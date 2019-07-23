First Choice Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





Current Quarter Highlights



● Net income of $6.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share ● Net interest margin of 5.14% ● Return on average assets and average equity of 1.73% and 10.86% ● Total loans held for investment increased $62.4 million, or 19.6% annualized ● Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $11.6 million and represented 43.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2019

Cerritos, CA, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) (the "Company"), the holding company of First Choice Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.

"We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter for our shareholders," said Peter Hui, Chairman of the Board of the Company. "Combined with our historical dividends and our current stock buyback program, we believe our strong operating performance continues to enhance shareholder value."

"Our larger scale and geographic presence are positively impacting our business development efforts and our ability to attract high quality customers to First Choice Bank," said Robert M. Franko, President and CEO of the Company. "We also continue to see healthy economic conditions throughout our Southern California markets, which is producing solid loan demand. We had a strong quarter of loan originations that contributed to our annualized year-to-date loan growth rate of nearly 14%, with well-balanced production across our major lending areas. The combination of strong balance sheet growth, a core net interest margin of 4.96%, and disciplined expense management is driving improved efficiencies throughout the Company and producing a high level of return on assets and equity. We continue to closely monitor the Federal Reserve's management of interest rates in order to appropriately plan and execute our strategy for the remainder of the year."

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $18.8 million, a decrease of $356 thousand from $19.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 due to higher interest expense of $736 thousand, partially offset by higher interest income of $380 thousand. The increase in interest income was due to strong loan growth and one additional day in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2019. Average loans increased $53.4 million to $1.33 billion for the second quarter. The increase in interest expense is attributed to higher average interest-bearing liabilities, a higher overall cost of such funds, and one additional day in the second quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits and borrowings increased $75.7 million to support loan growth. Deposit interest expense increased $473 thousand, due mostly to the cost associated with an increase in brokered time deposits, and borrowings interest expense increased $263 thousand.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 decreased 36 basis points to 5.14% from 5.50% for the first quarter of 2019 due to lower discount accretion and prepayment penalties on loans and higher funding costs. The loan yield decreased 20 basis points to 6.42% for the second quarter of 2019 from 6.62% for the first quarter of 2019 due to lower scheduled and accelerated accretion of discounts on loans and prepayment penalties of $655 thousand as shown in the table below. The cost of funds increased 18 basis points to 1.03% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 0.85% for the first quarter of 2019 due in part to average brokered time deposits and borrowings representing a higher percentage of total average funding sources. Average brokered time deposits and total borrowings increased $67.9 million and $41.8 million and average interest-bearing nonmaturity deposits and average noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $14.2 million and $27.7 million. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 19 basis points to 1.58% due to the mix of deposits and the higher cost of such deposits. During the second quarter of 2019, average noninterest-bearing demand deposits totaled $534.2 million, or 43.6% of total deposits, compared to $561.9 million, or 46.1% of total deposits, for the first quarter of 2019. The total cost of deposits increased 14 basis points to 0.89% from 0.75%.

The core net interest margin decreased 16 basis points to 4.96% for the second quarter compared to 5.12% for the first quarter of 2019 due to higher funding costs. The core loan yield increased 2 basis points to 6.23% for the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2019. The following charts show how the net interest margin and loan yield are impacted by scheduled discount accretion on acquired loans and accelerated accretion and prepayment penalties from early loan payoffs for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Variance Net interest income and net interest margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin (dollars in thousands) As reported $ 18,836 5.14 % $ 19,192 5.50 % $ (356 ) (0.36 )% Less: scheduled accretion income 499 0.14 % 526 0.15 % (27 ) (0.01 )% Less: accelerated accretion and prepayment penalties 155 0.04 % 783 0.23 % (628 ) (0.19 )% Core (non-GAAP) $ 18,182 4.96 % $ 17,883 5.12 % $ 299 (0.16 )%





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Variance Loan interest income and loan yield Loan Interest Income Loan Yield Loan Interest Income Loan Yield Loan Interest Income Loan Yield (dollars in thousands) As reported $ 21,344 6.42 % $ 20,916 6.62 % $ 428 (0.20 )% Less: scheduled accretion income 499 0.15 % 526 0.17 % (27 ) (0.02 )% Less: accelerated accretion and prepayment penalties 155 0.04 % 783 0.24 % (628 ) (0.20 )% Core (non-GAAP) $ 20,690 6.23 % $ 19,607 6.21 % $ 1,083 0.02 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.3 million, an increase of $200 thousand from $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 due to higher gains on sale of SBA loans, service charges and fees on deposit accounts and net servicing fees, offset by lower other income. SBA loans sold totaled $16.4 million resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $18.6 million in SBA loans sold and a gain on sale of loans of $928 thousand in the first quarter of 2019. Other income for the first quarter of 2019 included a Bank Enterprise Award of $233 thousand from the U.S. Treasury's Community Development Financial Institutions Fund to recognize the Bank's efforts in providing affordable housing development and small business loans within distressed communities; there was no similar income in the current quarter.

Noninterest Expense



Noninterest expense decreased $95 thousand to $10.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was due to lower occupancy and equipment expense of $442 thousand and lower deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $75 thousand, offset by higher salaries and employee benefits of $634 thousand. The decrease in occupancy expenses was due to first quarter impairment charges related to the right-of-use assets for operating leases and fixed assets for the branch consolidations of $400 thousand; there were no impairment charges in the current quarter. The decrease in deposit insurance and regulatory assessments was due primarily to a decrease in FDIC assessment rates. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was due to higher commissions and incentives related to loan and deposit growth, higher salary expense attributed to additional staff, annual pay increases being included for a full quarter, and higher restricted stock expense, offset by lower payroll tax expense.

The operating efficiency ratio was 50.1% in the second quarter of 2019, compared with 50.2% in the first quarter of 2019.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate was at 31.9% for the second quarter of 2019 and 31.7% for the first quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the full year of 2019 is expected to be approximately 31.0%.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Loan Portfolio

Total loans held for investment increased $62.4 million, or 4.90%, to $1.34 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase was driven by new loan commitments across most of the Company's major lending areas of $135.2 million, including $72.2 million in construction and commercial real estate loans, $41.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $21.7 million in SBA loans.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $40.7 million, or 3.3%, to $1.26 billion at June 30, 2019 due to higher noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $11.6 million and higher time deposits of $51.4 million, partially offset by lower interest-bearing non-maturity deposits of $22.3 million. Brokered time deposits increased $52.0 million to $152.3 million, of which $134.5 million are callable or mature within six months. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $547.4 million and represented 43.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2019 compared to $535.9 million and 44.1% of total deposits at March 31, 2019.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $2.7 million at June 30, 2019 and $1.7 million at March 31, 2019, and represented 0.15% and 0.10% of total assets. Net recoveries for the second quarter of 2019 were $77 thousand, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $20 thousand for the first quarter of 2019.

Loan delinquencies (30-89 days) totaled $909 thousand, or 0.07% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.6 million, or 0.20% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2019.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $550 thousand for the second quarter of 2019. The provision for loan losses related primarily to net loan portfolio growth. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.90% of total loans held for investment and 449.9% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2019, compared with 0.90% and 684.2% at March 31, 2019. At June 30, 2019, the net carrying value of acquired loans totaled $304.0 million and included a remaining net discount of $8.1 million. Such discount is available to absorb losses on the acquired loans and represented 0.60% of total gross loans held for investment.

CAPITAL POSITION



Capital Ratios

At June 30, 2019, the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be a "well-capitalized" financial institution.

Bank Only June 30, 2019

Preliminary December 31, 2018 Total Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets) 14.09 % 14.18 % Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets) 13.15 % 13.26 % CET1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets) 13.15 % 13.26 % Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets) 12.55 % 12.03 %

Stock Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 12,824 shares at an average price of $21.30 and a total cost of $273 thousand under the stock repurchase program announced in December 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 328,770 shares at an average price of $21.54 and a total cost of $7.1 million. The remaining number of shares authorized to be repurchased under this program was 834,947 shares at June 30, 2019.

Timing of Dividend Declarations

Beginning with the second quarter of 2019, the Company has moved up the timing of the release of its quarterly financial results. Accordingly, any announcement of quarterly dividend declarations is no longer expected to coincide with the release of quarterly financial results.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp, headquartered in Cerritos, California, is the sole shareholder of, and the registered bank holding company for, First Choice Bank. As of June 30, 2019, First Choice Bancorp had total consolidated assets of $1.73 billion. First Choice Bank, also headquartered in Cerritos, California, is a community-based financial institution that serves primarily commercial and consumer clients in diverse communities and specializes in loans to small-to medium-sized businesses and private banking clients, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans with a specialization in providing financial solutions for the hospitality industry. First Choice Bank is a Preferred Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender. First Choice Bank conducts business through 9 full-service branches, and 2 lending offices located in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties. Founded in 2005, First Choice Bank has quickly become a leading provider of financial services that enable our customers to grow, maintain strength, and achieve their business objectives. We strive to surpass our clients' expectations through our efficiency, personalized services and financial solutions and professionalism and are committed to being "First in Speed, Service, and Solutions." First Choice Bancorp stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "FCBP."

First Choice Bank's website is www.FirstChoiceBankCA.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements



The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company's expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, shareholder value creation and tax rates. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary



Financial Highlights and Selected Ratios (unaudited):

At or for the Three Months Ended At or for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Total interest and dividend income $ 22,219 $ 21,839 $ 12,915 $ 44,058 $ 24,104 Total interest expense 3,383 2,647 2,096 6,030 3,733 Net interest income 18,836 19,192 10,819 38,028 20,371 Provision for loan losses 550 350 320 900 520 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,286 18,842 10,499 37,128 19,851 Total noninterest income 2,322 2,122 787 4,444 1,356 Total noninterest expense 10,605 10,700 6,325 21,305 13,008 Income before taxes 10,003 10,264 4,961 20,267 8,199 Income taxes 3,192 3,256 1,526 6,448 2,385 NET INCOME $ 6,811 $ 7,008 $ 3,435 $ 13,819 $ 5,814 Total assets $ 1,730,433 $ 1,649,759 $ 962,686 $ 1,730,433 $ 962,686 Total loans held for investment 1,336,015 1,273,577 783,487 1,336,015 783,487 Total deposits 1,255,878 1,215,170 784,957 1,255,878 784,957 Noninterest-bearing deposits 547,434 535,867 211,611 547,434 211,611 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Net income per share-diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.59 $ 0.47 $ 1.17 $ 0.80 Return on average assets 1.73 % 1.87 % 1.48 % 1.80 % 1.29 % Return on average equity 10.86 % 11.45 % 12.55 % 11.15 % 10.80 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 15.89 % 16.89 % 12.55 % 16.38 % 10.80 % Net interest margin 5.14 % 5.50 % 4.73 % 5.32 % 4.56 % Core net interest margin (1) 4.96 % 5.12 % 4.32 % 5.04 % 4.34 % Average loan yield 6.42 % 6.62 % 6.17 % 6.52 % 5.87 % Core average loan yield (1) 6.23 % 6.21 % 5.70 % 6.21 % 5.63 % Cost of deposits 0.89 % 0.75 % 0.98 % 0.82 % 0.89 % Cost of funds 1.03 % 0.85 % 1.03 % 0.94 % 0.94 % Efficiency ratio (1) 50.1 % 50.2 % 54.5 % 50.2 % 59.9 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 43.6 % 44.1 % 27.0 % 43.6 % 27.0 % Equity to assets ratio 14.69 % 15.04 % 11.30 % 14.69 % 11.30 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 10.57 % 10.72 % 11.30 % 10.57 % 11.30 % Book value per share $ 21.65 $ 21.30 $ 15.00 $ 21.65 $ 15.00 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 14.87 $ 14.45 $ 15.00 $ 14.87 $ 15.00

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.





First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 9,340 $ 10,352 $ 17,874 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 228,263 197,330 176,502 Federal funds sold — 3,000 3,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 237,603 210,682 197,376 Investment securities, available-for-sale 28,558 29,064 29,543 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 5,076 5,311 5,322 Equity securities, at fair value 2,647 2,590 2,538 Restricted stock investments, at cost 12,927 12,867 12,855 Loans held for sale 8,428 18,147 28,022 Total loans held for investment 1,336,015 1,273,577 1,250,981 Allowance for loan losses (12,053 ) (11,426 ) (11,056 ) Total loans held for investment, net 1,323,962 1,262,151 1,239,925 Accrued interest receivable 5,643 5,560 5,069 Premises and equipment 1,742 1,673 1,973 Servicing asset 3,482 3,351 3,186 Deferred taxes 6,625 6,875 8,666 Goodwill 73,425 73,425 73,425 Core deposit intangible 6,183 6,380 6,576 Other assets 14,132 11,683 8,025 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,730,433 $ 1,649,759 $ 1,622,501 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 547,434 $ 535,867 $ 546,713 Money market, interest checking and savings 400,943 423,220 465,123 Time deposits 307,501 256,083 240,503 Total deposits 1,255,878 1,215,170 1,252,339 Short term borrowings 195,000 160,000 104,998 Senior secured debt 12,800 14,200 8,450 Other liabilities 12,634 12,254 8,645 Total liabilities 1,476,312 1,401,624 1,374,432 Total shareholders' equity 254,121 248,135 248,069 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,730,433 $ 1,649,759 $ 1,622,501 Shares outstanding 11,737,441 11,650,020 11,726,074 Book value per share $ 21.65 $ 21.30 $ 21.16 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 14.87 $ 14.45 $ 14.33

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) INTEREST and DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 21,344 $ 20,916 $ 12,320 $ 42,260 $ 22,941 Interest on investment securities 215 236 233 451 472 Interest on deposits in financial institutions 454 445 294 899 554 Dividends on FHLB and other stock 206 242 68 448 137 Total interest and dividend income 22,219 21,839 12,915 44,058 24,104 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on savings, interest checking and money market accounts 1,254 1,239 969 2,493 1,788 Interest on time deposits 1,463 1,005 919 2,468 1,535 Interest on borrowings 666 403 208 1,069 410 Total interest expense 3,383 2,647 2,096 6,030 3,733 Net interest income 18,836 19,192 10,819 38,028 20,371 Provision for loan losses 550 350 320 900 520 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,286 18,842 10,499 37,128 19,851 NONINTEREST INCOME Gain on sale of loans 1,271 928 448 2,199 695 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 564 540 208 1,104 423 Net servicing fees 287 234 126 521 279 Other income (loss) 200 420 5 620 (41 ) Total noninterest income 2,322 2,122 787 4,444 1,356 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 6,857 6,223 3,482 13,080 7,502 Occupancy and equipment 987 1,429 575 2,416 1,101 Data processing 639 604 448 1,243 869 Professional fees 426 419 378 845 682 Office, postage and telecommunications 255 272 193 527 385 Deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 120 195 86 315 197 Loan related 71 214 101 285 185 Customer service related 273 477 101 750 241 Merger, integration and public company registration costs — — 356 — 730 Amortization of core deposit intangible 197 196 — 393 — Other expenses 780 671 605 1,451 1,116 Total noninterest expense 10,605 10,700 6,325 21,305 13,008 Income before taxes 10,003 10,264 4,961 20,267 8,199 Income taxes 3,192 3,256 1,526 6,448 2,385 Net income $ 6,811 $ 7,008 $ 3,435 $ 13,819 $ 5,814 Net income per share-diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.59 $ 0.47 $ 1.17 $ 0.80 Weighted average shares - diluted 11,675,057 11,813,018 7,214,473 11,741,910 7,207,295





First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary



Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Yield /

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Yield /

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Yield /

Cost Interest-earning assets: (dollars in thousands) Loans (1) $ 1,334,188 $ 21,344 6.42 % $ 1,280,743 $ 20,916 6.62 % $ 801,342 $ 12,320 6.17 % Investment securities 36,337 215 2.37 % 37,094 236 2.58 % 38,153 233 2.45 % Due from banks 83,183 442 2.13 % 80,800 427 2.14 % 74,325 294 1.59 % Federal funds sold/resale agreements 2,018 12 2.39 % 3,000 18 2.43 % — — — % FHLB and other bank stock 13,932 206 5.93 % 13,891 242 7.07 % 4,071 68 6.70 % Total interest-earning assets 1,469,658 22,219 6.06 % 1,415,528 21,839 6.26 % 917,891 12,915 5.64 % Noninterest-earning assets 110,082 107,736 10,875 Total assets $ 1,579,740 $ 1,523,264 $ 928,766 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest checking $ 111,116 $ 298 1.08 % $ 118,882 $ 309 1.05 % $ 141,598 $ 407 1.15 % Money market accounts 271,067 900 1.33 % 271,980 868 1.29 % 151,248 455 1.21 % Savings accounts 28,825 56 0.78 % 34,357 62 0.73 % 50,978 107 0.84 % Time deposits 150,601 674 1.80 % 170,365 730 1.74 % 170,148 738 1.74 % Brokered time deposits 128,555 789 2.46 % 60,699 275 1.84 % 52,801 181 1.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits 690,164 2,717 1.58 % 656,283 2,244 1.39 % 566,773 1,888 1.34 % Short term and other borrowings 77,442 484 2.51 % 36,123 230 2.58 % 35,724 167 1.86 % Senior secured notes 12,398 182 5.89 % 11,901 173 5.90 % 3,218 41 5.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 780,004 3,383 1.74 % 704,307 2,647 1.52 % 605,715 2,096 1.39 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 534,192 561,868 209,009 Other liabilities 13,882 8,921 4,229 Shareholders' equity 251,662 248,168 109,813 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,579,740 $ 1,523,264 $ 928,766 Net interest spread $ 18,836 4.32 % $ 19,192 4.74 % $ 10,819 4.25 % Net interest margin 5.14 % 5.50 % 4.73 % Total deposits $ 1,224,356 $ 2,717 0.89 % $ 1,218,151 $ 2,244 0.75 % $ 775,782 $ 1,888 0.98 % Total funding sources $ 1,314,196 $ 3,383 1.03 % $ 1,266,175 $ 2,647 0.85 % $ 814,724 $ 2,096 1.03 %

(1) Average loans include net discounts and net deferred fees. Interest income on loans includes $236 thousand, $231 thousand, and $142 thousand related to the accretion of net deferred loan fees and $760 thousand, $984 thousand, and $989 thousand related to accretion of discounts for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Yield /

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Yield /

Cost Interest-earning assets: (dollars in thousands) Loans (1) $ 1,307,613 $ 42,260 6.52 % $ 787,892 $ 22,941 5.87 % Investment securities 36,714 451 2.48 % 38,826 472 2.45 % Due from banks 81,998 869 2.14 % 70,712 554 1.58 % Federal funds sold/resale agreements 2,506 30 2.41 % — — — % FHLB and other bank stock 13,912 448 6.49 % 4,002 137 6.90 % Total interest-earning assets 1,442,743 44,058 6.16 % 901,432 24,104 5.39 % Noninterest-earning assets 108,915 10,275 $ 1,551,658 $ 911,707 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest checking $ 114,978 $ 607 1.06 % $ 166,302 $ 912 1.11 % Money market accounts 271,521 1,768 1.31 % 121,362 619 1.03 % Savings accounts 31,575 118 0.75 % 60,243 257 0.86 % Time deposits 160,429 1,404 1.76 % 147,198 1,186 1.62 % Brokered time deposits 94,814 1,064 2.26 % 52,201 349 1.35 % Total interest-bearing deposits 673,317 4,961 1.49 % 547,306 3,323 1.22 % Short term and other borrowings 56,897 714 2.53 % 41,735 356 1.71 % Senior secured notes 12,151 355 5.89 % 2,176 54 5.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 742,365 6,030 1.64 % 591,217 3,733 1.27 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 547,954 207,887 Other liabilities 11,415 3,994 Shareholders' equity 249,924 108,609 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,551,658 $ 911,707 Net interest spread $ 38,028 4.52 % $ 20,371 4.12 % Net interest margin 5.32 % 4.56 % Total deposits $ 1,221,271 $ 4,961 0.82 % $ 755,193 $ 3,323 0.89 % Total funding sources $ 1,290,319 $ 6,030 0.94 % $ 799,104 $ 3,733 0.94 %

(1) Average loans include net discounts and deferred costs. Interest income on loans includes $467 thousand and $172 thousand related to the accretion of net deferred loan fees and $1.7 million and $1.2 million related to accretion of discounts for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.



First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary



Loan Composition

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Amount Percentage

of Total Amount Percentage

of Total Amount Percentage

of Total (dollars in thousands) Construction and land development $ 196,034 14.7 % $ 185,798 14.6 % $ 184,177 14.7 % Real estate: Residential 51,512 3.9 % 54,841 4.3 % 57,443 4.6 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied 180,161 13.5 % 186,696 14.7 % 179,494 14.3 % Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 404,177 30.2 % 382,115 30.0 % 401,665 32.2 % Commercial and industrial 332,709 24.9 % 307,175 24.1 % 281,718 22.5 % SBA loans 171,300 12.8 % 156,781 12.3 % 146,462 11.7 % Consumer 159 — % 163 — % 159 — % Total loans held for investment, net of discounts $ 1,336,052 100.0 % $ 1,273,569 100.0 % $ 1,251,118 100.0 % Net deferred loan costs(fees) (37 ) 8 (137 ) Total loans held for investment $ 1,336,015 $ 1,273,577 $ 1,250,981 Allowance for loan losses (12,053 ) (11,426 ) (11,056 ) Total loans held for investment, net $ 1,323,962 $ 1,262,151 $ 1,239,925

Total loans held for investment

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Gross loans held for investment (1) $ 1,347,687 $ 1,285,699 $ 1,263,891 Unamortized net discounts(2) (11,635 ) (12,130 ) (12,773 ) Net unamortized deferred origination costs(fees) (37 ) 8 (137 ) Total loans held for investment $ 1,336,015 $ 1,273,577 $ 1,250,981





(1 ) Gross loans includes purchased credit impaired loans with a net carrying value of $2.3 million, or 0.17% of gross loans at June 30, 2019, $2.6 million, or 0.20% of gross loans at March 31, 2019, and $2.6 million, or 0.21% of gross loans at December 31, 2018. (2 ) Unamortized net discounts include discounts related to the retained portion of SBA loans and net discounts on Non-PCI acquired loans. At June 30, 2019 net discounts related to acquired loans of $8.1 million was associated with loans acquired in the PCB acquisition and expected to be accreted into interest income over a weighted average life of 5.3 years. At March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, net discounts related to acquired loans of $8.7 million and $9.5 million was associated with the PCB acquisition.



First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary



Allowance for Loan losses

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 11,426 $ 11,056 $ 10,010 $ 11,056 $ 10,497 Provision for loan losses 550 350 320 900 520 Charge-offs (122 ) (2 ) (21 ) (124 ) (775 ) Recoveries 199 22 67 221 134 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 77 20 46 97 (641 ) Balance, end of period $ 12,053 $ 11,426 $ 10,376 $ 12,053 $ 10,376 Annualized net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % (0.16 )%

Credit Quality (1)

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ — $ — $ — Non-accrual loans 2,504 1,091 1,128 Troubled debt restructurings on non-accrual 175 579 594 Total nonperforming loans 2,679 1,670 1,722 Foreclosed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 2,679 $ 1,670 $ 1,722 Troubled debt restructurings - on accrual $ 720 $ 325 $ 327 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment 0.20 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total assets 0.15 % 0.10 % 0.11 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment 0.90 % 0.90 % 0.88 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 449.91 % 684.19 % 642.04 % Accruing loans held for investment past due 30 - 89 days $ 909 $ 2,602 $ 484

(1) Excludes purchased credit impaired loans with a carrying value of $2.3 million, $2.6 million and $2.6 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.





First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) efficiency ratio, (2) adjusted efficiency ratio, (3) core net interest income, (4) core net interest margin, (5) core loan interest income, (6) core average loan yield, (7) adjusted net income, (8) adjusted return on average assets, (9) adjusted return on average equity, (10) return on average tangible common equity, (11) adjusted return on average tangible common equity, (12) tangible common equity ratio, and (13) tangible book value per share. The Company believes the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures assists investors in evaluating our financial results. In particular, the use of return on average tangible common equity, tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per share is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

The tables below present the reconciliations of certain GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Efficiency Ratio (dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator) $ 10,605 $ 10,700 $ 6,325 $ 21,305 $ 13,008 Less: merger, integration and public company registration costs — — 356 — 730 Adjusted noninterest expense (numerator) $ 10,605 $ 10,700 $ 5,969 $ 21,305 $ 12,278 Net interest income $ 18,836 $ 19,192 $ 10,819 $ 38,028 $ 20,371 Plus: Noninterest income 2,322 2,122 787 4,444 1,356 Total net interest income and noninterest income (denominator) $ 21,158 $ 21,314 $ 11,606 $ 42,472 $ 21,727 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 50.1 % 50.2 % 54.5 % 50.2 % 59.9 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 50.1 % 50.2 % 51.4 % 50.2 % 56.5 % Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 18,836 $ 19,192 $ 10,819 $ 38,028 $ 20,371 Less: scheduled accretion income 499 526 — 1,025 — Less: accelerated accretion and prepayment penalties 155 783 936 938 954 Core net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 18,182 17,883 9,883 36,065 19,417 Average total interest-earning assets $ 1,469,658 $ 1,415,528 $ 917,891 $ 1,442,743 $ 901,432 Net interest margin 5.14 % 5.50 % 4.73 % 5.32 % 4.56 % Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 4.96 % 5.12 % 4.32 % 5.04 % 4.34 % Average loan yield Loan interest income $ 21,344 $ 20,916 $ 12,320 $ 42,260 $ 22,941 Less: scheduled accretion income 499 526 — 1,025 — Less: accelerated accretion and prepayment penalties 155 783 936 938 954 Core loan interest income (non-GAAP) $ 20,690 $ 19,607 $ 11,384 $ 40,297 $ 21,987 Average loan balance $ 1,334,188 $ 1,280,743 $ 801,342 $ 1,307,613 $ 787,892 Average loan yield 6.42 % 6.62 % 6.17 % 6.52 % 5.87 % Core average loan yield (non-GAAP) 6.23 % 6.21 % 5.70 % 6.21 % 5.63 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 (dollars in thousands) Return on Average Assets, Equity, Tangible Equity Net income $ 6,811 $ 7,008 $ 3,435 $ 13,819 $ 5,814 Add: After-tax merger, integration and public company registration costs — — 356 — 708 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 6,811 $ 7,008 $ 3,791 $ 13,819 $ 6,522 Average assets $ 1,579,740 $ 1,523,264 $ 928,766 $ 1,551,658 $ 911,707 Average shareholders' equity 251,662 248,168 109,813 249,924 108,609 Less: Average intangible assets 79,731 79,928 — 79,829 — Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 171,931 $ 168,240 $ 109,813 $ 170,095 $ 108,609 Return on average assets 1.73 % 1.87 % 1.48 % 1.80 % 1.29 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.73 % 1.87 % 1.64 % 1.80 % 1.44 % Return on average equity 10.86 % 11.45 % 12.55 % 11.15 % 10.80 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 10.86 % 11.45 % 13.85 % 11.15 % 12.11 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.89 % 16.89 % 12.55 % 16.38 % 10.80 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.89 % 16.89 % 13.85 % 16.38 % 12.11 %





June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Tangible Common Equity Ratio/Tangible Book Value Per Share (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Shareholders' equity $ 254,121 $ 248,135 $ 248,069 Less: Intangible assets 79,608 79,805 80,001 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 174,513 $ 168,330 $ 168,068 Total assets $ 1,730,433 $ 1,649,759 $ 1,622,501 Less: Intangible assets 79,608 79,805 80,001 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,650,825 $ 1,569,954 $ 1,542,500 Equity to assets ratio 14.69 % 15.04 % 15.29 % Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (non-GAAP) 10.57 % 10.72 % 10.90 % Shares outstanding 11,737,441 11,650,020 11,726,074 Book value per share $ 21.65 $ 21.30 $ 21.16 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 14.87 $ 14.45 $ 14.33







