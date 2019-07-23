Quantcast

First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


INDIANA, Pa., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Earnings

  • Second quarter net income was $27.3 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share, an increase of $0.03 from the prior quarter.
  • Total revenue grew $4.7 million, or 5.5% from the prior quarter.
    • Noninterest income grew $3.0 million, or 16.1% from the prior quarter.
    • Net interest income (FTE) increased $1.6 million, or 2.5% from the prior quarter.
  • Total noninterest expense increased $2.5 million, or 5.0% from the previous quarter, and includes $1.1 million in losses and write-downs related to the sale of two OREO properties and a write-down of a branch facility.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $2.8 million, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to the prior quarter.

Franchise Growth

  • Total loans grew $138 million, or 9.4% on an annualized basis from the prior quarter.
  • Average deposits grew $137 million, or 9.1% on an annualized basis from the prior quarter.
  • Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) grew $0.25, or 13.9% on an annualized basis from the prior quarter.
  • On June 27, 2019, the company's banking subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank, announced it had received all necessary regulatory approvals for its acquisition of 14 Santander branches in Central Pennsylvania, which is expected to be completed in September 2019.

Profitability

  • Return on average assets improved 10 basis points from the previous quarter to 1.37%.
  • The return on average tangible common equity for the second quarter of 2019 was 15.47%.
  • The core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) improved to 56.8% compared to 58.2% in the previous quarter.
  • The net interest margin of 3.75% was unchanged from the previous quarter.

"We had an impressive first half of the year, as our loan and deposit growth has exceeded our expectations," stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Regional President model has been the key to our growth so far this year, enabling cross-functional teamwork to better serve our customers. I am also pleased with the production coming from recent investments in our Mortgage, SBA and Commercial Lending capabilities. These additional sources of fee income and core deposits will serve us well as we navigate the current interest rate environment." Price continued, "We expect 2019 to be an exciting year for First Commonwealth as we further execute on our mission, expand our presence within our footprint, including Central Pennsylvania and Ohio, and introduce new initiatives to drive profitable growth and maximize shareholder value."

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
except per share data) June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2019

   2019

   2018

   2019

   2018
Reported Results                  
Net income $ 27,280     $ 24,589     $ 32,081     $ 51,869     $ 55,351  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28     $ 0.25     $ 0.32     $ 0.53     $ 0.56  
Return on average assets   1.37 %     1.27 %     1.71 %     1.32 %     1.51 %
Return on average equity   10.84 %     10.11 %     13.74 %     10.48 %     12.20 %
                   
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)                  
Core net income $ 27,307     $ 24,589     $ 33,087     $ 51,896     $ 56,623  
Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.28     $ 0.25     $ 0.33     $ 0.53     $ 0.57  
Core return on average assets   1.37 %     1.27 %     1.76 %     1.32 %     1.54 %
Return on average tangible common equity   15.47 %     14.59 %     20.08 %     15.04 %     17.89 %
Core return on average tangible common equity   15.48 %     14.59 %     20.70 %     15.05 %     18.29 %
Core efficiency ratio   56.80 %     58.18 %     55.23 %     57.47 %     56.66 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.75 %     3.75 %     3.78 %     3.75 %     3.74 %



(1)   Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.

Earnings

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $27.3 million, as compared to $24.6 million in the previous quarter and $32.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily driven by strong fee income growth and a stable net interest margin. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to a $5.3 million (pre-tax) gain from successful auction calls of the Company's remaining pooled trust preferred securities in the year ago quarter.

Net income for the first six months of 2019 was $51.9 million, as compared to $55.4 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to an $8.1 million (pre-tax) gain on the sale and successful auction calls of the Company's remaining pooled trust preferred securities in the first six months of 2018.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

During the second quarter of 2019, net interest income (FTE) was $67.6 million, an increase of $1.6 million from the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income was the result of a $100 million increase in average interest-earning assets and a $32 million, or 8.9% (annualized), increase in average noninterest bearing deposits.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 was unchanged from the previous quarter at 3.75% and decreased three basis points compared to the second quarter of 2018. In the second quarter of 2019, strong core deposit growth, together with a favorable shift in the mix of earning assets (as strong loan growth more than offset a decrease of approximately $37.4 million in securities), combined to offset higher interest bearing deposit costs.

The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior year was due to the recognition of $1.5 million in deferred interest from the sale of one commercial loan and the successful auction call of the company's remaining trust preferred security portfolio during the second quarter of 2018, which contributed approximately nine basis points to the net interest margin.

Total average deposits grew by $137 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter. Growth was driven by a $100 million increase in average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and a $32 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits.

Credit Quality

The provision for credit losses totaled $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.3 million compared to the prior quarter. The decrease is primarily due to a continuation of the long-term trend of improvements in credit quality.

Nonperforming loans were $35.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $4.3 million from previous quarter and a decrease of $10.3 million from the same quarter last year. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.59%, 0.53% and 0.81% for the periods ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2019, net charge-offs (recoveries) were $1.4 million, compared to $2.2 million in the prior quarter and $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2018 included a $2.2 million charge-off of one commercial real estate credit.

For the originated loan portfolio at June 30, 2019, the general allowance for credit losses to total originated non-impaired loans was 0.88%, compared to 0.89% at March 31, 2019 and 0.88% at June 30, 2018.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $21.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $18.9 million in the previous quarter and $21.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in card-related interchange income, a $0.6 million increase in mortgage banking revenue, a $0.4 million gain on the sale of a commercial loan and a $0.3 million increase in gain on sale of SBA loans.

Non-interest income during the second quarter of 2018 included net securities gains of $5.3 million as a result of the successful auction call and open market sale of the company's remaining pooled trust preferred securities during the second quarter of 2018.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expenses) totaled $52.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $49.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $47.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily driven by a $1.0 million increase in unfunded commitment reserves due to higher construction loan originations, $0.9 million in write-downs of two OREO properties, and a $0.2 million write-down of a former bank facility. In addition, Pennsylvania shares tax increased $0.3 million in comparison to the previous quarter due to educational improvement tax credits recognized in the first quarter of 2019.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,438 at June 30, 2019 and 1,417 at March 31, 2019 and was 1,438 at June 30, 2018. 

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, which is payable on August 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2019. This dividend represents a 3.1% projected annual yield utilizing the July 22, 2019 closing market price of $13.03.

First Commonwealth's capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2019 were 14.6%, 12.2%, 10.4% and 11.2%, respectively. First Commonwealth's current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2019 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-844-792-3645 or through the company's web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the access code # 10133127. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company's web page for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 133 community banking offices in 22 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Dublin, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about First Commonwealth's future plans, strategies and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond First Commonwealth's control. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance); (6) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth's borrowers; (7) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth's markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (8) political instability; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) First Commonwealth's ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) the reliability of First Commonwealth's vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) impairment of First Commonwealth's goodwill or other intangible assets; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the soundness of other financial institutions; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in the reports that First Commonwealth files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. First Commonwealth undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Media Relations:

Jonathan E. Longwill

Vice President / Communications and Media Relations

Phone: 724-463-6806

E-mail: JLongwill@fcbanking.com

Investor Relations

Ryan M. Thomas

Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations

Phone: 724-463-1690

E-mail: RThomas1@fcbanking.com



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION            
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA                  
Unaudited                  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                  
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS                  
Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 67,581     $ 65,943     $ 64,192     $ 133,524     $ 124,371  
Provision for credit losses 2,835     4,095     1,168     6,930     8,071  
Noninterest income 21,906     18,872     26,308     40,778     48,351  
Noninterest expense 52,229     49,730     49,129     101,959     96,002  
Net income 27,280     24,589     32,081     51,869     55,351  
Core net income (5) 27,307     24,589     33,087     51,896     56,623  
                   
Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.28     $ 0.25     $ 0.32     $ 0.53     $ 0.56  
Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.28     $ 0.25     $ 0.33     $ 0.53     $ 0.57  
                   
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                  
                   
Return on average assets 1.37 %   1.27 %   1.71 %   1.32 %   1.51 %
Core return on average assets (7) 1.37 %   1.27 %   1.76 %   1.32 %   1.54 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 10.84 %   10.11 %   13.74 %   10.48 %   12.20 %
Return on average tangible common equity (8) 15.47 %   14.59 %   20.08 %   15.04 %   17.89 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 15.48 %   14.59 %   20.70 %   15.05 %   18.29 %
Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 56.80 %   58.18 %   55.23 %   57.47 %   56.66 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.75 %   3.75 %   3.78 %   3.75 %   3.74 %
                   
Book value per common share $ 10.37     $ 10.12     $ 9.57          
Tangible book value per common share (11) 7.46     7.21     6.69          
Market value per common share 13.47     12.60     15.51          
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.10     0.10     0.09     $ 0.20     $ 0.17  
                   
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS                  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.59 %   0.53 %   0.81 %        
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.47 %   0.45 %   0.65 %        
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4) 0.10 %   0.15 %   0.26 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 143.62 %   158.74 %   111.89 %        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 0.85 %   0.85 %   0.91 %        
Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of total originated loans and leases 0.92 %   0.92 %   1.01 %        
                   
CAPITAL RATIOS                  
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 12.7 %   12.5 %   12.6 %        
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 9.4 %   9.3 %   9.1 %        
Leverage Ratio 10.4 %   10.3 %   10.4 %        
Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.2 %   12.2 %   12.3 %        
Risk Based Capital - Total 14.6 %   14.6 %   14.8 %        
Common Equity - Tier I 11.2 %   11.1 %   11.2 %        



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION        
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA            
Unaudited            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2019 2019 2018   2019 2018
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income $ 82,057   $ 79,594   $ 72,940     $ 161,651   $ 139,439  
Interest expense 14,931   14,108   9,265     29,039   16,079  
Net Interest Income 67,126   65,486   63,675     132,612   123,360  
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 455   457   517     912   1,011  
Net Interest Income (FTE) 67,581   65,943   64,192     133,524   124,371  
Provision for credit losses 2,835   4,095   1,168     6,930   8,071  
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 64,746   61,848   63,024     126,594   116,300  
             
Net securities gains 6     5,262     6   8,102  
Trust income 1,970   1,926   1,880     3,896   3,808  
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,593   4,245   4,423     8,838   8,829  
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,014   1,961   1,820     3,975   3,688  
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,442   1,426   2,168     2,868   3,662  
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,074   1,428   1,241     3,502   2,725  
Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,777   1,084   2,331     2,861   2,905  
Card-related interchange income 5,441   4,730   5,143     10,171   9,885  
Derivative mark-to-market (17 ) (26 )     (43 ) 789  
Swap fee income 820   393   297     1,213   587  
Other income 1,786   1,705   1,743     3,491   3,371  
Total Noninterest Income 21,906   18,872   26,308     40,778   48,351  
             
Salaries and employee benefits 27,311   27,220   26,154     54,531   51,027  
Net occupancy 4,441   4,916   4,222     9,357   8,591  
Furniture and equipment 3,824   3,668   3,647     7,492   7,187  
Data processing 2,619   2,544   2,478     5,163   4,911  
Pennsylvania shares tax 1,260   916   1,247     2,176   2,150  
Advertising and promotion 1,231   1,240   1,176     2,471   1,985  
Intangible amortization 745   754   829     1,499   1,613  
Collection and repossession 460   547   607     1,007   1,430  
Other professional fees and services 1,032   754   1,031     1,786   2,038  
FDIC insurance 555   574   597     1,129   1,373  
Litigation and operational losses 555   401   197     956   376  
Loss on sale or write-down of assets 1,181   65   497     1,246   694  
Merger and acquisition related 34     1,273     34   1,610  
Other operating expenses 6,981   6,131   5,174     13,112   11,017  
Total Noninterest Expense 52,229   49,730   49,129     101,959   96,002  
             
Income before Income Taxes 34,423   30,990   40,203     65,413   68,649  
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 455   457   517     912   1,011  
Income tax provision 6,688   5,944   7,605     12,632   12,287  
Net Income $ 27,280   $ 24,589   $ 32,081     $ 51,869   $ 55,351  
             
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 98,499,937   98,625,806   100,364,567     98,499,937   100,364,567  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,600,609   98,706,827   99,504,409     98,651,810   98,529,160  
             



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION      
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA          
Unaudited          
(dollars in thousands)          
           
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
  2019   2019   2018
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)          
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 95,047     $ 100,724     $ 101,744  
Interest-bearing bank deposits 1,233     23,168     2,237  
Securities available for sale, at fair value 895,471     918,479     876,570  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 373,453     384,909     403,019  
Loans held for sale 16,036     9,627     7,038  
           
Loans 6,003,059     5,871,070     5,640,106  
Allowance for credit losses (51,061 )   (49,653 )   (51,314 )
Net loans 5,951,998     5,821,417     5,588,792  
           
Goodwill and other intangibles 286,545     287,078     289,051  
Other assets 451,071     427,271     380,304  
Total Assets $ 8,070,854     $ 7,972,673     $ 7,648,755  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,528,307     $ 1,510,566     $ 1,489,058  
           
Interest-bearing demand deposits 238,406     211,548     126,296  
Savings deposits 3,530,705     3,517,350     3,516,714  
Time deposits 858,547     891,296     781,506  
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,627,658     4,620,194     4,424,516  
           
Total deposits 6,155,965     6,130,760     5,913,574  
           
Short-term borrowings 555,080     565,616     545,187  
Long-term borrowings 234,623     184,841     185,568  
Total borrowings 789,703     750,457     730,755  
           
Other liabilities 103,355     93,437     43,641  
Shareholders' equity 1,021,831     998,019     960,785  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,070,854     $ 7,972,673     $ 7,648,755  



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
       
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, Yield/ March 31, Yield/ June 30, Yield/   June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/
  2019 Rate 2019 Rate 2018 Rate   2019 Rate 2018 Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN                  
                       
Assets                      
Loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 5,949,332   4.97 % $ 5,811,587   4.94 % $ 5,551,053   4.65 %   $ 5,880,840   4.95 % $ 5,482,745   4.53 %
Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,279,032   2.75 % 1,316,445   2.86 % 1,263,956   2.89 %   1,297,636   2.81 % 1,231,522   2.82 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 7,228,364   4.58 % 7,128,032   4.55 % 6,815,009   4.32 %   7,178,476   4.57 % 6,714,267   4.22 %
Noninterest-earning assets 758,110     750,876     705,076       754,512     696,573    
Total Assets $ 7,986,474     $ 7,878,908     $ 7,520,085       $ 7,932,988     $ 7,410,840    
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 3,777,016   0.59 % $ 3,677,387   0.53 % $ 3,650,406   0.35 %   $ 3,727,477   0.56 % $ 3,611,993   0.31 %
Time deposits 870,603   1.72 % 865,944   1.57 % 732,677   1.02 %   868,286   1.64 % 683,220   0.93 %
Short-term borrowings 533,716   2.27 % 615,140   2.27 % 601,633   1.66 %   574,203   2.27 % 636,689   1.52 %
Long-term borrowings 211,087   5.01 % 184,931   5.47 % 131,851   5.12 %   198,081   5.22 % 109,937   4.88 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,392,422   1.11 % 5,343,402   1.07 % 5,116,567   0.73 %   5,368,047   1.09 % 5,041,839   0.64 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,497,199     1,464,750     1,431,007       1,481,064     1,415,698    
Other liabilities 87,429     83,920     35,918       85,685     38,576    
Shareholders' equity 1,009,424     986,836     936,593       998,192     914,727    
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 2,594,052     2,535,506     2,403,518       2,564,941     2,369,001    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,986,474     $ 7,878,908     $ 7,520,085       $ 7,932,988     $ 7,410,840    
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)   3.75 %   3.75 %   3.78 %     3.75 %   3.74 %



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA      
Unaudited      
(dollars in thousands)      
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2019 2019 2018
Loan Portfolio Detail      
Commercial Loan Portfolio:      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,236,424   $ 1,180,320   $ 1,130,638  
Commercial real estate 2,118,582   2,138,376   2,172,615  
Real estate construction 361,028   324,903   221,206  
Total Commercial 3,716,034   3,643,599   3,524,459  
       
Consumer Loan Portfolio:      
Closed-end mortgages 1,060,348   1,048,097   996,324  
Home equity lines of credit 519,093   517,252   522,526  
Real estate construction 80,826   64,484   38,619  
Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,660,267   1,629,833   1,557,469  
       
Auto loans 515,569   491,605   459,333  
Direct installment 40,568   36,625   31,915  
Personal lines of credit 63,155   61,599   57,789  
Student loans 7,466   7,809   9,141  
Total Other Consumer 626,758   597,638   558,178  
Total Consumer Portfolio 2,287,025   2,227,471   2,115,647  
Total Portfolio Loans 6,003,059   5,871,070   5,640,106  
Loans held for sale 16,036   9,627   7,038  
Total Loans $ 6,019,095   $ 5,880,697   $ 5,647,144  
       
       
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2019 2019 2018
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL      
Nonperforming Loans:      
Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 15,665   $ 16,286   $ 16,128  
Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 10,914   5,874   18,573  
Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 8,975   9,120   11,162  
Total Nonperforming Loans $ 35,554   $ 31,280   $ 45,863  
Other real estate owned ("OREO") 1,884   3,993   3,757  
Repossessions ("Repos") 319   342   298  
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 37,757   $ 35,615   $ 49,918  
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 2,656   1,509   1,725  
Classified loans 49,975   39,428   60,511  
Criticized loans 117,976   120,501   142,145  
       
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos 0.63 % 0.61 % 0.88 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 51,061   $ 49,653   $ 51,314  
       



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
       
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2019 2019 2018   2019 2018
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):            
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 301   $ 922   $ 291     $ 1,223   $ 318  
Real estate construction (42 ) (42 )     (84 ) (7 )
Commercial real estate (38 ) 258   2,225     220   2,324  
Residential real estate (15 ) 76   104     61   483  
Loans to individuals 1,221   992   966     2,213   1,937  
Net Charge-offs $ 1,427   $ 2,206   $ 3,586     $ 3,633   $ 5,055  
             
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.26 %   0.12 % 0.19 %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 198.67 % 185.63 % 32.57 %   190.75 % 159.66 %
Provision for credit losses $ 2,835   $ 4,095   $ 1,168     $ 6,930   $ 8,071  



DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES      
             
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2019 2019 2018   2019 2018
             
Net Income $ 27,280   $ 24,589   $ 32,081     $ 51,869   $ 55,351  
Intangible amortization 745   754   829     1,499   1,613  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (156 ) (158 ) (174 )   (315 ) (339 )
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles 27,869   25,185   32,736     53,053   56,625  
             
Average Tangible Equity:            
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,009,424   $ 986,836   $ 936,593     $ 998,192   $ 914,727  
Less: intangible assets 286,781   286,874   282,734     286,828   276,376  
Tangible Equity 722,643   699,962   653,859     711,364   638,351  
Less: preferred stock            
Tangible Common Equity $ 722,643   $ 699,962   $ 653,859     $ 711,364   $ 638,351  
             
(8) Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.47 % 14.59 % 20.08 %   15.04 % 17.89 %
             



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES          
     
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2019 2019 2018   2019 2018
             
Core Net Income:            
Total Net Income $ 27,280   $ 24,589   $ 32,081     $ 51,869   $ 55,351  
Merger & acquisition related expenses 34     1,273     34   1,610  
Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses (7 )   (267 )   (7 ) (338 )
(5) Core net income 27,307   24,589   33,087     51,896   56,623  
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,600,609   98,706,827   99,504,409     98,651,810   98,529,160  
(6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.28   $ 0.25   $ 0.33     $ 0.53   $ 0.57  
             
Intangible amortization 745   754   829     1,499   1,613  
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (156 ) (158 ) (174 )   (315 ) (339 )
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 27,896   $ 25,185   $ 33,742     $ 53,080   $ 57,897  
             
(9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.48 % 14.59 % 20.70 %   15.05 % 18.29 %
             
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2019 2019 2018   2019 2018
Core Return on Average Assets:            
Total Net Income $ 27,280   $ 24,589   $ 32,081     $ 51,869   $ 55,351  
Total Average Assets 7,986,474   7,878,908   7,520,085     7,932,988   7,410,840  
Return on Average Assets 1.37 % 1.27 % 1.71 %   1.32 % 1.51 %
                                 
Core Net Income (5) $ 27,307   $ 24,589   $ 33,087     $ 51,896   $ 56,623  
Total Average Assets 7,986,474   7,878,908   7,520,085     7,932,988   7,410,840  
(7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.37 % 1.27 % 1.76 %   1.32 % 1.54 %



FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
           
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES          
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2019 2019 2018   2019 2018
Core Efficiency Ratio:            
Total Noninterest Expense $ 52,229   $ 49,730   $ 49,129     $ 101,959   $ 96,002  
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:            
Unfunded commitment reserve 612   (381 ) (46 )   231   (41 )
Intangible amortization 745   754   829     1,499   1,613  
Merger and acquisition related 34     1,273     34   1,610  
Noninterest Expense - Core $ 50,838   $ 49,357   $ 47,073     $ 100,195   $ 92,820  
             
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 67,581   $ 65,943   $ 64,192     $ 133,524   $ 124,371  
Total noninterest income 21,906   18,872   26,308     40,778   48,351  
Net securities gains (6 )   (5,262 )   (6 ) (8,102 )
Total Revenue $ 89,481   $ 84,815   $ 85,238     $ 174,296   $ 164,620  
             
Adjustments to Revenue:            
Derivative mark-to-market (17 ) (26 )     (43 ) 789  
Total Revenue - Core $ 89,498   $ 84,841   $ 85,238     $ 174,339   $ 163,831  
             
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio 56.80 % 58.18 % 55.23 %   57.47 % 56.66 %
             
             
  June 30, March 31, June 30,      
  2019 2019 2018      
Tangible Equity:            
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,021,831   $ 998,019   $ 960,785        
Less: intangible assets 286,545   287,078   289,051        
Tangible Equity 735,286   710,941   671,734        
Less: preferred stock            
Tangible Common Equity $ 735,286   $ 710,941   $ 671,734        
             
Tangible Assets:            
Total assets $ 8,070,854   $ 7,972,673   $ 7,648,755        
Less: intangible assets 286,545   287,078   289,051        
Tangible Assets $ 7,784,309   $ 7,685,595   $ 7,359,704        
             
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 9.45 % 9.25 % 9.13 %      
             
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 98,499,937   98,625,806   100,364,567        
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 7.46   $ 7.21   $ 6.69        
             
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.

Source: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

