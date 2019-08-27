First Citrus Bank Named One of the Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation and a 2019 Small Business of the Year Finalist





TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citrus Bank (OTC Markets: FCIT) has a lot to celebrate in 2019. This year marks the community bank's 20-year anniversary helping Tampa Bay's families become more financially secure and businesses economically successful. In addition to this milestone, First Citrus Bank has recently received local and national recognition.



Greater Tampa Bay Chamber's Small Business of the Year final judging round. First Citrus Bank celebrating our local impact to Tampa Bay!





At the local level, the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce selected First Citrus Bank as a finalist for its 2019 Small Business of the Year award. This award evaluates each company based on its operational management, community involvement, and ethical business practices. The winner will be announced in September.

At the national level, First Citrus Bank has been named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in 2019 by American Banker, a daily trade newspaper and website that ranks community banks based on their median return on average equity. In addition, First Citrus Bank has also been recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence as the second-best-performing bank stock over the past three years.

There aren't many community banks still standing in Florida, much less Tampa Bay. "We not only feel privileged but also a sense of duty to help clients become more financially secure and businesses economically successful," said John Barrett, President and CEO of First Citrus Bank. "For the past 20 years, no other bank has loaned more of its deposits throughout Tampa Bay than First Citrus Bank - 98 cents of every dollar."

About First Citrus Bank

First Citrus Bank, a $400 million commercial bank, was established in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa. Ranked as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in 2019 by American Banker and Top 25 Commercial Loan Producers in the Nation by the magazine IB Independent Banker, it serves businesses and individuals through a range of tailored financial solutions. Specializing in retail and commercial banking services, First Citrus Bank has five locations throughout Tampa Bay.

First Citrus Bank enhances vibrancy throughout Tampa Bay by helping families become more financially secure and businesses economically successful. For additional information, please visit http://www.firstcitrus.com.

About First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc.

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. is a Florida corporation and the parent bank holding company for First Citrus Bank, a Florida commercial bank. First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Ranked as the second-best-performing regional bank stock in the Southeastern United States over the past three years by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Stock trades on the OTC Markets under ticker symbol "FCIT."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2815ec19-9dfc-4ca4-858e-a5d248b98a90.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE For more information, contact: Sarah Perez, Marketing Manager 813.925.5864 sperez@firstcitrus.com

Source: First Citrus Bank