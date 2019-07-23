Quantcast

First Financial Corporation reports 2nd Quarter results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 10:30:00 AM EDT


TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the second quarter of 2019. Net income for the three months ending June 30, 2019 was $12.6 million compared to $15.3 million for the same period of 2018. Diluted net income per common share of $1.02 compared to $1.25 for the same period of 2018. The Corporation's 2018 results included a recovery of a security previously written down for other than temporary impairment which contributed $6.9 million to pre-tax income. Return on assets for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 1.66% compared to 2.05% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

The Corporation further reported net income of $22.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 versus $24.2 million for the comparable period of 2018. Diluted net income per common share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.81 versus $1.98 for the comparable period of 2018. Return on assets for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 1.47% compared to 1.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Average total loans for the second quarter of 2019 were $1.98 billion versus $1.92 billion for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of $63.5 million or 3.31%. Total loans outstanding increased $81.6 million, or 4.23%, from $1.93 billion as of June 30, 2018 to $2.01 billion as of June 30, 2019. On a linked quarter basis, average total loans increased $6.7 million from $1.97 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2019.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $2.46 billion versus $2.47 billion as of June 30, 2018. Total deposits were $2.46 billion as of June 30, 2019 compared to $2.45 billion as of June 30, 2018.

Book Value per share was $38.88 at June 30, 2019 compared to $34.25 at June 30, 2018. Shareholders equity at June 30, 2019 was $477.8 million compared to $419.7 million on June 30, 2018. The company's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 14.97% at June 30, 2019, compared to 14.05% at June 30, 2018.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $29.8 million compared to $30.7 million reported for the same period of 2018, which included $2.4 million of pre-tax interest income from the previously mentioned recovery. The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 4.33% compared to 4.58% reported at June 30, 2018.

Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2019 were $15.2 million versus $18.9 million as of June 30, 2018. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.76% as of June 30, 2019 versus 0.98% as of June 30, 2018.

Net charge-offs were $940 thousand for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.5 million in the same period of 2018. The Corporation's allowance for loan losses as of June 30, 2019 was $20.3 million compared to $20.1 million as of June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.01% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 1.04% at June 30, 2018.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $9.7 million and $13.0 million, respectively. Non-interest income included $4.5 million from the previously mentioned recovery.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $23.5 million compared to $22.7 million in 2018, which includes $276 thousand of expenses related to the acquisition of HopFed Bancorp. The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 58.06% for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 versus 50.80% for the same period in 2018.

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $3.20 million versus $4.35 million for the same period in 2018. The effective tax rate for 2019 was 19.59% compared to 20.61% for 2018.

               

Norman L. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We experienced a solid second quarter, which provided continued loan growth, an increase in net interest income, and improvement in asset quality."

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana and Illinois, and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute in Indiana.

       
    Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
END OF PERIOD BALANCES          
  Assets   $ 3,064,212   $ 3,025,565   $ 2,968,048   $ 3,064,212   $ 2,968,048  
  Deposits   $ 2,463,018   $ 2,419,556   $ 2,454,335   $ 2,463,018   $ 2,454,335  
  Loans, including net deferred loan costs   $ 2,010,198   $ 1,984,053   $ 1,928,572   $ 2,010,198   $ 1,928,572  
  Allowance for Loan Losses   $ 20,250   $ 20,960   $ 20,071   $ 20,250   $ 20,071  
  Total Equity   $ 477,820   $ 462,796   $ 419,695   $ 477,820   $ 419,695  
  Tangible Common Equity (a)   $ 442,496   $ 427,358   $ 383,916   $ 442,496   $ 383,916  
             
AVERAGE BALANCES            
  Total Assets   $ 3,033,788   $ 3,004,056   $ 2,973,295   $ 3,018,922   $ 2,976,448  
  Earning Assets   $ 2,836,110   $ 2,824,524   $ 2,784,128   $ 2,830,317   $ 2,787,091  
  Investments   $ 851,723   $ 850,749   $ 865,694   $ 851,236   $ 871,229  
  Loans   $ 1,978,991   $ 1,972,333   $ 1,915,532   $ 1,975,662   $ 1,911,825  
  Total Deposits   $ 2,464,212   $ 2,428,164   $ 2,467,426   $ 2,446,188   $ 2,458,657  
  Interest-Bearing Deposits   $ 2,032,886   $ 1,999,272   $ 2,041,391   $ 2,016,079   $ 2,034,986  
  Interest-Bearing Liabilities   $ 39,269   $ 71,923   $ 34,539   $ 55,596   $ 44,507  
  Total Equity   $ 471,156   $ 450,666   $ 420,092   $ 460,911   $ 417,216  
             
INCOME STATEMENT DATA            
  Net Interest Income   $ 29,752   $ 29,426   $ 30,684   $ 59,178   $ 58,157  
  Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b)   $ 30,721   $ 30,401   $ 31,694   $ 61,122   $ 60,147  
  Provision for Loan Losses   $ 230   $ 1,470   $ 1,355   $ 1,700   $ 2,828  
  Non-interest Income   $ 9,743   $ 7,636   $ 12,961   $ 17,379   $ 21,064  
  Non-interest Expense   $ 23,492   $ 23,693   $ 22,683   $ 47,185   $ 45,894  
  Net Income   $ 12,569   $ 9,682   $ 15,261   $ 22,251   $ 24,214  
             
PER SHARE DATA            
  Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share   $ 1.02   $ 0.79   $ 1.25   $ 1.81   $ 1.98  
  Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share   $ 0.52   $   $ 0.51   $ 0.52   $ 0.51  
  Book Value Per Common Share   $ 38.88   $ 37.66   $ 34.25   $ 38.88   $ 34.25  
  Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c)   $ 35.46   $ 34.77   $ 31.12   $ 36.00   $ 31.33  
  Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   12,290   12,282   12,255   12,286   12,252  

(a)  Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.

(b)  Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c)  Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.

       
Key Ratios   Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
    June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
    2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
Return on average assets   1.66 % 1.29 % 2.05 % 1.47 % 1.63 %
Return on average common shareholder's equity   10.67 % 8.59 % 14.53 % 9.66 % 11.61 %
Efficiency ratio   58.06 % 62.29 % 50.80 % 60.11 % 56.51 %
Average equity to average assets   15.53 % 15.00 % 14.13 % 15.27 % 14.02 %
Net interest margin (a)   4.33 % 4.31 % 4.58 % 4.32 % 4.32 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases   0.49 % 0.19 % 0.32 % 0.19 % 0.28 %
Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases   1.01 % 1.06 % 1.04 % 1.01 % 1.04 %
Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans   133.14 % 130.28 % 106.39 % 133.14 % 106.39 %
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases   0.76 % 0.81 % 0.98 % 0.76 % 0.98 %
Tier 1 leverage   14.83 % 14.83 % 14.05 % 14.83 % 14.05 %
Risk-based capital - Tier 1   18.65 % 18.65 % 18.09 % 18.65 % 18.09 %

  (a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

     
Asset Quality Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days   $  8,296   $

  11,402   $  7,741   $  8,296   $  7,741
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more   $ 683   $ 507   $ 1,273   $ 683   $ 1,273  
Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 9,985   $ 10,808   $ 10,773   $ 9,985   $ 10,773  
Total troubled debt restructuring   $ 4,541   $ 4,774   $ 6,819   $ 4,541   $ 6,819  
Other real estate owned   $ 498   $ 857   $ 497   $ 498   $ 497  
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned   $ 15,707   $ 16,946   $ 19,362   $ 15,707   $ 19,362  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 19,040   $ 20,240   $ 22,812   $ 19,040   $ 22,812  
Gross charge-offs   $ 1,906   $ 2,109   $ 2,270   $ 4,015   $ 4,344  
Recoveries   $ 966   $ 1,163   $ 745   $ 2,129   $ 1,678  
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)   $ 940   $ 946   $ 1,525   $ 1,886   $ 2,666  



                     
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 
 
  June 30,

 2019		   December 31,

 2018
   
  (unaudited)
   
 ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks $ 60,884     $ 74,388  
Federal funds sold 2,200      
Securities available-for-sale 791,537     784,916  
Loans:      
Commercial 1,188,283     1,166,352  
Residential 461,616     443,670  
Consumer 357,012     341,041  
  2,006,911     1,951,063  
(Less) plus:      
Net deferred loan costs 3,287     2,925  
Allowance for loan losses (20,250 )   (20,436 )
  1,989,948     1,933,552  
Restricted stock 10,412     10,390  
Accrued interest receivable 13,877     13,970  
Premises and equipment, net 45,662     46,554  
Bank-owned life insurance 86,757     86,186  
Goodwill 34,355     34,355  
Other intangible assets 969     1,197  
Other real estate owned 498     603  
Other assets 27,113     22,607  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,064,212     $ 3,008,718  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Non-interest-bearing $ 436,472     $ 431,923  
Interest-bearing:      
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 57,470     42,284  
Other interest-bearing deposits 1,969,076     1,962,520  
  2,463,018     2,436,727  
Short-term borrowings 60,492     69,656  
Other liabilities 62,882     59,634  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,586,392     2,566,017  
       
Shareholders' equity      
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;      
Authorized shares-40,000,000      
Issued shares-14,632,323 in 2019 and 14,612,540 in 2018      
Outstanding shares-12,290,212 in 2019 and 12,278,295 in 2018 1,826     1,824  
Additional paid-in capital 77,173     76,774  
Retained earnings 472,577     456,716  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,282 )   (23,454 )
Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,342,111 in 2019 and 2,334,245 in 2018 (69,474 )   (69,159 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 477,820     442,701  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,064,212     $ 3,008,718  



       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
       
  Three Months Ended

June 30,		   Six Months Ended

June 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
               
  (unaudited)
   
INTEREST INCOME:      
Loans, including related fees $ 27,533     $ 24,778     $ 54,287     $ 48,401  
Securities:              
Taxable 3,516     5,947     7,197     9,540  
Tax-exempt 1,873     1,860     3,740     3,700  
Other 337     318     651     639  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 33,259     32,903     65,875     62,280  
INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Deposits 3,316     2,125     6,133     3,889  
Short-term borrowings 158     88     481     187  
Other borrowings 33     6     83     47  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 3,507     2,219     6,697     4,123  
NET INTEREST INCOME 29,752     30,684     59,178     58,157  
Provision for loan losses 230     1,355     1,700     2,828  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION              
FOR LOAN LOSSES 29,522     29,329     57,478     55,329  
NON-INTEREST INCOME:              
Trust and financial services 1,124     1,340     2,328     2,755  
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,735     2,846     5,359     5,731  
Other service charges and fees 3,408     3,347     6,522     6,491  
Securities gains, net 16     2     12     2  
Gain on sales of mortgage loans 496     500     916     840  
Other 1,964     4,926     2,242     5,245  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 9,743     12,961     17,379     21,064  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Salaries and employee benefits 12,546     12,578     25,301     25,543  
Occupancy expense 1,813     1,633     3,628     3,414  
Equipment expense 1,751     1,650     3,568     3,343  
FDIC Expense 199     223     339     450  
Other 7,183     6,599     14,349     13,144  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 23,492     22,683     47,185     45,894  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 15,773     19,607     27,672     30,499  
Provision for income taxes 3,204     4,346     5,421     6,285  
NET INCOME 12,569     15,261     22,251     24,214  
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME              
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 8,341     (4,682 )   18,565     (11,883 )
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 304     281     607     (2,302 )
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 21,214     $ 10,860     $ 41,423     $ 10,029  
PER SHARE DATA              
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.02     $ 1.25     $ 1.81     $ 1.98  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 12,290     12,255     12,286     12,252  



For more information contact:
Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6334

Source: First Financial Corporation Indiana

