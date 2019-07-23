First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend





INDIANA, Pa., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Earnings

Second quarter net income was $27.3 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share, an increase of $0.03 from the prior quarter.

Total revenue grew $4.7 million, or 5.5% from the prior quarter. Noninterest income grew $3.0 million, or 16.1% from the prior quarter. Net interest income (FTE) increased $1.6 million, or 2.5% from the prior quarter.

Total noninterest expense increased $2.5 million, or 5.0% from the previous quarter, and includes $1.1 million in losses and write-downs related to the sale of two OREO properties and a write-down of a branch facility.

Provision for credit losses totaled $2.8 million, a decrease of $1.3 million as compared to the prior quarter.

Franchise Growth

Total loans grew $138 million, or 9.4% on an annualized basis from the prior quarter.

Average deposits grew $137 million, or 9.1% on an annualized basis from the prior quarter.

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) grew $0.25, or 13.9% on an annualized basis from the prior quarter.

grew $0.25, or 13.9% on an annualized basis from the prior quarter. On June 27, 2019, the company's banking subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank, announced it had received all necessary regulatory approvals for its acquisition of 14 Santander branches in Central Pennsylvania, which is expected to be completed in September 2019.

Profitability

Return on average assets improved 10 basis points from the previous quarter to 1.37%.

The return on average tangible common equity for the second quarter of 2019 was 15.47%.

The core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) improved to 56.8% compared to 58.2% in the previous quarter.

improved to 56.8% compared to 58.2% in the previous quarter. The net interest margin of 3.75% was unchanged from the previous quarter.

"We had an impressive first half of the year, as our loan and deposit growth has exceeded our expectations," stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Regional President model has been the key to our growth so far this year, enabling cross-functional teamwork to better serve our customers. I am also pleased with the production coming from recent investments in our Mortgage, SBA and Commercial Lending capabilities. These additional sources of fee income and core deposits will serve us well as we navigate the current interest rate environment." Price continued, "We expect 2019 to be an exciting year for First Commonwealth as we further execute on our mission, expand our presence within our footprint, including Central Pennsylvania and Ohio, and introduce new initiatives to drive profitable growth and maximize shareholder value."

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended except per share data) June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Reported Results Net income $ 27,280 $ 24,589 $ 32,081 $ 51,869 $ 55,351 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.32 $ 0.53 $ 0.56 Return on average assets 1.37 % 1.27 % 1.71 % 1.32 % 1.51 % Return on average equity 10.84 % 10.11 % 13.74 % 10.48 % 12.20 % Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $ 27,307 $ 24,589 $ 33,087 $ 51,896 $ 56,623 Core diluted earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.33 $ 0.53 $ 0.57 Core return on average assets 1.37 % 1.27 % 1.76 % 1.32 % 1.54 % Return on average tangible common equity 15.47 % 14.59 % 20.08 % 15.04 % 17.89 % Core return on average tangible common equity 15.48 % 14.59 % 20.70 % 15.05 % 18.29 % Core efficiency ratio 56.80 % 58.18 % 55.23 % 57.47 % 56.66 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.75 % 3.75 % 3.78 % 3.75 % 3.74 %





(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.

Earnings

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $27.3 million, as compared to $24.6 million in the previous quarter and $32.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily driven by strong fee income growth and a stable net interest margin. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to a $5.3 million (pre-tax) gain from successful auction calls of the Company's remaining pooled trust preferred securities in the year ago quarter.

Net income for the first six months of 2019 was $51.9 million, as compared to $55.4 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to an $8.1 million (pre-tax) gain on the sale and successful auction calls of the Company's remaining pooled trust preferred securities in the first six months of 2018.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

During the second quarter of 2019, net interest income (FTE) was $67.6 million, an increase of $1.6 million from the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income was the result of a $100 million increase in average interest-earning assets and a $32 million, or 8.9% (annualized), increase in average noninterest bearing deposits.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 was unchanged from the previous quarter at 3.75% and decreased three basis points compared to the second quarter of 2018. In the second quarter of 2019, strong core deposit growth, together with a favorable shift in the mix of earning assets (as strong loan growth more than offset a decrease of approximately $37.4 million in securities), combined to offset higher interest bearing deposit costs.

The decrease in the net interest margin from the prior year was due to the recognition of $1.5 million in deferred interest from the sale of one commercial loan and the successful auction call of the company's remaining trust preferred security portfolio during the second quarter of 2018, which contributed approximately nine basis points to the net interest margin.

Total average deposits grew by $137 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter. Growth was driven by a $100 million increase in average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and a $32 million increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits.

Credit Quality

The provision for credit losses totaled $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.3 million compared to the prior quarter. The decrease is primarily due to a continuation of the long-term trend of improvements in credit quality.

Nonperforming loans were $35.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $4.3 million from previous quarter and a decrease of $10.3 million from the same quarter last year. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.59%, 0.53% and 0.81% for the periods ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2019, net charge-offs (recoveries) were $1.4 million, compared to $2.2 million in the prior quarter and $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2018 included a $2.2 million charge-off of one commercial real estate credit.

For the originated loan portfolio at June 30, 2019, the general allowance for credit losses to total originated non-impaired loans was 0.88%, compared to 0.89% at March 31, 2019 and 0.88% at June 30, 2018.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $21.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $18.9 million in the previous quarter and $21.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in card-related interchange income, a $0.6 million increase in mortgage banking revenue, a $0.4 million gain on the sale of a commercial loan and a $0.3 million increase in gain on sale of SBA loans.

Non-interest income during the second quarter of 2018 included net securities gains of $5.3 million as a result of the successful auction call and open market sale of the company's remaining pooled trust preferred securities during the second quarter of 2018.

Noninterest expense (excluding merger-related expenses) totaled $52.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $49.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $47.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily driven by a $1.0 million increase in unfunded commitment reserves due to higher construction loan originations, $0.9 million in write-downs of two OREO properties, and a $0.2 million write-down of a former bank facility. In addition, Pennsylvania shares tax increased $0.3 million in comparison to the previous quarter due to educational improvement tax credits recognized in the first quarter of 2019.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,438 at June 30, 2019 and 1,417 at March 31, 2019 and was 1,438 at June 30, 2018.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, which is payable on August 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2019. This dividend represents a 3.1% projected annual yield utilizing the July 22, 2019 closing market price of $13.03.

First Commonwealth's capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2019 were 14.6%, 12.2%, 10.4% and 11.2%, respectively. First Commonwealth's current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2019 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-844-792-3645 or through the company's web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the access code # 10133127. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the company's web page for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 133 community banking offices in 22 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. The company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Dublin, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about First Commonwealth's future plans, strategies and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond First Commonwealth's control. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance); (6) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth's borrowers; (7) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth's markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (8) political instability; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) First Commonwealth's ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) the reliability of First Commonwealth's vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (16) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) impairment of First Commonwealth's goodwill or other intangible assets; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the soundness of other financial institutions; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in the reports that First Commonwealth files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. First Commonwealth undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 67,581 $ 65,943 $ 64,192 $ 133,524 $ 124,371 Provision for credit losses 2,835 4,095 1,168 6,930 8,071 Noninterest income 21,906 18,872 26,308 40,778 48,351 Noninterest expense 52,229 49,730 49,129 101,959 96,002 Net income 27,280 24,589 32,081 51,869 55,351 Core net income (5) 27,307 24,589 33,087 51,896 56,623 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.32 $ 0.53 $ 0.56 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.33 $ 0.53 $ 0.57 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.37 % 1.27 % 1.71 % 1.32 % 1.51 % Core return on average assets (7) 1.37 % 1.27 % 1.76 % 1.32 % 1.54 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.84 % 10.11 % 13.74 % 10.48 % 12.20 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 15.47 % 14.59 % 20.08 % 15.04 % 17.89 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 15.48 % 14.59 % 20.70 % 15.05 % 18.29 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 56.80 % 58.18 % 55.23 % 57.47 % 56.66 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.75 % 3.75 % 3.78 % 3.75 % 3.74 % Book value per common share $ 10.37 $ 10.12 $ 9.57 Tangible book value per common share (11) 7.46 7.21 6.69 Market value per common share 13.47 12.60 15.51 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.10 0.10 0.09 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.81 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.47 % 0.45 % 0.65 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4) 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.26 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 143.62 % 158.74 % 111.89 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 0.85 % 0.85 % 0.91 % Allowance for credit losses (originated loans and leases) as a percent of total originated loans and leases 0.92 % 0.92 % 1.01 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 12.7 % 12.5 % 12.6 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 9.4 % 9.3 % 9.1 % Leverage Ratio 10.4 % 10.3 % 10.4 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.2 % 12.2 % 12.3 % Risk Based Capital - Total 14.6 % 14.6 % 14.8 % Common Equity - Tier I 11.2 % 11.1 % 11.2 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 82,057 $ 79,594 $ 72,940 $ 161,651 $ 139,439 Interest expense 14,931 14,108 9,265 29,039 16,079 Net Interest Income 67,126 65,486 63,675 132,612 123,360 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 455 457 517 912 1,011 Net Interest Income (FTE) 67,581 65,943 64,192 133,524 124,371 Provision for credit losses 2,835 4,095 1,168 6,930 8,071 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 64,746 61,848 63,024 126,594 116,300 Net securities gains 6 — 5,262 6 8,102 Trust income 1,970 1,926 1,880 3,896 3,808 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,593 4,245 4,423 8,838 8,829 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,014 1,961 1,820 3,975 3,688 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,442 1,426 2,168 2,868 3,662 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,074 1,428 1,241 3,502 2,725 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,777 1,084 2,331 2,861 2,905 Card-related interchange income 5,441 4,730 5,143 10,171 9,885 Derivative mark-to-market (17 ) (26 ) — (43 ) 789 Swap fee income 820 393 297 1,213 587 Other income 1,786 1,705 1,743 3,491 3,371 Total Noninterest Income 21,906 18,872 26,308 40,778 48,351 Salaries and employee benefits 27,311 27,220 26,154 54,531 51,027 Net occupancy 4,441 4,916 4,222 9,357 8,591 Furniture and equipment 3,824 3,668 3,647 7,492 7,187 Data processing 2,619 2,544 2,478 5,163 4,911 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,260 916 1,247 2,176 2,150 Advertising and promotion 1,231 1,240 1,176 2,471 1,985 Intangible amortization 745 754 829 1,499 1,613 Collection and repossession 460 547 607 1,007 1,430 Other professional fees and services 1,032 754 1,031 1,786 2,038 FDIC insurance 555 574 597 1,129 1,373 Litigation and operational losses 555 401 197 956 376 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 1,181 65 497 1,246 694 Merger and acquisition related 34 — 1,273 34 1,610 Other operating expenses 6,981 6,131 5,174 13,112 11,017 Total Noninterest Expense 52,229 49,730 49,129 101,959 96,002 Income before Income Taxes 34,423 30,990 40,203 65,413 68,649 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 455 457 517 912 1,011 Income tax provision 6,688 5,944 7,605 12,632 12,287 Net Income $ 27,280 $ 24,589 $ 32,081 $ 51,869 $ 55,351 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 98,499,937 98,625,806 100,364,567 98,499,937 100,364,567 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,600,609 98,706,827 99,504,409 98,651,810 98,529,160





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 95,047 $ 100,724 $ 101,744 Interest-bearing bank deposits 1,233 23,168 2,237 Securities available for sale, at fair value 895,471 918,479 876,570 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 373,453 384,909 403,019 Loans held for sale 16,036 9,627 7,038 Loans 6,003,059 5,871,070 5,640,106 Allowance for credit losses (51,061 ) (49,653 ) (51,314 ) Net loans 5,951,998 5,821,417 5,588,792 Goodwill and other intangibles 286,545 287,078 289,051 Other assets 451,071 427,271 380,304 Total Assets $ 8,070,854 $ 7,972,673 $ 7,648,755 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,528,307 $ 1,510,566 $ 1,489,058 Interest-bearing demand deposits 238,406 211,548 126,296 Savings deposits 3,530,705 3,517,350 3,516,714 Time deposits 858,547 891,296 781,506 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,627,658 4,620,194 4,424,516 Total deposits 6,155,965 6,130,760 5,913,574 Short-term borrowings 555,080 565,616 545,187 Long-term borrowings 234,623 184,841 185,568 Total borrowings 789,703 750,457 730,755 Other liabilities 103,355 93,437 43,641 Shareholders' equity 1,021,831 998,019 960,785 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 8,070,854 $ 7,972,673 $ 7,648,755





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, Yield/ March 31, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ 2019 Rate 2019 Rate 2018 Rate 2019 Rate 2018 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 5,949,332 4.97 % $ 5,811,587 4.94 % $ 5,551,053 4.65 % $ 5,880,840 4.95 % $ 5,482,745 4.53 % Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,279,032 2.75 % 1,316,445 2.86 % 1,263,956 2.89 % 1,297,636 2.81 % 1,231,522 2.82 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 7,228,364 4.58 % 7,128,032 4.55 % 6,815,009 4.32 % 7,178,476 4.57 % 6,714,267 4.22 % Noninterest-earning assets 758,110 750,876 705,076 754,512 696,573 Total Assets $ 7,986,474 $ 7,878,908 $ 7,520,085 $ 7,932,988 $ 7,410,840 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 3,777,016 0.59 % $ 3,677,387 0.53 % $ 3,650,406 0.35 % $ 3,727,477 0.56 % $ 3,611,993 0.31 % Time deposits 870,603 1.72 % 865,944 1.57 % 732,677 1.02 % 868,286 1.64 % 683,220 0.93 % Short-term borrowings 533,716 2.27 % 615,140 2.27 % 601,633 1.66 % 574,203 2.27 % 636,689 1.52 % Long-term borrowings 211,087 5.01 % 184,931 5.47 % 131,851 5.12 % 198,081 5.22 % 109,937 4.88 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,392,422 1.11 % 5,343,402 1.07 % 5,116,567 0.73 % 5,368,047 1.09 % 5,041,839 0.64 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,497,199 1,464,750 1,431,007 1,481,064 1,415,698 Other liabilities 87,429 83,920 35,918 85,685 38,576 Shareholders' equity 1,009,424 986,836 936,593 998,192 914,727 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 2,594,052 2,535,506 2,403,518 2,564,941 2,369,001 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 7,986,474 $ 7,878,908 $ 7,520,085 $ 7,932,988 $ 7,410,840 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.75 % 3.75 % 3.78 % 3.75 % 3.74 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,236,424 $ 1,180,320 $ 1,130,638 Commercial real estate 2,118,582 2,138,376 2,172,615 Real estate construction 361,028 324,903 221,206 Total Commercial 3,716,034 3,643,599 3,524,459 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,060,348 1,048,097 996,324 Home equity lines of credit 519,093 517,252 522,526 Real estate construction 80,826 64,484 38,619 Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,660,267 1,629,833 1,557,469 Auto loans 515,569 491,605 459,333 Direct installment 40,568 36,625 31,915 Personal lines of credit 63,155 61,599 57,789 Student loans 7,466 7,809 9,141 Total Other Consumer 626,758 597,638 558,178 Total Consumer Portfolio 2,287,025 2,227,471 2,115,647 Total Portfolio Loans 6,003,059 5,871,070 5,640,106 Loans held for sale 16,036 9,627 7,038 Total Loans $ 6,019,095 $ 5,880,697 $ 5,647,144 June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 15,665 $ 16,286 $ 16,128 Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 10,914 5,874 18,573 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 8,975 9,120 11,162 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 35,554 $ 31,280 $ 45,863 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 1,884 3,993 3,757 Repossessions ("Repos") 319 342 298 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 37,757 $ 35,615 $ 49,918 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 2,656 1,509 1,725 Classified loans 49,975 39,428 60,511 Criticized loans 117,976 120,501 142,145 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos 0.63 % 0.61 % 0.88 % Allowance for credit losses $ 51,061 $ 49,653 $ 51,314





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 301 $ 922 $ 291 $ 1,223 $ 318 Real estate construction (42 ) (42 ) — (84 ) (7 ) Commercial real estate (38 ) 258 2,225 220 2,324 Residential real estate (15 ) 76 104 61 483 Loans to individuals 1,221 992 966 2,213 1,937 Net Charge-offs $ 1,427 $ 2,206 $ 3,586 $ 3,633 $ 5,055 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.26 % 0.12 % 0.19 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 198.67 % 185.63 % 32.57 % 190.75 % 159.66 % Provision for credit losses $ 2,835 $ 4,095 $ 1,168 $ 6,930 $ 8,071





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21% for 2019 and 2018. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans. For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 27,280 $ 24,589 $ 32,081 $ 51,869 $ 55,351 Intangible amortization 745 754 829 1,499 1,613 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (156 ) (158 ) (174 ) (315 ) (339 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles 27,869 25,185 32,736 53,053 56,625 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,009,424 $ 986,836 $ 936,593 $ 998,192 $ 914,727 Less: intangible assets 286,781 286,874 282,734 286,828 276,376 Tangible Equity 722,643 699,962 653,859 711,364 638,351 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 722,643 $ 699,962 $ 653,859 $ 711,364 $ 638,351 (8) Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.47 % 14.59 % 20.08 % 15.04 % 17.89 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 27,280 $ 24,589 $ 32,081 $ 51,869 $ 55,351 Merger & acquisition related expenses 34 — 1,273 34 1,610 Tax benefit of merger & acquisition related expenses (7 ) — (267 ) (7 ) (338 ) (5) Core net income 27,307 24,589 33,087 51,896 56,623 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 98,600,609 98,706,827 99,504,409 98,651,810 98,529,160 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.33 $ 0.53 $ 0.57 Intangible amortization 745 754 829 1,499 1,613 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (156 ) (158 ) (174 ) (315 ) (339 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 27,896 $ 25,185 $ 33,742 $ 53,080 $ 57,897 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.48 % 14.59 % 20.70 % 15.05 % 18.29 % For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 27,280 $ 24,589 $ 32,081 $ 51,869 $ 55,351 Total Average Assets 7,986,474 7,878,908 7,520,085 7,932,988 7,410,840 Return on Average Assets 1.37 % 1.27 % 1.71 % 1.32 % 1.51 % Core Net Income (5) $ 27,307 $ 24,589 $ 33,087 $ 51,896 $ 56,623 Total Average Assets 7,986,474 7,878,908 7,520,085 7,932,988 7,410,840 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.37 % 1.27 % 1.76 % 1.32 % 1.54 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 52,229 $ 49,730 $ 49,129 $ 101,959 $ 96,002 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Unfunded commitment reserve 612 (381 ) (46 ) 231 (41 ) Intangible amortization 745 754 829 1,499 1,613 Merger and acquisition related 34 — 1,273 34 1,610 Noninterest Expense - Core $ 50,838 $ 49,357 $ 47,073 $ 100,195 $ 92,820 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 67,581 $ 65,943 $ 64,192 $ 133,524 $ 124,371 Total noninterest income 21,906 18,872 26,308 40,778 48,351 Net securities gains (6 ) — (5,262 ) (6 ) (8,102 ) Total Revenue $ 89,481 $ 84,815 $ 85,238 $ 174,296 $ 164,620 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market (17 ) (26 ) — (43 ) 789 Total Revenue - Core $ 89,498 $ 84,841 $ 85,238 $ 174,339 $ 163,831 (10)Core Efficiency Ratio 56.80 % 58.18 % 55.23 % 57.47 % 56.66 % June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,021,831 $ 998,019 $ 960,785 Less: intangible assets 286,545 287,078 289,051 Tangible Equity 735,286 710,941 671,734 Less: preferred stock — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 735,286 $ 710,941 $ 671,734 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 8,070,854 $ 7,972,673 $ 7,648,755 Less: intangible assets 286,545 287,078 289,051 Tangible Assets $ 7,784,309 $ 7,685,595 $ 7,359,704 (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 9.45 % 9.25 % 9.13 % Shares Outstanding at End of Period 98,499,937 98,625,806 100,364,567 (11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 7.46 $ 7.21 $ 6.69 Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.

