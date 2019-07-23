First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends





MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp.'s (NYSE:FHN) board of directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.14 per share. The dividend is payable October 1, 2019 to the common shareholders of record on September 13, 2019.



The board also approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $1,550.00 per share on First Horizon's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A ("Series A Preferred Stock"). This equates to a cash dividend of $0.387500 per Depositary Share (NYSE:FHN PrA), which each represent a 1/4000th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable October 10, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 25, 2019.

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates more than 250 bank locations across the Southeast and 29 FTN Financial offices across the U.S. FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company has been ranked by American Banker magazine among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. banks and as one of the nation's best employers by the National Association for Female Executives and Fortune magazine. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

