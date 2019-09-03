First Choice Bank Named in 2019 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker





CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq Capital Markets:FCBP) - First Choice Bancorp, the holding company for First Choice Bank (the "Bank" or "First Choice"), today announced that the Bank has been named one of American Banker's Best Banks to Work For in 2019. For the second year in a row, First Choice Bank has the distinction of being the only bank located in Southern California to be named to this prestigious list. Full results of this year's program are available online at American Banker (click here) and in the September issue of American Banker Magazine.



"At First Choice Bank, we believe our employees are our most important asset," said President & CEO Robert Franko. "We want them to achieve their full potential, both for their own personal benefit and for that of the Bank. Our continued growth and success is directly attributable to their efforts, and I'm proud to work with such a great group of individuals," Mr. Franko continued.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies' workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

Chairman Hui noted, "We think of all First Choice employees as partners. Each of them has a fierce commitment to excellence, a strong work ethic and an ongoing passion for helping our neighboring communities, all of which embody the culture and core values at the heart of First Choice Bank. The Board and Management know how important it is to create a supportive workplace environment in which our partners can thrive."

Best Companies Group's annual ranking recognizes the financial institutions that are committed to their employees' success and overall well-being. "One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth," said Rob Blackwell, editor in chief of American Banker.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp, headquartered in Cerritos, California, is the sole shareholder of, and the registered bank holding company for, First Choice Bank. As of June 30, 2019, First Choice Bancorp had total consolidated assets of $1.73 billion. First Choice Bank, also headquartered in Cerritos, California, is a community-based financial institution that serves primarily commercial and consumer clients in diverse communities and specializes in loans to small-to medium-sized businesses and private banking clients, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans with a specialization in providing financial solutions for the hospitality industry. First Choice Bank is a Preferred Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender. First Choice Bank conducts business through 9 full service branches, and 2 lending offices located in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties. Founded in 2005, First Choice Bank has quickly become a leading provider of financial services that enable our customers to grow, maintain strength, and achieve their business objectives. We strive to surpass our clients' expectations through our efficiency, personalized services and financial solutions and professionalism and are committed to being "First in Speed, Service, and Solutions." First Choice Bancorp stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "FCBP."

First Choice Bank's website is www.FirstChoiceBankCA.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, shareholder value creation, tax rates and the impact of the acquisition of Pacific Commerce Bancorp and Pacific Commerce Bank. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurren ces or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

