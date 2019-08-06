Quantcast

    Firm Capital Property Trust Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting

    August 06, 2019


    TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust ("FCPT" or the "Trust") (TSXV : FCD.UN) is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of unitholders held earlier today, all nominees were elected as trustees of the Trust, as follows:

    Nominee Votes "For" % Votes "For" Votes "No" % of Votes "No" Votes "Abstain" % of Votes "Abstain"
    Geoffrey Bledin 5,461,040 99.8 % - - 11,400 0.2 %
    Eli Dadouch 5,468,740 99.9 % - - 3,700 0.1 %
    Jeffrey Goldfarb 5,450,140 99.6 % - - 22,300 0.4 %
    Stanley Goldfarb 5,450,140 99.6 % - - 22,300 0.4 %
    Victoria Granovski 5,454,140 99.7 % - - 18,300 0.3 %
    Jonathan Mair 5,454,140 99.7 % - - 18,300 0.3 %
    Robert McKee 5,454,140 99.7 % - - 18,300 0.3 %
    Sandy Poklar 5,448,940 99.6 % - - 23,500 0.4 %
    Lawrence Shulman 5,453,904 99.7 % - - 18,536 0.3 %
    Howard Smuschkowitz 5,454,140 99.7 % - - 18,300 0.3 %
    Manfred Walt 5,454,140 99.7 % - - 18,300 0.3 %

    All other matters considered by unitholders at the Meeting were also approved, the details of which are contained in the Report on Voting Results regarding the Meeting filed by the Trust on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

    Further information about the Trust can be found by selecting the Firm Capital Property Trust link at www.firmcapital.com.

    ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST (TSXV :FCD.UN)

    Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, the Trust's co-owns a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition, to stand-alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust makes joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners.  Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

    For further information, please contact:

    Robert McKee

    President & Chief Executive Officer

    (416) 635-0221

    Sandy Poklar

    Chief Financial Officer

    (416) 635-0221

    Source: Firm Capital Property Trust

    Referenced Stocks: FCD-UN, FCD.UN




