    First Block Capital Inc. Announces Closure of FBC Distributed Ledger Technology Adopters ETF

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 01:16:00 PM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Block Capital Inc. (First Block) announced today that it will be terminating the FBC Distributed Ledger Technology Adopters ETF (the ETF) effective on or about Tuesday, September 17, 2019 (the Termination Date). Effective immediately, no further direct subscriptions for units of the ETF will be accepted. 

    Canadian dollar-denominated units of the ETF are traded on Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. (the NEO Exchange) under the symbol FBCN.  First Block expects that the units of the ETF will cease trading on the NEO Exchange and be delisted from the NEO Exchange on or about Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

    Any remaining unitholders of the ETF as at the Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the ETF, on a pro-rata basis. 

    Important Risk Information

    Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. Investors should carefully consider an ETF's investment objectives and strategies, risks, fees and expenses before investing. The prospectus and ETF facts contain this and other information. Please read the prospectus and ETF facts carefully before investing. ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

    Contact information

    First Block Capital Inc.

    info@firstblock.capital

    604-669-5165

    Source: FBC Distributed Ledger Technology Adopters ETF

