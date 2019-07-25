First Merchants Corporation Announces 3.8 Percent Increase in Second Quarter 2019 Earnings per Share





MUNCIE, Ind., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported second quarter 2019 net income of $41.1 million, an increase of 3.6 percent, compared to $39.6 million during the same period in 2018. Earnings per share for the period totaled $.83 per share, an increase of 3.8 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2018 result of $.80 per share.



Total assets equaled $10.7 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $7.5 billion. The Corporation's loan portfolio increased, by $434 million, or 6.1 percent, during the past twelve months. Investments increased $473 million, or 29.2 percent, during the same period and now total $2.1 billion. Total deposits equaled $8.3 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $816 million, or 10.9 percent, while borrowings, totaling $793 million, declined during the period by $46 million, or 5.5 percent. As a result, the loan-to-deposit ratio now totals 90.4 percent and loan-to-asset ratio totals 70 percent. Additionally, the Corporation's total risk-based capital ratio equaled 14.56 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 12.05 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 10.07 percent.

Michael C. Rechin, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our second quarter of 2019 results continued to reflect effective market coverage by our bankers coupled with healthy levels of activity from our commercial and consumer clients throughout our franchise. We are pleased with our execution producing second quarter organic loan growth of 11.8% and deposit growth of 13.5% on an annualized basis. Net Income and earnings per share improved during the quarter despite margin pressure and legal and settlement expenses of $1.3 million reflected in our marketing line item. We continue to anticipate closing our acquisition with Monroe Bank & Trust during the third quarter of 2019 and completing the integration in the fourth quarter of 2019."

Net interest income for the quarter totaled $85.3 million, an increase of $707,000, even as net interest margin totaling 3.71 percent declined from the same period in 2018 by 28 basis points. Yields on earning assets increased by 12 basis points totaling 4.86 percent and the cost of supporting liabilities increased by 40 basis points and totaled 1.15 percent. Fair value accretion negatively impacted yields as it declined from 18 basis points in second quarter of 2018 to 9 basis points in 2019. Additionally, strong growth in institutional deposits and deployment into the bond portfolio produced earnings per share of $.01 for the quarter but negatively impacted net interest margin by 10 basis points.

Non-interest income totaled $21.6 million for the quarter, a $3.4 million, or 18.8 percent increase from the second quarter of 2018. Customer-specific line items accounted for $2.4 million of the increase while being fueled by derivative hedge income growth of $1.3 million. Non-interest expense totaled $57.6 million up from the 2018 total of $53.5 million. Of the $4.1 million increase, $1.3 million was related to the fair lending legal and settlement expenses, with the remaining in professional services - $587,000, equipment - $561,000, other real estate expense - $541,000, and salary and benefits - $517,000.

The Corporation's provision expense totaled $500,000 and net charge-offs were just $128,000. The allowance for loan losses reached $81.3 million as of June 30, 2019, up from $77.5 million as of June 30, 2018. Non-accrual loans declined to $25.6 million as of quarter-end and the allowance was 1.08 percent of total loans and 1.19 percent of non-purchased loans.

CONFERENCE CALL



First Merchants Corporation will conduct a second quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

To participate, dial (Toll Free) 877-507-0578 and reference First Merchants Corporation's second quarter earnings release. International callers please call +1 412-317-1073. A replay of the call will be available until August 25, 2019. To access a replay of the call, US participants should dial (Toll Free) 877-344-7529, Canada participants should dial 855-669-9658, or for International participants, dial +1 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10132272.

In order to view the web cast and presentation slides, please go to http://services.choruscall.com/links/frme190725.html during the time of the call. A replay of the web cast will be available until July 25, 2020.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company's Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like "believe", "continue", "pattern", "estimate", "project", "intend", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", would", "should", "could", "might", "can", "may", or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants' goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants' business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants' loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants' risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants' affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants' business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants' past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,185 $ 133,893 Interest-bearing time deposits 129,614 36,599 Investment securities 2,092,924 1,619,683 Loans held for sale 5,854 2,046 Loans 7,511,370 7,081,059 Less: Allowance for loan losses (81,274 ) (77,543 ) Net loans 7,430,096 7,003,516 Premises and equipment 91,767 94,397 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,588 24,588 Interest receivable 45,150 38,530 Goodwill and other intangibles 466,736 473,059 Cash surrender value of life insurance 226,241 222,905 Other real estate owned 1,131 9,071 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 12,340 24,619 Other assets 83,231 51,809 TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,737,857 $ 9,734,715 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,353,165 $ 1,571,194 Interest-bearing 6,966,163 5,932,621 Total Deposits 8,319,328 7,503,815 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 75,000 109,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 119,674 122,513 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 460,042 469,261 Subordinated debentures and term loans 138,574 138,352 Total Borrowings 793,290 839,126 Interest payable 6,740 4,807 Other liabilities 116,863 46,639 Total Liabilities 9,236,221 8,394,387 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding - 125 shares 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 49,456,594 and 49,280,188 shares 6,182 6,160 Additional paid-in capital 841,365 836,549 Retained earnings 639,362 522,362 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 14,602 (24,868 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,501,636 1,340,328 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 10,737,857 $ 9,734,715





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 92,824 $ 84,663 $ 183,305 $ 162,930 Tax-exempt 4,244 3,632 8,397 7,228 Investment securities: Taxable 6,998 5,434 13,093 10,530 Tax-exempt 7,454 6,246 14,325 12,372 Deposits with financial institutions 784 633 1,659 764 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 335 263 673 667 Total Interest Income 112,639 100,871 221,452 194,491 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 23,087 12,165 42,681 21,167 Federal funds purchased 117 61 210 441 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 342 172 672 345 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,692 1,845 3,506 4,004 Subordinated debentures and term loans 2,123 2,057 4,239 4,047 Total Interest Expense 27,361 16,300 51,308 30,004 NET INTEREST INCOME 85,278 84,571 170,144 164,487 Provision for loan losses 500 1,663 1,700 4,163 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 84,778 82,908 168,444 160,324 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 5,437 5,038 10,532 9,815 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 3,931 3,595 7,749 7,391 Card payment fees 4,829 4,462 9,655 9,056 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 1,736 1,600 3,031 3,421 Derivative hedge fees 1,487 231 2,268 1,073 Other customer fees 341 455 780 897 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 946 1,007 1,935 2,183 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,843 1,122 2,983 2,731 Other income 1,064 681 1,394 1,185 Total Other Income 21,614 18,191 40,327 37,752 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 32,709 32,192 65,737 64,418 Net occupancy 4,469 4,348 9,496 9,018 Equipment 4,117 3,556 7,759 7,224 Marketing 2,752 1,474 3,826 2,358 Outside data processing fees 3,929 3,462 7,613 6,426 Printing and office supplies 334 324 649 658 Intangible asset amortization 1,520 1,718 3,048 3,444 FDIC assessments 678 711 1,385 1,430 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 903 362 2,068 764 Professional and other outside services 2,376 1,789 4,260 3,330 Other expenses 3,800 3,568 8,367 8,121 Total Other Expenses 57,587 53,504 114,208 107,191 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 48,805 47,595 94,563 90,885 Income tax expense 7,749 7,961 14,690 14,572 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 41,056 $ 39,634 $ 79,873 $ 76,313 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.83 $ 0.80 $ 1.62 $ 1.55 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.83 $ 0.80 $ 1.61 $ 1.54 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.48 $ 0.40 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 49,550 49,451 49,545 49,440





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 128 $ 540 $ 978 $ 1,652 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 10,499,948 $ 9,697,020 $ 10,291,205 $ 9,535,774 Total Loans 7,385,315 6,975,737 7,308,146 6,893,867 Total Earning Assets 9,518,892 8,741,173 9,326,579 8,579,076 Total Deposits 8,321,459 7,636,821 8,130,120 7,396,328 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,479,254 1,327,341 1,454,633 1,318,124 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.56 % 1.63 % 1.55 % 1.60 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 11.10 11.94 10.98 11.58 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 11.10 11.95 10.98 11.58 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 90.66 90.14 90.63 89.97 Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 1.08 1.09 1.08 1.09 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.01 0.03 0.03 0.05 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 14.09 13.69 14.13 13.82 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.86 4.74 4.88 4.66 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.15 0.75 1.10 0.70 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.71 3.99 3.78 3.96 Efficiency Ratio 51.00 49.32 51.09 50.30 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 21.01 $ 17.71 $ 21.01 $ 17.71





NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Non-Accrual Loans $ 25,635 $ 27,949 $ 26,148 $ 20,421 $ 20,143 Renegotiated Loans 640 709 1,103 968 544 Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 26,275 28,658 27,251 21,389 20,687 Other Real Estate Owned 1,131 1,877 2,179 8,859 9,071 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 27,406 30,535 29,430 30,248 29,758 90+ Days Delinquent 209 134 1,855 50 184 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 27,615 $ 30,669 $ 31,285 $ 30,298 $ 29,942 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 81,274 $ 80,902 $ 80,552 $ 78,406 $ 77,543 Quarterly Net Charge-offs 128 850 (482 ) 537 540 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.31 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.26 % 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.31 % 0.31 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.36 % 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.42 % Allowance for Loan Losses / Actual Loans (%) 1.08 % 1.11 % 1.11 % 1.11 % 1.09 % Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.01 % 0.05 % (0.03 )% 0.03 % 0.03 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,185 $ 115,878 $ 139,247 $ 142,501 $ 133,893 Interest-bearing time deposits 129,614 70,672 36,963 66,763 36,599 Investment securities 2,092,924 1,862,659 1,632,582 1,625,251 1,619,683 Loans held for sale 5,854 3,330 4,778 3,022 2,046 Loans 7,511,370 7,299,320 7,224,467 7,088,071 7,081,059 Less: Allowance for loan losses (81,274 ) (80,902 ) (80,552 ) (78,406 ) (77,543 ) Net loans 7,430,096 7,218,418 7,143,915 7,009,665 7,003,516 Premises and equipment 91,767 91,863 93,420 93,728 94,397 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,588 24,588 24,588 24,588 24,588 Interest receivable 45,150 40,931 40,881 38,531 38,530 Goodwill and other intangibles 466,736 468,256 469,784 471,409 473,059 Cash surrender value of life insurance 226,241 225,928 224,939 223,865 222,905 Other real estate owned 1,131 1,877 2,179 8,859 9,071 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 12,340 16,094 23,668 25,933 24,619 Other assets 83,231 70,431 47,772 53,167 51,809 TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,737,857 $ 10,210,925 $ 9,884,716 $ 9,787,282 $ 9,734,715 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,353,165 $ 1,381,183 $ 1,447,907 $ 1,464,190 $ 1,571,194 Interest-bearing 6,966,163 6,666,615 6,306,686 6,168,962 5,932,621 Total Deposits 8,319,328 8,047,798 7,754,593 7,633,152 7,503,815 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 75,000 20,000 104,000 90,000 109,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 119,674 111,783 113,512 118,824 122,513 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 460,042 345,013 314,986 385,458 469,261 Subordinated debentures and term loans 138,574 138,519 138,463 138,408 138,352 Total Borrowings 793,290 615,315 670,961 732,690 839,126 Interest payable 6,740 7,313 5,607 5,920 4,807 Other liabilities 116,863 84,651 45,295 54,094 46,639 Total Liabilities 9,236,221 8,755,077 8,476,456 8,425,856 8,394,387 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding 125 125 125 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 6,182 6,179 6,169 6,163 6,160 Additional paid-in capital 841,365 839,919 840,052 837,996 836,549 Retained earnings 639,362 611,220 583,336 552,551 522,362 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 14,602 (1,595 ) (21,422 ) (35,409 ) (24,868 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,501,636 1,455,848 1,408,260 1,361,426 1,340,328 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 10,737,857 $ 10,210,925 $ 9,884,716 $ 9,787,282 $ 9,734,715





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 92,824 $ 90,481 $ 91,092 $ 88,479 $ 84,663 Tax-exempt 4,244 4,153 3,873 3,761 3,632 Investment securities: Taxable 6,998 6,095 5,553 5,514 5,434 Tax-exempt 7,454 6,871 6,644 6,493 6,246 Deposits with financial institutions 784 875 1,207 270 633 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 335 338 284 283 263 Total Interest Income 112,639 108,813 108,653 104,800 100,871 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 23,087 19,594 16,690 13,685 12,165 Federal funds purchased 117 93 48 229 61 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 342 330 243 174 172 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,692 1,814 1,691 2,137 1,845 Subordinated debentures and term loans 2,123 2,116 2,097 2,089 2,057 Total Interest Expense 27,361 23,947 20,769 18,314 16,300 NET INTEREST INCOME 85,278 84,866 87,884 86,486 84,571 Provision for loan losses 500 1,200 1,664 1,400 1,663 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 84,778 83,666 86,220 85,086 82,908 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 5,437 5,095 5,516 5,619 5,038 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 3,931 3,818 3,842 3,673 3,595 Card payment fees 4,829 4,826 4,393 4,586 4,462 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 1,736 1,295 1,767 1,841 1,600 Derivative hedge fees 1,487 781 645 775 231 Other customer fees 341 439 511 452 455 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 946 989 1,074 961 1,007 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,843 1,140 253 1,285 1,122 Other income 1,064 330 1,179 335 681 Total Other Income 21,614 18,713 19,180 19,527 18,191 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 32,709 33,028 34,350 32,936 32,192 Net occupancy 4,469 5,027 4,737 4,586 4,348 Equipment 4,117 3,642 3,627 3,483 3,556 Marketing 2,752 1,074 1,107 1,216 1,474 Outside data processing fees 3,929 3,684 3,367 3,422 3,462 Printing and office supplies 334 315 433 334 324 Intangible asset amortization 1,520 1,528 1,625 1,650 1,718 FDIC assessments 678 707 634 856 711 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 903 1,165 251 455 362 Professional and other outside services 2,376 1,884 3,002 1,844 1,789 Other expenses 3,800 4,567 4,605 4,240 3,568 Total Other Expenses 57,587 56,621 57,738 55,022 53,504 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 48,805 45,758 47,662 49,591 47,595 Income tax expense 7,749 6,941 5,949 8,478 7,961 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 41,056 $ 38,817 $ 41,713 $ 41,113 $ 39,634 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.83 $ 0.79 $ 0.85 $ 0.83 $ 0.80 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.83 $ 0.78 $ 0.85 $ 0.83 $ 0.80 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 49,550 49,541 49,511 49,492 49,451 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.56 % 1.54 % 1.68 % 1.69 % 1.63 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 11.10 10.86 12.10 12.10 11.94 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 11.10 10.86 12.10 12.10 11.95 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 90.66 90.60 90.41 90.30 90.14 Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 1.08 1.11 1.11 1.11 1.09 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.01 0.05 (0.03 ) 0.03 0.03 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 14.09 14.18 13.90 13.93 13.69 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.86 4.89 4.97 4.88 4.74 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.15 1.05 0.93 0.83 0.75 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.71 3.84 4.04 4.05 3.99 Efficiency Ratio 51.00 51.18 50.97 49.25 49.32 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 21.01 $ 20.07 $ 19.12 $ 18.16 $ 17.71





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,877,042 $ 1,788,628 $ 1,726,664 $ 1,655,569 $ 1,657,591 Agricultural production financing and other loans to farmers 83,452 80,357 92,404 88,504 89,093 Real estate loans: Construction 624,548 542,501 545,729 668,608 714,866 Commercial and farmland 2,821,689 2,838,798 2,832,102 2,699,629 2,652,782 Residential 993,802 976,668 966,421 965,893 965,720 Home equity 548,006 536,208 528,157 517,303 518,699 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 98,384 108,216 99,788 98,709 92,809 Public finance and other commercial loans 464,447 427,944 433,202 393,856 389,499 Loans 7,511,370 7,299,320 7,224,467 7,088,071 7,081,059 Allowance for loan losses (81,274 ) (80,902 ) (80,552 ) (78,406 ) (77,543 ) NET LOANS $ 7,430,096 $ 7,218,418 $ 7,143,915 $ 7,009,665 $ 7,003,516





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Demand deposits $ 4,309,473 $ 4,101,156 $ 3,985,178 $ 3,870,816 $ 3,933,233 Savings deposits 2,358,720 2,338,266 2,282,701 2,212,675 2,099,771 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 720,536 670,199 593,592 602,002 555,910 Other certificates and time deposits 729,392 704,527 646,682 625,341 602,239 Brokered deposits 201,207 233,650 246,440 322,318 312,662 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 8,319,328 $ 8,047,798 $ 7,754,593 $ 7,633,152 $ 7,503,815





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing time deposits $ 144,626 $ 784 2.17 % $ 142,385 $ 633 1.78 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,588 335 5.45 24,588 263 4.28 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,054,068 6,998 2.66 852,865 5,434 2.55 Tax-Exempt (2) 910,295 9,435 4.15 745,598 7,906 4.24 Total Investment Securities 1,964,363 16,433 3.35 1,598,463 13,340 3.34 Loans held for sale 11,430 127 4.44 6,408 83 5.18 Loans: (3) Commercial 5,419,169 74,638 5.51 5,142,093 67,510 5.25 Real Estate Mortgage 766,528 8,686 4.53 729,681 8,792 4.82 Installment 677,133 9,373 5.54 631,897 8,278 5.24 Tax-Exempt (2) 511,055 5,372 4.20 465,658 4,597 3.95 Total Loans 7,385,315 98,196 5.32 6,975,737 89,260 5.12 Total Earning Assets 9,518,892 115,748 4.86 % 8,741,173 103,496 4.74 % Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 12,841 (13,068 ) Allowance for loan losses (81,691 ) (77,197 ) Cash and cash equivalents 130,987 132,481 Premises and equipment 91,563 94,757 Other assets 827,356 818,874 Total Assets $ 10,499,948 $ 9,697,020 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,935,925 $ 8,541 1.16 % $ 2,325,705 $ 4,276 0.74 % Money market deposits 1,220,020 3,509 1.15 1,081,830 1,583 0.59 Savings deposits 1,164,901 2,525 0.87 1,096,003 1,332 0.49 Certificates and other time deposits 1,652,203 8,512 2.06 1,491,207 4,974 1.33 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 6,973,049 23,087 1.32 5,994,745 12,165 0.81 Borrowings 613,446 4,274 2.79 674,040 4,135 2.45 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 7,586,495 27,361 1.44 6,668,785 16,300 0.98 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,348,410 1,642,076 Other liabilities 85,789 58,818 Total Liabilities 9,020,694 8,369,679 Stockholders' Equity 1,479,254 1,327,341 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 10,499,948 27,361 $ 9,697,020 16,300 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 88,387 $ 87,196 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.42 % 3.76 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 4.86 % 4.74 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 1.15 % 0.75 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.71 % 3.99 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2019 and 2018. These totals equal $3,109 and $2,625 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing time deposits $ 145,277 $ 1,659 2.28 % $ 87,883 $ 764 1.74 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,588 673 5.47 24,487 667 5.45 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 978,654 13,093 2.68 831,743 10,530 2.53 Tax-Exempt (2) 869,914 18,133 4.17 741,096 15,661 4.23 Total Investment Securities 1,848,568 31,226 3.38 1,572,839 26,191 3.33 Loans held for sale 10,697 239 4.47 8,515 221 5.19 Loans: (3) Commercial 5,364,884 147,394 5.49 5,061,717 129,663 5.12 Real Estate Mortgage 755,070 17,008 4.51 729,202 16,791 4.61 Installment 671,125 18,664 5.56 627,686 16,255 5.18 Tax-Exempt (2) 506,370 10,629 4.20 466,747 9,149 3.92 Total Loans 7,308,146 193,934 5.31 6,893,867 172,079 4.99 Total Earning Assets 9,326,579 227,492 4.88 % 8,579,076 199,701 4.66 % Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale 3,963 (9,772 ) Allowance for loan losses (81,301 ) (76,528 ) Cash and cash equivalents 124,143 129,499 Premises and equipment 92,395 95,139 Other assets 825,426 818,360 Total Assets $ 10,291,205 $ 9,535,774 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,813,541 $ 15,560 1.11 % $ 2,153,878 $ 6,965 0.65 % Money market deposits 1,179,765 6,291 1.07 1,085,740 2,858 0.53 Savings deposits 1,157,852 4,792 0.83 1,021,386 1,714 0.34 Certificates and other time deposits 1,609,130 16,038 1.99 1,488,664 9,630 1.29 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 6,760,288 42,681 1.26 5,749,668 21,167 0.74 Borrowings 624,192 8,627 2.76 760,643 8,837 2.32 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 7,384,480 51,308 1.39 6,510,311 30,004 0.92 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,369,832 1,646,660 Other liabilities 82,260 60,679 Total Liabilities 8,836,572 8,217,650 Stockholders' Equity 1,454,633 1,318,124 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 10,291,205 51,308 $ 9,535,774 30,004 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 176,184 $ 169,697 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.49 % 3.74 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 4.88 % 4.66 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 1.10 % 0.70 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.78 % 3.96 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2019 and 2018. These totals equal $6,040 and $5,210 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

For more information, contact:

Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration

765-521-7619

http://www.firstmerchants.com

SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation

Source: First Merchants Corporation