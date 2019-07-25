First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Declares Dividend





Net income of $72.4 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, core net income 1 of $72.6 million or $0.54 per diluted share 1

Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

HONOLULU, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), ("First Hawaiian" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"I'm pleased to report that the company turned in another solid performance in the second quarter, highlighted by strong earnings driven by excellent credit quality, higher net interest margin, and continued prudent expense management," said Bob Harrison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We also began executing our share repurchase program and returned $40 million of capital to shareholders."

On July 24, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 6, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2019.

In addition, Eric Yeaman, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and the Bank, announced that he is resigning from his positions with the Company and the Bank, as well as his position as a director of the Bank, effective August 12, 2019. "Eric's leadership has been a key driver of our bank's success over the last four years. His experience managing public companies played an integral role in helping First Hawaiian navigate through the IPO process and transitioning the company to independence. He has made a lasting impact on the organization, formed deep relationships with our teams and our customers, and will be missed. We wish him continued success in the years ahead."

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights (Comparisons Are To First Quarter 2019):

Net interest margin ("NIM") increased 2 basis points to 3.25%;





Through June 30, repurchased 1.5 million shares at total cost of $40 million;





On July 24, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, equal to an annual dividend yield of 3.94% based on the share price as of the close of business on that date.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $20.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, compared to $20.4 billion as of March 31, 2019.

Gross loans and leases were $13.3 billion as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $67.2 million, or 0.5%, from $13.2 billion as of March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to growth in residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and leases, partially offset by declines in construction and commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans.

Total deposits were $16.8 billion as of June 30, 2019, unchanged from $16.8 billion as of March 31, 2019.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $145.6 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 0.4%, compared to $145.1 million for the prior quarter. Net interest income in both the first and second quarters included a negative $1.8 million premium adjustment. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher average balances of loans and leases, partially offset by higher rates on deposit accounts and lower average cash balances.

NIM was 3.25% in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of two basis points compared to 3.23% in the first quarter of 2019. The negative $1.8 million premium adjustments in the first and second quarters had a negative four basis point impact on the reported NIM in each quarter.

Provision Expense

Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 included a provision for credit losses of $3.9 million compared to $5.7 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $48.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.7 million compared to noninterest income of $47.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. Noninterest income in the first quarter included $2.6 million of investment securities losses associated with the investment portfolio restructuring.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $93.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $0.7 million from $92.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to nonrecurring items, mostly offset by lower salaries and benefits expenses.

The efficiency ratio was 48.0% and 48.2% for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Core efficiency ratio1 was 47.9% and 47.4% for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 25.5% for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan and lease losses was $138.5 million, or 1.04% of total loans and leases, as of June 30, 2019, compared to $141.5 million, or 1.07% of total loans and leases, as of March 31, 2019. Net charge-offs were $6.9 million, or 0.21% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $5.9 million, or 0.18% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Total non-performing assets were $3.9 million, or 0.03% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at June 30, 2019, compared to non-performing assets of $4.4 million, or 0.03% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at March 31, 2019.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.7 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.6 billion at March 31, 2019.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 8.75%, 11.84% and 12.81%, respectively, at June 30, 2019, compared with 8.71%, 12.05% and 13.06% at March 31, 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $40 million under its share repurchase program. The average cost was $26.49 per share repurchased. Remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $60 million at June 30, 2019.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company's website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information

First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 11:00 a.m. Hawaii Time. To access the call, participants should dial (844) 452-2942 (US/Canada), or (574) 990-9846 (International) ten minutes prior to the start of the call and enter the conference ID: 9479196. A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link: www.fhb.com/earnings. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until 8:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 1, 2019. Access the replay by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference ID: 9479196.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may", "might", "should", "could", "predict", "potential", "believe", "expect", "continue", "will", "anticipate", "seek", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "projection", "would", "annualized" and "outlook", or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present net interest income, noninterest income, noninterest expense, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) and the related ratios described below, on an adjusted, or ‘‘core,'' basis, each a non-GAAP financial measure. These core measures exclude from the corresponding GAAP measure the impact of certain items that we do not believe are representative of our financial results. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures helps identify underlying trends in our business from period to period that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses, gains and other items included in our operating results. We believe that these core measures provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future performance. Investors should consider our performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance or financial condition.

Core net interest margin, core efficiency ratio, core return on average total assets and core return on average total stockholders' equity are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our core net interest margin as the ratio of core net interest income to average earning assets. We compute our core efficiency ratio as the ratio of core noninterest expense to the sum of core net interest income and core noninterest income. We compute our core return on average total assets as the ratio of core net income to average total assets. We compute our core return on average total stockholders' equity as the ratio of core net income to average total stockholders' equity.

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity, core return on average tangible stockholders' equity, return on average tangible assets, core return on average tangible assets and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. We compute our return on average tangible stockholders' equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders' equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders' equity. We compute our core return on average tangible stockholders' equity as the ratio of core net income to average tangible stockholders' equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders' equity. We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. We compute our core return on average tangible assets as the ratio of core net income to average tangible assets. We compute our tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Tables 13 and 14 at the end of this document provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Financial Highlights Table 1 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Results: Net interest income $ 145,613 $ 145,089 $ 141,403 $ 290,702 $ 281,075 Provision for loan and lease losses 3,870 5,680 6,020 9,550 11,970 Noninterest income 48,773 47,072 49,797 95,845 98,497 Noninterest expense 93,290 92,623 91,865 185,913 182,452 Net income 72,433 69,924 69,053 142,357 137,011 Basic earnings per share 0.54 0.52 0.50 1.06 0.99 Diluted earnings per share 0.54 0.52 0.50 1.06 0.99 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.24 0.52 0.48 Dividend payout ratio 48.15 % 50.00 % 48.00 % 49.06 % 48.48 % Supplemental Income Statement Data (non-GAAP): Core net interest income $ 145,613 $ 145,089 $ 141,403 $ 290,702 $ 281,075 Core noninterest income 48,752 49,685 49,797 98,437 98,497 Core noninterest expense 93,029 92,362 90,951 185,391 181,131 Core net income 72,612 72,052 69,720 144,664 137,979 Core basic earnings per share 0.54 0.53 0.51 1.07 0.99 Core diluted earnings per share 0.54 0.53 0.50 1.07 0.99 Performance Ratio: Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.23 % 3.18 % 3.24 % 3.16 % Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.25 % 3.23 % 3.18 % 3.24 % 3.16 % Efficiency ratio 47.99 % 48.20 % 48.04 % 48.09 % 48.06 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 47.86 % 47.42 % 47.56 % 47.64 % 47.71 % Return on average total assets 1.42 % 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.40 % 1.36 % Core return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 1.43 % 1.43 % 1.39 % 1.43 % 1.37 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.50 % 1.45 % 1.45 % 1.48 % 1.43 % Core return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.50 % 1.50 % 1.46 % 1.50 % 1.44 % Return on average total stockholders' equity 11.13 % 11.16 % 11.23 % 11.15 % 11.13 % Core return on average total stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 11.16 % 11.50 % 11.34 % 11.33 % 11.20 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 17.99 % 18.35 % 18.83 % 18.17 % 18.57 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(2) 18.03 % 18.91 % 19.01 % 18.46 % 18.70 % Average Balances: Average loans and leases $ 13,209,655 $ 13,073,708 $ 12,552,610 $ 13,142,057 $ 12,425,351 Average earning assets 17,971,615 18,091,424 17,817,943 18,031,189 17,952,365 Average assets 20,390,273 20,494,837 20,121,504 20,442,266 20,263,820 Average deposits 16,664,837 16,865,673 17,199,368 16,764,700 17,350,869 Average stockholders' equity 2,610,565 2,540,600 2,466,392 2,575,775 2,483,252 Market Value Per Share: Closing 25.87 26.05 29.02 25.87 29.02 High 28.20 27.67 31.28 28.20 32.36 Low 24.83 22.13 27.09 22.13 26.92

As of As of As of As of June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 Balance Sheet Data: Loans and leases $ 13,264,609 $ 13,197,454 $ 13,076,191 $ 12,637,686 Total assets 20,526,367 20,441,136 20,695,678 20,479,719 Total deposits 16,792,078 16,795,244 17,150,068 17,395,538 Short-term borrowings 200,000 — — — Long-term borrowings 400,028 600,028 600,026 200,034 Total stockholders' equity 2,659,441 2,613,202 2,524,839 2,459,175 Per Share of Common Stock: Book value $ 19.92 $ 19.36 $ 18.72 $ 18.00 Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(3) 12.46 11.98 11.34 10.71 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.11 % Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases 1.04 % 1.07 % 1.08 % 1.11 % Capital Ratios: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.84 % 12.05 % 11.97 % 12.19 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.84 % 12.05 % 11.97 % 12.19 % Total Capital Ratio 12.81 % 13.06 % 12.99 % 13.23 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.75 % 8.71 % 8.72 % 8.61 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 12.96 % 12.78 % 12.20 % 12.01 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.52 % 8.32 % 7.76 % 7.51 % Non-Financial Data: Number of branches 59 60 60 61 Number of ATMs 292 296 295 303 Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,123 2,130 2,155 2,189

Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2 Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans and lease financing $ 146,883 $ 144,406 $ 130,283 $ 291,289 $ 253,834 Available-for-sale securities 24,784 24,486 27,397 49,270 56,390 Other 2,151 3,669 1,339 5,820 3,731 Total interest income 173,818 172,561 159,019 346,379 313,955 Interest expense Deposits 23,693 23,197 17,355 46,890 32,619 Short-term and long-term borrowings 4,512 4,275 261 8,787 261 Total interest expense 28,205 27,472 17,616 55,677 32,880 Net interest income 145,613 145,089 141,403 290,702 281,075 Provision for loan and lease losses 3,870 5,680 6,020 9,550 11,970 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 141,743 139,409 135,383 281,152 269,105 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 8,123 8,060 7,721 16,183 15,676 Credit and debit card fees 16,629 16,655 16,929 33,284 32,426 Other service charges and fees 9,403 9,129 9,633 18,532 18,975 Trust and investment services income 8,931 8,618 7,711 17,549 15,942 Bank-owned life insurance 3,390 3,813 2,395 7,203 4,439 Investment securities gains (losses), net 21 (2,613 ) — (2,592 ) — Other 2,276 3,410 5,408 5,686 11,039 Total noninterest income 48,773 47,072 49,797 95,845 98,497 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 42,185 44,860 41,636 87,045 83,796 Contracted services and professional fees 14,303 13,645 13,005 27,948 25,292 Occupancy 7,286 6,986 6,908 14,272 13,392 Equipment 4,544 4,284 4,335 8,828 8,923 Regulatory assessment and fees 2,149 1,447 4,225 3,596 8,198 Advertising and marketing 1,980 1,966 1,115 3,946 2,066 Card rewards program 7,664 6,732 6,359 14,396 12,077 Other 13,179 12,703 14,282 25,882 28,708 Total noninterest expense 93,290 92,623 91,865 185,913 182,452 Income before provision for income taxes 97,226 93,858 93,315 191,084 185,150 Provision for income taxes 24,793 23,934 24,262 48,727 48,139 Net income $ 72,433 $ 69,924 $ 69,053 $ 142,357 $ 137,011 Basic earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 1.06 $ 0.99 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 1.06 $ 0.99 Basic weighted-average outstanding shares 134,420,380 134,879,336 137,907,063 134,655,217 138,749,209 Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares 134,652,008 135,198,345 138,065,879 134,924,331 138,891,955

Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3 June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 423,802 $ 336,555 $ 396,836 $ 332,102 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 259,713 281,312 606,801 611,698 Investment securities 4,395,476 4,485,660 4,498,342 4,842,551 Loans held for sale 215 — 432 2,037 Loans and leases 13,264,609 13,197,454 13,076,191 12,637,686 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses 138,535 141,546 141,718 140,601 Net loans and leases 13,126,074 13,055,908 12,934,473 12,497,085 Premises and equipment, net 313,200 310,902 304,996 287,746 Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property — 124 751 325 Accrued interest receivable 49,205 49,489 48,920 48,528 Bank-owned life insurance 450,722 447,936 446,076 442,449 Goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Mortgage servicing rights 14,573 15,399 16,155 17,660 Other assets 497,895 462,359 446,404 402,046 Total assets $ 20,526,367 $ 20,441,136 $ 20,695,678 $ 20,479,719 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Interest-bearing $ 11,028,921 $ 10,951,764 $ 11,142,127 $ 11,430,455 Noninterest-bearing 5,763,157 5,843,480 6,007,941 5,965,083 Total deposits 16,792,078 16,795,244 17,150,068 17,395,538 Short-term borrowings 200,000 — — — Long-term borrowings 400,028 600,028 600,026 200,034 Retirement benefits payable 128,610 127,845 127,909 135,139 Other liabilities 346,210 304,817 292,836 289,833 Total liabilities 17,866,926 17,827,934 18,170,839 18,020,544 Stockholders' equity Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 139,857,673 / 133,508,212 shares as of June 30, 2019, issued/outstanding: 139,851,508 / 135,012,015 shares as of March 31, 2019, issued/outstanding: 139,656,674 / 134,874,302 shares as of December 31, 2018 and issued/outstanding: 139,620,801 / 136,642,060 shares as of June 30, 2018) 1,399 1,399 1,397 1,396 Additional paid-in capital 2,499,946 2,497,770 2,495,853 2,492,656 Retained earnings 363,748 326,451 291,919 229,615 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (31,984 ) (78,754 ) (132,195 ) (182,410 ) Treasury stock (6,349,461 shares as of June 30, 2019, 4,839,493 shares as of March 31, 2019, 4,782,372 shares as of December 31, 2018 and 2,978,741 shares as of June 30, 2018) (173,668 ) (133,664 ) (132,135 ) (82,082 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,659,441 2,613,202 2,524,839 2,459,175 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,526,367 $ 20,441,136 $ 20,695,678 $ 20,479,719

Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 4 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 247.2 $ 1.4 2.35 % $ 507.3 $ 3.2 2.56 % $ 281.2 $ 1.2 1.74 % Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 4,438.1 24.8 2.23 4,417.8 24.5 2.22 4,961.2 27.4 2.21 Loans Held for Sale 0.7 — 2.76 0.3 — 2.79 1.9 — 3.44 Loans and Leases(1) Commercial and industrial 3,235.0 34.3 4.26 3,166.4 33.2 4.25 3,177.4 30.5 3.84 Commercial real estate 3,094.4 36.0 4.67 3,005.2 35.4 4.77 2,883.0 28.9 4.02 Construction 583.6 6.9 4.73 636.7 7.5 4.77 620.7 6.2 4.03 Residential: Residential mortgages 3,581.2 37.2 4.16 3,535.2 36.0 4.07 3,228.5 34.1 4.24 Home equity lines 908.5 8.6 3.79 915.7 8.7 3.85 858.7 7.8 3.62 Consumer 1,657.7 22.7 5.48 1,667.3 22.5 5.48 1,624.6 21.7 5.35 Lease financing 149.3 1.2 3.31 147.2 1.1 2.99 159.7 1.1 2.83 Total Loans and Leases 13,209.7 146.9 4.46 13,073.7 144.4 4.46 12,552.6 130.3 4.16 Other Earning Assets 76.0 0.7 3.71 92.3 0.5 2.06 21.0 0.1 2.21 Total Earning Assets(2) 17,971.7 173.8 3.88 18,091.4 172.6 3.85 17,817.9 159.0 3.58 Cash and Due from Banks 342.6 360.3 317.7 Other Assets 2,076.0 2,043.1 1,985.9 Total Assets $ 20,390.3 $ 20,494.8 $ 20,121.5 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings $ 4,712.2 $ 4.0 0.34 % $ 4,815.8 $ 4.2 0.36 % 4,573.0 $ 2.4 0.21 % Money Market 3,126.7 7.4 0.95 3,181.3 7.7 0.98 2,725.9 2.7 0.40 Time 3,084.6 12.3 1.60 3,041.8 11.3 1.51 4,003.5 12.2 1.22 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 10,923.5 23.7 0.87 11,038.9 23.2 0.85 11,302.4 17.3 0.62 Short-Term Borrowings 50.4 0.3 2.25 12.8 0.1 2.45 42.7 0.2 1.85 Long-Term Borrowings 593.5 4.2 2.86 600.0 4.2 2.84 6.6 0.1 3.79 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 11,567.4 28.2 0.98 11,651.7 27.5 0.96 11,351.7 17.6 0.62 Net Interest Income $ 145.6 $ 145.1 $ 141.4 Interest Rate Spread 2.90 % 2.89 % 2.96 % Net Interest Margin 3.25 % 3.23 % 3.18 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 5,741.3 5,826.8 5,897.0 Other Liabilities 471.0 475.7 406.4 Stockholders' Equity 2,610.6 2,540.6 2,466.4 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 20,390.3 $ 20,494.8 $ 20,121.5

Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 5 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 376.5 $ 4.6 2.49 % $ 448.0 $ 3.6 1.60 % Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 4,428.0 49.3 2.23 5,060.2 56.4 2.25 Loans Held for Sale 0.5 — 2.76 1.1 — 3.40 Loans and Leases(1) Commercial and industrial 3,200.9 67.5 4.25 3,141.0 58.2 3.74 Commercial real estate 3,044.9 70.7 4.68 2,841.7 55.3 3.93 Construction 610.2 14.4 4.75 620.8 12.0 3.89 Residential: Residential mortgages 3,563.2 73.9 4.14 3,188.2 67.5 4.27 Home equity lines 912.1 17.3 3.82 860.7 15.4 3.61 Consumer 1,662.5 45.2 5.48 1,612.3 43.0 5.38 Lease financing 148.3 2.3 3.15 160.7 2.4 2.97 Total Loans and Leases 13,142.1 291.3 4.46 12,425.4 253.8 4.12 Other Earning Assets 84.1 1.2 2.81 17.7 0.2 2.00 Total Earning Assets(2) 18,031.2 346.4 3.86 17,952.4 314.0 3.53 Cash and Due from Banks 351.4 318.3 Other Assets 2,059.7 1,993.1 Total Assets $ 20,442.3 $ 20,263.8 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings $ 4,762.6 $ 8.2 0.35 % $ 4,558.2 $ 4.1 0.18 % Money Market 3,155.0 15.0 0.96 2,718.4 4.5 0.33 Time 3,063.3 23.7 1.56 4,127.2 24.0 1.17 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 10,980.9 46.9 0.86 11,403.8 32.6 0.58 Short-Term Borrowings 31.7 0.4 2.29 21.5 0.2 1.85 Long-Term Borrowings 596.7 8.4 2.85 3.3 0.1 3.81 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 11,609.3 55.7 0.97 11,428.6 32.9 0.58 Net Interest Income $ 290.7 $ 281.1 Interest Rate Spread 2.89 % 2.95 % Net Interest Margin 3.24 % 3.16 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 5,783.8 5,947.1 Other Liabilities 473.4 404.8 Stockholders' Equity 2,575.8 2,483.3 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 20,442.3 $ 20,263.8

Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 6 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to March 31, 2019 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ (1.5 ) $ (0.2 ) $ (1.7 ) Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 0.2 0.1 0.3 Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial 1.0 0.1 1.1 Commercial real estate 1.3 (0.6 ) 0.7 Construction (0.6 ) — (0.6 ) Residential: Residential mortgage 0.4 0.7 1.1 Home equity line — (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Consumer 0.1 — 0.1 Lease financing — 0.1 0.1 Total Loans and Leases 2.2 0.2 2.4 Other Earning Assets (0.1 ) 0.3 0.2 Total Change in Interest Income 0.8 0.4 1.2 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Money Market (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) Time 0.2 0.8 1.0 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits — 0.5 0.5 Short-Term Borrowings 0.2 — 0.2 Total Change in Interest Expense 0.2 0.5 0.7 Change in Net Interest Income $ 0.6 $ (0.1 ) $ 0.5

Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 7 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to June 30, 2018 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ (0.2 ) $ 0.4 $ 0.2 Available-for-Sale Investment Securities (2.9 ) 0.3 (2.6 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial 0.6 3.3 3.9 Commercial real estate 2.2 4.9 7.1 Construction (0.4 ) 1.0 0.6 Residential: Residential mortgage 3.6 (0.5 ) 3.1 Home equity line 0.5 0.4 0.9 Consumer 0.4 0.5 0.9 Lease financing (0.1 ) 0.2 0.1 Total Loans and Leases 6.8 9.8 16.6 Other Earning Assets 0.5 0.1 0.6 Total Change in Interest Income 4.2 10.6 14.8 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings 0.1 1.5 1.6 Money Market 0.5 4.1 4.6 Time (3.2 ) 3.3 0.1 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (2.6 ) 8.9 6.3 Short-Term Borrowings — 0.1 0.1 Long-Term Borrowings 4.2 — 4.2 Total Change in Interest Expense 1.6 9.0 10.6 Change in Net Interest Income $ 2.6 $ 1.6 $ 4.2

Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 8 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to June 30, 2018 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ (0.6 ) $ 1.7 $ 1.1 Available-for-Sale Investment Securities (6.7 ) (0.4 ) (7.1 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial 1.1 8.2 9.3 Commercial real estate 4.2 11.2 15.4 Construction (0.2 ) 2.6 2.4 Residential: Residential mortgage 8.3 (2.0 ) 6.3 Home equity line 1.0 0.9 1.9 Consumer 1.3 0.8 2.1 Lease financing (0.2 ) 0.2 — Total Loans and Leases 15.5 21.9 37.4 Other Earning Assets 0.9 0.1 1.0 Total Change in Interest Income 9.1 23.3 32.4 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings 0.2 4.0 4.2 Money Market 0.8 9.7 10.5 Time (7.1 ) 6.7 (0.4 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (6.1 ) 20.4 14.3 Short-Term Borrowings 0.1 — 0.1 Long-Term Borrowings 8.4 — 8.4 Total Change in Interest Expense 2.4 20.4 22.8 Change in Net Interest Income $ 6.7 $ 2.9 $ 9.6

Loans and Leases Table 9 June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 Commercial and industrial $ 3,177,844 $ 3,203,770 $ 3,208,760 $ 3,116,145 Commercial real estate 3,194,219 3,147,304 2,990,783 2,837,520 Construction 549,578 595,491 626,757 654,084 Residential: Residential mortgage 3,618,433 3,543,964 3,527,101 3,383,130 Home equity line 908,452 907,829 912,517 852,953 Total residential 4,526,885 4,451,793 4,439,618 4,236,083 Consumer 1,650,713 1,653,109 1,662,504 1,632,088 Lease financing 165,370 145,987 147,769 161,766 Total loans and leases $ 13,264,609 $ 13,197,454 $ 13,076,191 $ 12,637,686

Deposits Table 10 June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 Demand $ 5,763,157 $ 5,843,480 $ 6,007,941 $ 5,965,083 Savings 4,908,000 4,884,418 4,853,285 4,772,922 Money Market 3,050,843 3,156,056 3,196,678 2,768,190 Time 3,070,078 2,911,290 3,092,164 3,889,343 Total Deposits $ 16,792,078 $ 16,795,244 $ 17,150,068 $ 17,395,538

Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11 June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 119 $ 190 $ 274 $ 1,821 Commercial real estate — — 1,658 2,844 Construction — — — 2,238 Total Commercial Loans 119 190 1,932 6,903 Residential Loans: Residential mortgage 3,771 4,090 4,611 6,541 Total Residential Loans 3,771 4,090 4,611 6,541 Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 3,890 4,280 6,543 13,444 Other Real Estate Owned — 124 751 325 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 3,890 $ 4,404 $ 7,294 $ 13,769 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 807 $ 350 $ 141 $ 163 Construction — 89 — — Total Commercial Loans 807 439 141 163 Residential Loans: Residential mortgage — — 32 339 Home equity line 1,635 2,448 2,842 1,242 Total Residential Loans 1,635 2,448 2,874 1,581 Consumer 3,295 3,538 3,373 1,451 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 5,737 $ 6,425 $ 6,388 $ 3,195 Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More 23,466 25,229 24,033 32,277 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,264,609 $ 13,197,454 $ 13,076,191 $ 12,637,686

Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses Table 12 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Balance at Beginning of Period $ 141,546 $ 141,718 $ 138,574 $ 141,718 $ 137,253 Loans and Leases Charged-Off Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial (2,000 ) — — (2,000 ) (475 ) Lease financing — (24 ) — (24 ) — Total Commercial Loans (2,000 ) (24 ) — (2,024 ) (475 ) Residential — — (34 ) — (34 ) Consumer (7,505 ) (8,598 ) (6,290 ) (16,103 ) (12,915 ) Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (9,505 ) (8,622 ) (6,324 ) (18,127 ) (13,424 ) Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial 25 37 39 62 103 Commercial real estate 32 31 32 63 154 Total Commercial Loans 57 68 71 125 257 Residential 185 250 60 435 242 Consumer 2,382 2,452 2,200 4,834 4,303 Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 2,624 2,770 2,331 5,394 4,802 Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off (6,881 ) (5,852 ) (3,993 ) (12,733 ) (8,622 ) Provision for Loan and Lease Losses 3,870 5,680 6,020 9,550 11,970 Balance at End of Period $ 138,535 $ 141,546 $ 140,601 $ 138,535 $ 140,601 Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 13,209,655 $ 13,073,708 $ 12,552,610 $ 13,142,057 $ 12,425,351 Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.13 % 0.20 % 0.14 % Ratio of Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.04 % 1.07 % 1.11 % 1.04 % 1.11 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 13 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income Statement Data: Net income $ 72,433 $ 69,924 $ 69,053 $ 142,357 $ 137,011 Average total stockholders' equity $ 2,610,565 $ 2,540,600 $ 2,466,392 $ 2,575,775 $ 2,483,252 Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,615,073 $ 1,545,108 $ 1,470,900 $ 1,580,283 $ 1,487,760 Average total assets $ 20,390,273 $ 20,494,837 $ 20,121,504 $ 20,442,266 $ 20,263,820 Less: average goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Average tangible assets $ 19,394,781 $ 19,499,345 $ 19,126,012 $ 19,446,774 $ 19,268,328 Return on average total stockholders' equity(1) 11.13 % 11.16 % 11.23 % 11.15 % 11.13 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 17.99 % 18.35 % 18.83 % 18.17 % 18.57 % Return on average total assets(1) 1.42 % 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.40 % 1.36 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.50 % 1.45 % 1.45 % 1.48 % 1.43 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets 12.80 % 12.40 % 12.26 % 12.60 % 12.25 % Average tangible stockholders' equity to average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.33 % 7.92 % 7.69 % 8.13 % 7.72 %

As of As of As of As of June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 Balance Sheet Data: Total stockholders' equity $ 2,659,441 $ 2,613,202 $ 2,524,839 $ 2,459,175 Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,663,949 $ 1,617,710 $ 1,529,347 $ 1,463,683 Total assets $ 20,526,367 $ 20,441,136 $ 20,695,678 $ 20,479,719 Less: goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 995,492 Tangible assets $ 19,530,875 $ 19,445,644 $ 19,700,186 $ 19,484,227 Shares outstanding 133,508,212 135,012,015 134,874,302 136,642,060 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 12.96 % 12.78 % 12.20 % 12.01 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.52 % 8.32 % 7.76 % 7.51 % Book value per share $ 19.92 $ 19.36 $ 18.72 $ 18.00 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 12.46 $ 11.98 $ 11.34 $ 10.71

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table 14 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net interest income $ 145,613 $ 145,089 $ 141,403 $ 290,702 $ 281,075 Core net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 145,613 $ 145,089 $ 141,403 $ 290,702 $ 281,075 Noninterest income $ 48,773 $ 47,072 $ 49,797 $ 95,845 $ 98,497 (Gain) loss on sale of securities (21 ) 2,613 — 2,592 — Core noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 48,752 $ 49,685 $ 49,797 $ 98,437 $ 98,497 Noninterest expense $ 93,290 $ 92,623 $ 91,865 $ 185,913 $ 182,452 One-time items(1) (261 ) (261 ) (914 ) (522 ) (1,321 ) Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 93,029 $ 92,362 $ 90,951 $ 185,391 $ 181,131 Net income $ 72,433 $ 69,924 $ 69,053 $ 142,357 $ 137,011 (Gain) loss on sale of securities (21 ) 2,613 — 2,592 — One-time noninterest expense items(1) 261 261 914 522 1,321 Tax adjustments(2) (61 ) (746 ) (247 ) (807 ) (353 ) Total core adjustments 179 2,128 667 2,307 968 Core net income (non-GAAP) $ 72,612 $ 72,052 $ 69,720 $ 144,664 $ 137,979 Core basic earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 0.51 $ 1.07 $ 0.99 Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.54 $ 0.53 $ 0.50 $ 1.07 $ 0.99 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 47.86 % 47.42 % 47.56 % 47.64 % 47.71 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 1.06 $ 0.99 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 1.06 $ 0.99 Efficiency ratio 47.99 % 48.20 % 48.04 % 48.09 % 48.06 %

Source: First Hawaiian, Inc.