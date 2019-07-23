First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results and Quarterly Dividend





BLUEFIELD, Va., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the "Company") today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported net income of $10.45 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which was an increase of $1.39 million, or 15.28%, over the same quarter of 2018.

The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-five cents($0.25) per common share, an increase of four cents($0.04), or 19.05%, over last year's third quarter dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on August 2, 2019, and is expected to be paid on or about August 16, 2019. The current year marks the 34th consecutive year of regular cash dividends paid to shareholders.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

General

- The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-five cents($0.25) per common share.

- The Company received $2.03 million from litigation settlements during the second quarter.



Income Statement

- Net income increased $1.39 million, or 15.28%, to $10.45 million compared to the same quarter of 2018.

- Diluted earnings per share increased $0.12 to $0.66 compared to the same quarter of 2018, for an increase of 22.22%.

- Return on average assets for the quarter increased to 1.89%. Return on average equity for the quarter increased to 12.57%.

- Net interest margin increased 47 basis points to 4.72% compared to the same quarter of 2018.



- Book value per common share increased $0.55 to $21.34, and tangible book value per common share increased $0.43 to a record $15.12, compared to December 31, 2018.

- The Company repurchased 194,000 common shares for $6.58 million during the quarter. Year to date, the Company has repurchased 426,900 common shares for $14.36 million compared to 474,240 shares during same period of 2018.

- The Company and its subsidiary bank both significantly exceed regulatory "well capitalized" targets as of June 30, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include "tangible book value per common share," "return on average tangible common equity," "adjusted earnings," "adjusted diluted earnings per share," "adjusted return on average assets," "adjusted return on average common equity," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity," and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 44 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of June 30, 2019. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.05 billion in combined assets as of June 30, 2019. The Company reported consolidated assets of $2.21 billion as of June 30, 2019. The Company's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, "FCBC". Additional investor information is available on the Company's website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 June 30, 2019 2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 22,721 $ 22,179 $ 23,938 $ 22,556 $ 22,422 $ 44,900 $ 45,177 Interest on securities 895 1,094 1,249 1,372 1,361 1,989 2,465 Interest on deposits in banks 766 338 194 358 514 1,104 985 Total interest income 24,382 23,611 25,381 24,286 24,297 47,993 48,627 Interest expense Interest on deposits 1,392 1,305 1,297 1,269 1,327 2,697 2,578 Interest on borrowings 1 120 205 692 708 121 1,408 Total interest expense 1,393 1,425 1,502 1,961 2,035 2,818 3,986 Net interest income 22,989 22,186 23,879 22,325 22,262 45,175 44,641 Provision for loan losses 1,585 1,220 908 495 495 2,805 990 Net interest income after provision 21,404 20,966 22,971 21,830 21,767 42,370 43,651 Noninterest income 8,649 8,080 6,297 6,519 6,959 16,729 13,627 Noninterest expense 16,651 16,785 17,366 18,131 17,160 33,436 34,276 Income before income taxes 13,402 12,261 11,902 10,218 11,566 25,663 23,002 Income tax expense 2,951 2,630 2,596 1,118 2,500 5,581 5,068 Net income $ 10,451 $ 9,631 $ 9,306 $ 9,100 $ 9,066 $ 20,082 $ 17,934 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.61 $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 1.27 $ 1.06 Diluted 0.66 0.60 0.57 0.55 0.54 1.27 1.06 Cash dividends per common share Regular 0.25 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.18 0.46 0.36 Special - - - - - - 0.48 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 15,712,204 15,839,424 16,201,148 16,512,823 16,689,398 15,775,462 16,821,842 Diluted 15,775,320 15,920,950 16,280,404 16,612,416 16,788,615 15,847,498 16,912,872 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.89 % 1.75 % 1.63 % 1.55 % 1.53 % 1.82 % 1.53 % Return on average common equity 12.57 % 11.77 % 11.01 % 10.59 % 10.68 % 12.17 % 10.49 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 17.57 % 16.66 % 15.58 % 15.06 % 15.21 % 17.04 % 14.87 % (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 10,451 $ 9,631 $ 9,306 $ 9,100 $ 9,066 $ 20,082 $ 17,934 Non-GAAP adjustments: Net loss on sale of securities 43 - - 618 - 43 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,096 - - - Goodwill impairment - - - 1,492 - - - Deferred tax asset revaluation - - - (1,669 ) - - - Other items(1) (2,025 ) (1,675 ) 254 - 297 (3,700 ) 167 Total adjustments (1,982 ) (1,675 ) 254 1,537 297 (3,657 ) 167 Tax effect (550 ) (328 ) - 61 411 96 (878 ) - 72 Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 9,019 $ 8,284 $ 9,499 $ 10,226 $ 9,267 $ 17,303 $ 18,029 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, non-GAAP $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 0.58 $ 0.62 $ 0.55 $ 1.09 $ 1.07 Performance ratios, non-GAAP Adjusted return on average assets 1.63 % 1.51 % 1.67 % 1.74 % 1.57 % 1.57 % 1.53 % Adjusted return on average common equity 10.84 % 10.12 % 11.23 % 11.90 % 10.91 % 10.48 % 10.54 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(2) 15.16 % 14.33 % 15.90 % 16.93 % 15.55 % 14.68 % 15.21 % (1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items (2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 1,721,392 $ 22,772 5.31 % $ 1,795,094 $ 22,458 5.02 % Securities available for sale 126,153 1,068 3.41 % 190,605 1,447 3.04 % Securities held to maturity - - - 25,098 104 1.66 % Interest-bearing deposits 125,759 766 2.44 % 109,349 514 1.89 % Total earning assets 1,973,304 24,606 5.00 % 2,120,146 24,523 4.64 % Other assets 248,270 252,843 Total assets $ 2,221,574 $ 2,372,989 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 454,246 $ 77 0.07 % $ 484,776 $ 104 0.09 % Savings deposits 504,854 192 0.15 % 518,055 83 0.06 % Time deposits 429,469 1,123 1.05 % 477,691 1,140 0.96 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,388,569 1,392 0.40 % 1,480,522 1,327 0.36 % Borrowings Retail repurchase agreements 3,024 1 0.13 % 3,615 1 0.11 % Wholesale repurchase agreements - - - 25,000 201 3.22 % FHLB advances and other borrowings - - - 50,000 506 4.06 % Total borrowings 3,024 1 0.13 % 78,615 708 3.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,391,593 1,393 0.40 % 1,559,137 2,035 0.52 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 468,782 447,048 Other liabilities 27,904 26,222 Total liabilities 1,888,279 2,032,407 Stockholders' equity 333,595 340,582 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,221,874 $ 2,372,989 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 23,213 $ 22,488 Net interest rate spread 4.60 % 4.12 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.72 % 4.25 % (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.39 million and $1.36 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Average Yield/ Average Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Balance Interest(1) Rate(1) Assets Earning assets Loans(2)(3) $ 1,743,141 $ 45,008 5.21 % $ 1,800,438 $ 45,249 5.07 % Securities available for sale 135,914 2,299 3.41 % 177,897 2,636 2.99 % Securities held to maturity 6,140 45 1.48 % 25,115 209 1.68 % Interest-bearing deposits 90,423 1,104 2.46 % 113,627 985 1.75 % Total earning assets 1,975,618 48,456 4.95 % 2,117,077 49,079 4.67 % Other assets 248,118 252,592 Total assets $ 2,223,736 $ 2,369,669 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing deposits Demand deposits $ 450,655 $ 114 0.05 % $ 473,819 $ 167 0.07 % Savings deposits 503,075 367 0.15 % 518,306 165 0.06 % Time deposits 433,936 2,216 1.03 % 485,574 2,246 0.93 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,387,666 2,697 0.39 % 1,477,699 2,578 0.35 % Borrowings Retail repurchase agreements 3,141 2 0.13 % 4,031 2 0.10 % Wholesale repurchase agreements 7,597 119 3.16 % 25,000 400 3.23 % FHLB advances and other borrowings - - - 50,000 1,006 4.06 % Total borrowings 10,738 121 2.27 % 79,031 1,408 3.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,398,404 2,818 0.41 % 1,556,730 3,986 0.52 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 464,299 439,867 Other liabilities 28,245 28,168 Total liabilities 1,890,948 2,024,765 Stockholders' equity 332,788 344,904 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,223,736 $ 2,369,669 Net interest income, FTE(1) $ 45,638 $ 45,093 Net interest rate spread 4.54 % 4.16 % Net interest margin, FTE(1) 4.66 % 4.30 % (1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual. (3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $2.15 million and $3.20 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Noninterest income Wealth management $ 884 $ 745 $ 854 $ 791 $ 823 $ 1,629 $ 1,617 Service charges on deposits 3,699 3,408 3,850 3,803 3,612 7,107 7,080 Other service charges and fees 2,129 2,049 2,017 1,925 1,934 4,178 3,791 Insurance commissions - - - 299 338 - 667 Net loss on sale of securities (43 ) - - (618 ) - (43 ) - Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization (516 ) (552 ) (579 ) (645 ) (575 ) (1,068 ) (957 ) Other income 2,025 1,675 - - - 3,700 - Other operating income 471 755 155 964 827 1,226 1,429 Total noninterest income $ 8,649 $ 8,080 $ 6,297 $ 6,519 $ 6,959 $ 16,729 $ 13,627 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 9,153 $ 9,166 $ 9,273 $ 8,983 $ 8,993 $ 18,319 $ 18,434 Occupancy expense 1,082 1,153 1,134 1,075 1,083 2,235 2,333 Furniture and equipment expense 1,062 1,033 1,004 985 945 2,095 1,991 Service fees 1,231 1,030 1,047 1,134 851 2,261 1,679 Advertising and public relations 513 524 550 478 461 1,037 983 Professional fees 328 414 356 337 430 742 737 Amortization of intangibles 249 246 254 261 263 495 524 FDIC premiums and assessments 150 168 209 234 252 318 463 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,096 - - - Goodwill impairment - - - 1,492 - - - Other operating expense 2,883 3,051 3,539 2,056 3,882 5,934 7,132 Total noninterest expense $ 16,651 $ 16,785 $ 17,366 $ 18,131 $ 17,160 $ 33,436 $ 34,276





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,478 $ 148,546 $ 76,873 $ 73,679 $ 107,957 Debt securities available for sale 119,076 132,597 153,116 163,593 196,425 Debt securities held to maturity - - 25,013 25,047 25,082 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income Noncovered 1,705,408 1,719,905 1,756,269 1,770,426 1,776,112 Covered 15,520 17,475 18,815 20,483 22,919 Allowance for loan losses (18,540 ) (18,243 ) (18,267 ) (18,256 ) (19,583 ) Loans held for investment, net 1,702,388 1,719,137 1,756,817 1,772,653 1,779,448 FDIC indemnification asset 4,020 4,578 5,108 5,653 6,390 Premises and equipment, net 48,262 46,636 45,785 45,537 45,547 Other real estate owned, noncovered 3,810 3,903 3,806 4,754 4,805 Other real estate owned, covered 152 152 32 44 44 Interest receivable 5,317 5,227 5,481 5,374 5,580 Goodwill 92,744 92,744 92,744 94,287 95,779 Other intangible assets 4,532 4,780 5,026 5,366 5,628 Other assets 75,248 84,035 74,573 73,701 75,435 Total assets $ 2,212,027 $ 2,242,335 $ 2,244,374 $ 2,269,688 $ 2,348,120 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 480,573 $ 479,299 $ 459,550 $ 463,945 $ 462,851 Interest-bearing 1,367,465 1,399,138 1,396,200 1,411,906 1,441,887 Total deposits 1,848,038 1,878,437 1,855,750 1,875,851 1,904,738 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 3,083 3,700 29,370 30,151 27,869 FHLB borrowings - - - - 50,000 Interest, taxes, and other liabilities 27,220 27,096 26,397 25,284 26,392 Total liabilities 1,878,341 1,909,233 1,911,517 1,931,286 2,008,999 Stockholders' equity Common stock(2) 15,633 15,818 16,007 21,382 21,382 Additional paid-in capital(2) 109,816 115,914 122,486 229,182 228,949 Retained earnings 208,618 202,103 195,793 189,902 184,279 Treasury stock, at cost(2) - - - (99,247 ) (92,904 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (381 ) (733 ) (1,429 ) (2,817 ) (2,585 ) Total stockholders' equity 333,686 333,102 332,857 338,402 339,121 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,212,027 $ 2,242,335 $ 2,244,374 $ 2,269,688 $ 2,348,120 Shares outstanding at period-end 15,633,388 15,818,368 16,007,263 16,390,502 16,574,347 Book value per common share $ 21.34 $ 21.06 $ 20.79 $ 20.65 $ 20.46 Tangible book value per common share(1) 15.12 14.89 14.69 14.57 14.34 (1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding (2) In accordance with the Company's reincorporation from Nevada to Virginia on October 2, 2018, treasury stock is not recognized.





SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Allowance for Loan Losses Beginning balance $ 18,243 $ 18,267 $ 18,256 $ 19,583 $ 19,500 Provision for loan losses charged to operations 1,585 1,220 908 495 495 Charge-offs (2,114 ) (1,622 ) (1,282 ) (2,177 ) (750 ) Recoveries 826 378 385 355 338 Net charge-offs (1,288 ) (1,244 ) (897 ) (1,822 ) (412 ) Ending balance $ 18,540 $ 18,243 $ 18,267 $ 18,256 $ 19,583 Nonperforming Assets Non-covered nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans $ 16,368 $ 18,544 $ 19,583 $ 20,542 $ 21,467 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 37 156 58 46 - Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(1) 821 835 161 189 133 Total non-covered nonperforming loans 17,226 19,535 19,802 20,777 21,600 OREO 3,810 3,903 3,806 4,754 4,805 Total non-covered nonperforming assets $ 21,036 $ 23,438 $ 23,608 $ 25,531 $ 26,405 Covered nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans $ 203 $ 237 $ 322 $ 330 $ 509 Total covered nonperforming loans 203 237 322 330 509 OREO 152 152 32 44 44 Total covered nonperforming assets $ 355 $ 389 $ 354 $ 374 $ 553 Additional Information Performing TDRs(2) $ 5,676 $ 5,654 $ 6,266 $ 6,953 $ 6,847 Total TDRs(3) 6,497 6,489 6,427 7,142 6,980 Non-covered ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.01 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.17 % 1.22 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.96 % 1.05 % 1.06 % 1.14 % 1.14 % Non-PCI allowance to nonperforming loans 107.63 % 93.39 % 92.25 % 87.87 % 90.66 % Non-PCI allowance to total loans 1.09 % 1.06 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.10 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.30 % 0.29 % 0.20 % 0.41 % 0.09 % Total ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.01 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.18 % 1.23 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.97 % 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.14 % 1.15 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 106.37 % 92.27 % 90.77 % 86.49 % 88.57 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.09 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.30 % 0.29 % 0.20 % 0.40 % 0.09 % (1) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming (2) Accruing TDRs with six months or more of satisfactory payment performance (3) Accruing total TDRs

