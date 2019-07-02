First Horizon National Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 16





MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) will announce second quarter 2019 financial results in a news release, financial supplement, and slide presentation, prior to the market opening on July 16, 2019. A conference call will follow at 8:30 a.m. CT (U.S.) during which management will review earnings and performance trends. The company will also host a live webcast accompanied by a slide presentation. The news release, call, and slide presentation may involve forward-looking information, including guidance.



The slide presentation, financial supplement and news release will be available by 6 a.m. CT that morning at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event.

Conference call information

Analysts, investors and interested parties may call toll-free starting at 8:15 a.m. CT on July 16 by dialing 888-317-6003 (if calling from the U.S.) or 412-317-6061 (if calling from outside the U.S) and entering access code 8792639. The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Participants can also opt to listen to the live audio webcast with the accompanying slide presentation at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at noon CT on July 16 until midnight CT on July 30. To listen to the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers) or 412-317-0088 (international callers); the access code is 10132995. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event by midnight CT on July 16 and will be archived on the site for one year.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates more than 250 bank locations across the Southeast and 29 FTN Financial offices across the U.S. FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company has been ranked by American Banker magazine among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. banks and as one of the nation's best employers by the National Association for Female Executives and Fortune magazine. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

