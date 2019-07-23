Quantcast

First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp.'s (NYSE:FHN) board of directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.14 per share. The dividend is payable October 1, 2019 to the common shareholders of record on September 13, 2019.

The board also approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $1,550.00 per share on First Horizon's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A ("Series A Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.387500 per Depositary Share (NYSE:FHN PrA), which each represent a 1/4000th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable October 10, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 25, 2019.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates more than 250 bank locations across the Southeast and 29 FTN Financial offices across the U.S. FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company has been ranked by American Banker magazine among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. banks and as one of the nation's best employers by the National Association for Female Executives and Fortune magazine. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G

CONTACT: First Horizon Investor Relations, Aarti Bowman, (901) 523-4017
  First Horizon Media Relations, Silvia Alvarez, (901) 523-4465

Source: First Horizon National Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: FHN, FHN-PA




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8251.40
47.26  ▲  0.58%
DJIA 27349.19
177.29  ▲  0.65%
S&P 500 3005.47
20.44  ▲  0.68%
Data as of Jul 23, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar