First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. Closes Second Quarter 2019 With Planned Expansion Into Pinellas County





TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTC Markets: FCIT), the parent bank holding company for First Citrus Bank, has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2019.



June 30, 2019 YTD earnings were the highest on record for the first six month period after the strongest first quarter earnings performance in company history. Due to fewer loans sold in the secondary market, earnings declined compared to our record second quarter in 2018.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights (compared to second quarter 2018)

Book value per share growth of 12% * ;

; Asset growth of 6%;

Loan growth of 3%;

Deposit growth of 6%;

Nonperforming assets decline of (39%) to .6% of assets.

Second Quarter YTD 2019 Highlights (compared to second quarter YTD 2018)

Net earnings growth of 18%;

Earnings per share growth of 18%;

Return on equity increase from 10.8% to 11.5%.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2,006,000, or $0.99 per share, compared to the net income of $1,698,000, or $0.84 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Book value per share at June 30, 2019 was $17.73, an increase of 12% over the $15.85 book value per share at June 30, 2018. A $0.25 special cash dividend per share of Common, Class A Preferred and Class B Preferred was paid on March 4, 2019.

Total assets were $396 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $22 million, or 6% from $374 million at June 30, 2018.

Total loans grew to $312 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $9 million, or 3% from $303 million at June 30, 2018.

Total deposits for June 30, 2019 were $323 million, an increase of $18 million, or 6% over 2018. Demand deposit balances represented 33% of 2019 total deposits.

"It's an exciting time for us at First Citrus Bank, with profits up 18% for the first six months of 2019 in comparison to this time last year. We're positioned for growth, both internally and externally, with a 13% expansion of our personnel roster and a planned opening of a new loan production office in downtown St. Petersburg. Our leadership in the Pinellas County market is exceptional and we look forward to opening in the coming months," said John Barrett, President and CEO of First Citrus Bank.





Comparative Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Assets 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Percent

Change Cash and Due From Banks $67,469 54,487 24% Investment Securities & Fed Funds Sold 2,082 2,115 (2%) Total Loans 311,625 302,819 3% Allowance for Loan Losses (2,721) (2,412) 13% Net Loans 308,904 300,407 3% Premises and Equipment, Net 7,695 7,671 0% Cash Surrender Value of Bank-Owned Life Insurance 6,639 5,447 22% Other Assets 3,612 3,546 2% Total Assets $396,401 373,673 6% Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits 106,015 106,805 (1%) Money-Market Deposits 125,651 119,826 5% Time and Savings Deposits 91,395 78,034 17% Total Deposits $323,061 304,665 6% FHLB Advances and Fed Funds Purchased 30,000 30,000 0% Subordinated Debentures 4,942 4,942 0% Other Liabilities 2,474 2,030 22% Total Deposits and Liabilities 360,477 341,637 6% Shareholders' Equity 35,924 32,036 12% Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $396,401 373,673 6%





Comparative Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except per share data) Second Quarter Six Months

Ended June 30

2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income $4,784 4,002 $9,356 7,920 Interest Expense 1,081 654 2,097 1,303 Net Interest Income 3,703 3,348 7,259 6,617 Provision for Loan Losses 47 86 47 220 Net Interest Income After Provision 3,656 3,262 7,212 6,397 Noninterest Income 287 599 767 1,062 Noninterest Expense 2,690 2,405 5,314 5,197 Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,253 1,456 2,665 2,262 Income Taxes 304 367 659 564 Net Earnings $949 1,089 $2,006 1,698 Earnings Per Share Basic* $0.47 0.54 $0.99 0.84 Earnings Per Share Diluted* $0.46 0.54 $0.96 0.84 Book Value Per Share at End of Period* $17.73 15.85 $17.73 15.85 Shares Outstanding 2,025,651 1,925,303 2,025,651 1,925,303 Dividends - - $0.25 $0.20 *A 5% stock dividend per share of Common, Class A Preferred and Class B Preferred was issued on 10/17/2018.





About First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc.

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. is a Florida corporation and the parent bank holding company for First Citrus Bank, a Florida commercial bank. First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Ranked as the second-best-performing regional bank stock in the Southeastern United States over the past three years by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Stock trades on the OTC Markets under ticker symbol "FCIT."

About First Citrus Bank

First Citrus Bank, a $400 million commercial bank, was established in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa. Ranked as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in 2019 by American Banker and Top 25 Commercial Loan Producers in the Nation by the magazine IB Independent Banker, it serves businesses and individuals through a range of tailored financial solutions. Specializing in retail and commercial banking services, First Citrus Bank has five locations throughout Tampa Bay.

First Citrus Bank enhances vibrancy throughout Tampa Bay by helping families become more financially secure and businesses economically successful. For additional information, please visit http://www.firstcitrus.com.

Information in this release relating to the Company's future prospects, which are forward-looking statements, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to, the following: (1) operating, legal and regulatory risks, such as continued levels of loan quality and origination volume, continued relationships with major customers and technological changes; (2) economic, political and competitive forces affecting our banking business, such as changes in economic conditions, especially in our market area, interest rate fluctuations, competitive product and pricing pressures within our market, personal and corporate bankruptcies, monetary policy and inflation; (3) our ability to grow internally or through acquisitions; and (4) the risk that management's analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words, such as "expects," "believe," "will," "intends," "will be" or "would." First Citrus Bancorporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information in this announcement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information contact: John Linton, EVP & Chief Financial Officer 813.792.7177 jlinton@firstcitrus.com

Source: First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc.