Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. Announces Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting

Nominee Votes

"For" %

Votes

"For" Votes

"No" % Votes

"No" Votes

"Abstain" % Votes

"Abstain" Geoffrey Bledin 3,109,495 99.99% - - 255 0.01% Eli Dadouch 3,109,461 99.99% - - 289 0.01% Pat Di Capo 3,109,291 99.99% - - 459 0.01% Robert Janson 3,109,495 99.99% - - 255 0.01% Sandy Poklar 3,109,495 99.99% - - 255 0.01% Keith L. Ray 3,109,291 99.99% - - 459 0.01% Scott Reid 3,109,325 99.99% - - 425 0.01% Howard Smuschkowitz 3,109,325 99.99% - - 425 0.01% Ojus Ajmera 3,109,325 99.99% - - 425 0.01%

In addition, all other items including the re-appointment of auditors and the re-approval of the stock option plan were also approved, the details of which are contained in the Report on Voting Results regarding the Meeting filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS CORP.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. is a U.S. focused real estate investment entity that pursues real estate and debt investments through the following platforms:

Income Producing Real Estate Investments: Acquiring income producing real estate assets in major cities across the United States. Acquisitions are completed solely by the Company or in joint-venture partnership with local industry expert partners who retain property management responsibilities; and



Mortgage Debt Investments: Real estate debt and equity lending platform in major cities across the United States, focused on providing all forms of bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

