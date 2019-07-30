Quantcast

First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 04:04:00 PM EDT


RALEIGH, N.C., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq:FCNCA) declared on July 30, 2019, a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share on the Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable Oct. 7, 2019, to shareholders of record Sept. 16, 2019.

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

First Citizens BancShares Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Bank provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals and the medical community through more than 550 branch offices in 19 states, digital banking, ATMs and telephone banking. As of June 30, 2019, BancShares had total assets of $37.66 billion. For more information, visit First Citizens' Web site at firstcitizens.com.

Contact:            Barbara Thompson
  First Citizens BancShares
  (919) 716-2716

Source: First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: FCNCA




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8273.61
-19.72  ▼  0.24%
DJIA 27198.02
-23.33  ▼  0.09%
S&P 500 3013.18
-7.79  ▼  0.26%
Data as of Jul 30, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar