145 $ 14,891,534 $ 14,782,327 $ 14,202,776 $ 13,907,100 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.57 % 12.91 % 12.62 % 12.32 % 12.07 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.11 % 10.52 % 10.20 % 10.34 % 10.09 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.11 % 10.52 % 10.20 % 9.93 % 9.68 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.96 % 9.28 % 8.90 % 9.10 % 8.95 % Tangible Common Equity Stockholders' equity $ 2,300,573 $ 2,159,471 $ 2,054,998 $ 1,917,675 $ 1,883,563 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (878,802 ) (808,852 ) (790,744 ) (751,248 ) (753,020 ) Tangible common equity 1,421,771 1,350,619 1,264,254 1,166,427 1,130,543 Less: AOCI 2,810 32,159 52,512 75,133 64,400 Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI $ 1,424,581 $ 1,382,778 $ 1,316,766 $ 1,241,560 $ 1,194,943 Total assets $ 17,462,233 $ 15,817,769 $ 15,505,649 $ 14,961,499 $ 14,818,076 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (878,802 ) (808,852 ) (790,744 ) (751,248 ) (753,020 ) Tangible assets $ 16,583,431 $ 15,008,917 $ 14,714,905 $ 14,210,251 $ 14,065,056 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.57 % 9.00 % 8.59 % 8.21 % 8.04 % Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets 8.59 % 9.21 % 8.95 % 8.74 % 8.50 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 10.11 % 10.29 % 9.81 % 9.33 % 9.16 %

Footnotes to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(1) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation above. For additional discussion of adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.

(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%

Source: First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.