Firematic adds FireIce to its Vehicle Suppression Systems





GelTech Solutions Announces a New Distributor in South Africa

Jupiter, Florida, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GelTech Solutions' Industrial Services Division (OTCQB: GLTC), a leader in innovative, environmentally-friendly firefighting agents, is excited to announce Firematic Ltd. as a new authorized distributor in South Africa. Firematic, located in Krugersdorp, is a leading supplier of fire suppression systems for heavy equipment in the mining industry. Firematic started featuring and placing orders for FireIce products in its heavy equipment fire suppression systems earlier this year.

Firematic was established to serve the mining industry with vehicle fire suppression systems. Over the last few years, they expanded their product lines to include fire detection, fire suppression, portable fire equipment as well as expanding into the forestry and municipal industries.

Mike Reger, CEO of GelTech Solutions, stated, "When Firematic reached out to us, they were looking for a less corrosive suppression agent and were impressed with FireIce's ability to extinguish both magnesium and lithium ion battery fires. Firematic is a logical extension of our strategy reaching out to fire suppression professionals to highlight the unique benefits of using FireIce within their systems. FireIce is a powerful water enhancer that amplifies the fire suppression and thermal protection capabilities of water. It's an environmentally-friendly, non-corrosive fire suppressant that is capable of withstanding temperatures up to 5000 degrees F, offering a powerful solution for suppressing and cooling a wide range of fires."

Jacques O'Reilly, Managing Director of Firematic, said, "I came across FireIce while researching different products a few years ago. After visiting GelTech Solutions and learning more about FireIce - I was amazed by the product! It's a revolutionary fire suppressant that is needed in the African mining industry." O'Reilly continued, "FireIce is going to change the fire industry in Africa. It also has the potential to impact how we control and manage fires in the forestry and municipal industries. We are very excited to be a distributor of FireIce and look forward to the future."

Founded by Peter Cordani, our Chief Technology Officer, GelTech Solutions Inc (OTCQB:GLTC) is an innovator of environmentally-friendly and cost-effective products that help government agencies, industry, agriculture and the public achieve goals such as water conservation and protecting lives, homes and property from fires. GelTech's products include Soil2O and FireIce - based on a non-corrosive polymer that when hydrated produces a water-based suppressant to extinguish fires and a retardant to protect assets and property; Soil2O Dust Control products that reduce airborne particulate matter with minimal environmental impact; and GT-W14, an advanced absorbency technology to control fluid spills of all sizes, turning liquids into solid waste for easier and safer disposal.

For more information please visit geltechsolutions.com, follow us on Twitter @GelTechSol, or find us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/geltechsolutions



