First Financial Corporation reports 2nd Quarter results





TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the second quarter of 2019. Net income for the three months ending June 30, 2019 was $12.6 million compared to $15.3 million for the same period of 2018. Diluted net income per common share of $1.02 compared to $1.25 for the same period of 2018. The Corporation's 2018 results included a recovery of a security previously written down for other than temporary impairment which contributed $6.9 million to pre-tax income. Return on assets for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 1.66% compared to 2.05% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

The Corporation further reported net income of $22.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 versus $24.2 million for the comparable period of 2018. Diluted net income per common share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.81 versus $1.98 for the comparable period of 2018. Return on assets for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 1.47% compared to 1.63% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Average total loans for the second quarter of 2019 were $1.98 billion versus $1.92 billion for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of $63.5 million or 3.31%. Total loans outstanding increased $81.6 million, or 4.23%, from $1.93 billion as of June 30, 2018 to $2.01 billion as of June 30, 2019. On a linked quarter basis, average total loans increased $6.7 million from $1.97 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2019.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $2.46 billion versus $2.47 billion as of June 30, 2018. Total deposits were $2.46 billion as of June 30, 2019 compared to $2.45 billion as of June 30, 2018.

Book Value per share was $38.88 at June 30, 2019 compared to $34.25 at June 30, 2018. Shareholders equity at June 30, 2019 was $477.8 million compared to $419.7 million on June 30, 2018. The company's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 14.97% at June 30, 2019, compared to 14.05% at June 30, 2018.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $29.8 million compared to $30.7 million reported for the same period of 2018, which included $2.4 million of pre-tax interest income from the previously mentioned recovery. The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 4.33% compared to 4.58% reported at June 30, 2018.

Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2019 were $15.2 million versus $18.9 million as of June 30, 2018. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.76% as of June 30, 2019 versus 0.98% as of June 30, 2018.

Net charge-offs were $940 thousand for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.5 million in the same period of 2018. The Corporation's allowance for loan losses as of June 30, 2019 was $20.3 million compared to $20.1 million as of June 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 1.01% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 1.04% at June 30, 2018.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $9.7 million and $13.0 million, respectively. Non-interest income included $4.5 million from the previously mentioned recovery.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $23.5 million compared to $22.7 million in 2018, which includes $276 thousand of expenses related to the acquisition of HopFed Bancorp. The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 58.06% for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 versus 50.80% for the same period in 2018.

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $3.20 million versus $4.35 million for the same period in 2018. The effective tax rate for 2019 was 19.59% compared to 20.61% for 2018.



Norman L. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We experienced a solid second quarter, which provided continued loan growth, an increase in net interest income, and improvement in asset quality."

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana and Illinois, and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute in Indiana.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 3,064,212 $ 3,025,565 $ 2,968,048 $ 3,064,212 $ 2,968,048 Deposits $ 2,463,018 $ 2,419,556 $ 2,454,335 $ 2,463,018 $ 2,454,335 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 2,010,198 $ 1,984,053 $ 1,928,572 $ 2,010,198 $ 1,928,572 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 20,250 $ 20,960 $ 20,071 $ 20,250 $ 20,071 Total Equity $ 477,820 $ 462,796 $ 419,695 $ 477,820 $ 419,695 Tangible Common Equity (a) $ 442,496 $ 427,358 $ 383,916 $ 442,496 $ 383,916 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 3,033,788 $ 3,004,056 $ 2,973,295 $ 3,018,922 $ 2,976,448 Earning Assets $ 2,836,110 $ 2,824,524 $ 2,784,128 $ 2,830,317 $ 2,787,091 Investments $ 851,723 $ 850,749 $ 865,694 $ 851,236 $ 871,229 Loans $ 1,978,991 $ 1,972,333 $ 1,915,532 $ 1,975,662 $ 1,911,825 Total Deposits $ 2,464,212 $ 2,428,164 $ 2,467,426 $ 2,446,188 $ 2,458,657 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 2,032,886 $ 1,999,272 $ 2,041,391 $ 2,016,079 $ 2,034,986 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 39,269 $ 71,923 $ 34,539 $ 55,596 $ 44,507 Total Equity $ 471,156 $ 450,666 $ 420,092 $ 460,911 $ 417,216 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 29,752 $ 29,426 $ 30,684 $ 59,178 $ 58,157 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b) $ 30,721 $ 30,401 $ 31,694 $ 61,122 $ 60,147 Provision for Loan Losses $ 230 $ 1,470 $ 1,355 $ 1,700 $ 2,828 Non-interest Income $ 9,743 $ 7,636 $ 12,961 $ 17,379 $ 21,064 Non-interest Expense $ 23,492 $ 23,693 $ 22,683 $ 47,185 $ 45,894 Net Income $ 12,569 $ 9,682 $ 15,261 $ 22,251 $ 24,214 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.02 $ 0.79 $ 1.25 $ 1.81 $ 1.98 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.52 $ — $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 Book Value Per Common Share $ 38.88 $ 37.66 $ 34.25 $ 38.88 $ 34.25 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c) $ 35.46 $ 34.77 $ 31.12 $ 36.00 $ 31.33 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 12,290 12,282 12,255 12,286 12,252

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.

Key Ratios Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average assets 1.66 % 1.29 % 2.05 % 1.47 % 1.63 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 10.67 % 8.59 % 14.53 % 9.66 % 11.61 % Efficiency ratio 58.06 % 62.29 % 50.80 % 60.11 % 56.51 % Average equity to average assets 15.53 % 15.00 % 14.13 % 15.27 % 14.02 % Net interest margin (a) 4.33 % 4.31 % 4.58 % 4.32 % 4.32 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.49 % 0.19 % 0.32 % 0.19 % 0.28 % Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases 1.01 % 1.06 % 1.04 % 1.01 % 1.04 % Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans 133.14 % 130.28 % 106.39 % 133.14 % 106.39 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.76 % 0.81 % 0.98 % 0.76 % 0.98 % Tier 1 leverage 14.83 % 14.83 % 14.05 % 14.83 % 14.05 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 18.65 % 18.65 % 18.09 % 18.65 % 18.09 %

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.

Asset Quality Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 8,296 $

11,402 $ 7,741 $ 8,296 $ 7,741 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 683 $ 507 $ 1,273 $ 683 $ 1,273 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 9,985 $ 10,808 $ 10,773 $ 9,985 $ 10,773 Total troubled debt restructuring $ 4,541 $ 4,774 $ 6,819 $ 4,541 $ 6,819 Other real estate owned $ 498 $ 857 $ 497 $ 498 $ 497 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 15,707 $ 16,946 $ 19,362 $ 15,707 $ 19,362 Total nonperforming assets $ 19,040 $ 20,240 $ 22,812 $ 19,040 $ 22,812 Gross charge-offs $ 1,906 $ 2,109 $ 2,270 $ 4,015 $ 4,344 Recoveries $ 966 $ 1,163 $ 745 $ 2,129 $ 1,678 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 940 $ 946 $ 1,525 $ 1,886 $ 2,666





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 60,884 $ 74,388 Federal funds sold 2,200 — Securities available-for-sale 791,537 784,916 Loans: Commercial 1,188,283 1,166,352 Residential 461,616 443,670 Consumer 357,012 341,041 2,006,911 1,951,063 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 3,287 2,925 Allowance for loan losses (20,250 ) (20,436 ) 1,989,948 1,933,552 Restricted stock 10,412 10,390 Accrued interest receivable 13,877 13,970 Premises and equipment, net 45,662 46,554 Bank-owned life insurance 86,757 86,186 Goodwill 34,355 34,355 Other intangible assets 969 1,197 Other real estate owned 498 603 Other assets 27,113 22,607 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,064,212 $ 3,008,718 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 436,472 $ 431,923 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 57,470 42,284 Other interest-bearing deposits 1,969,076 1,962,520 2,463,018 2,436,727 Short-term borrowings 60,492 69,656 Other liabilities 62,882 59,634 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,586,392 2,566,017 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-14,632,323 in 2019 and 14,612,540 in 2018 Outstanding shares-12,290,212 in 2019 and 12,278,295 in 2018 1,826 1,824 Additional paid-in capital 77,173 76,774 Retained earnings 472,577 456,716 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,282 ) (23,454 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,342,111 in 2019 and 2,334,245 in 2018 (69,474 ) (69,159 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 477,820 442,701 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,064,212 $ 3,008,718





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including related fees $ 27,533 $ 24,778 $ 54,287 $ 48,401 Securities: Taxable 3,516 5,947 7,197 9,540 Tax-exempt 1,873 1,860 3,740 3,700 Other 337 318 651 639 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 33,259 32,903 65,875 62,280 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 3,316 2,125 6,133 3,889 Short-term borrowings 158 88 481 187 Other borrowings 33 6 83 47 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 3,507 2,219 6,697 4,123 NET INTEREST INCOME 29,752 30,684 59,178 58,157 Provision for loan losses 230 1,355 1,700 2,828 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 29,522 29,329 57,478 55,329 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Trust and financial services 1,124 1,340 2,328 2,755 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,735 2,846 5,359 5,731 Other service charges and fees 3,408 3,347 6,522 6,491 Securities gains, net 16 2 12 2 Gain on sales of mortgage loans 496 500 916 840 Other 1,964 4,926 2,242 5,245 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 9,743 12,961 17,379 21,064 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 12,546 12,578 25,301 25,543 Occupancy expense 1,813 1,633 3,628 3,414 Equipment expense 1,751 1,650 3,568 3,343 FDIC Expense 199 223 339 450 Other 7,183 6,599 14,349 13,144 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 23,492 22,683 47,185 45,894 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 15,773 19,607 27,672 30,499 Provision for income taxes 3,204 4,346 5,421 6,285 NET INCOME 12,569 15,261 22,251 24,214 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 8,341 (4,682 ) 18,565 (11,883 ) Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 304 281 607 (2,302 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 21,214 $ 10,860 $ 41,423 $ 10,029 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.02 $ 1.25 $ 1.81 $ 1.98 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 12,290 12,255 12,286 12,252





For more information contact: Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6334

Source: First Financial Corporation Indiana