Fintech Select Ltd. Subsidiary Served With Statement of Claim





TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintech Select Ltd. (Formerly SelectCore Ltd.) ("Fintech Select" or the "Company") (TSX-V:FTEC) reports that one of its subsidiaries, 2314606 Ontario Limited (the "Subsidiary"), has been served with a Statement of Claim by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Alberta ("Alberta") in the amount of $633,284 (the "Claim").



The Claim relates to the balance of funds on expired cards pursuant to a Card Management Agreement between the Subsidiary and Alberta. The claimed amount was already included in a claim served on the Company by its service provider, Pace, and press released on April 20, 2017. The Company has previously disclosed such payables in its financial statements.

The Company intends to vigorously defend the Claim, as all of the funds claimed by Alberta were deposited in the Company's service provider's bank account and not that of the Subsidiary.

About Fintech Select (www.fintechselect.com):

Fintech Select is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs, mobile banking solutions and Cryptocurrency technologies. Fintech Select has enabled these core assets which operate through separate divisions to work together harmoniously to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. Our mission is to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional and crypto financial transactions. We are working on creating a widespread Fintech and Cryptocurrency eco-system through our network of partners leveraging our Pre-Paid cards and POS solutions.

