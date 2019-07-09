Fintech Commences Inaugural Project with Raseed





TORONTO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fintech Select Ltd. ("Fintech Select" or the "Company") (TSX-V:FTEC) is pleased to announce that it has commenced working on its inaugural project with Raseed, the Company's Joint Venture partner in Libya ("Raseed").



The project is to provide a Prepaid closed-loop card solution ("Solution") to a regional Libyan bank ("Bank"), one of Raseed's customers, to serve around 20,000 clients at almost 100 POS locations. The Solution will allow the Bank's clients to load funds on their cards which can then be used within the POS closed network.

The Company has printed and received the 20,000 prepaid cards, and has been modifying its existing prepaid platform to accommodate the extra features and options requested by the Bank. The Company anticipates completing its implementation of the Solution at the Bank in the very near future.

Mohammad Abuleil, President and CEO of Fintech Select, issued the following comment, "We are very excited about this Joint Venture relationship with Raseed, that was signed on May 21, 2019, as it has allowed us to establish a new revenue stream outside Canada by utilizing our technologies and solutions based on a revenue share model".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mohammad Abuleil, President & CEO or

Shelley Alliet @ - Investor@fintechselect.com

519-3518647

About Fintech Select Ltd.

Fintech Select is a provider of robust and disruptive Pre-Paid Card programs and mobile banking solutions. Fintech Select has enabled these core assets which operate through separate divisions to work together harmoniously to create a new and ubiquitous environment for consumers and businesses alike. Fintech select also operates an international call centre that provides fulfillment and customer service support to customers across all three platforms mentioned. Our mission is to provide customers with choice, convenience and cost-effective ways to facilitate traditional and crypto financial transactions.

Follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/FintechSelect

https://twitter.com/fintech_select

https://www.instagram.com/fintechselect

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintechselect/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Fintech undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of its securities, financial or operating results (as applicable) or prospects as to the effective implementation of the Solution with Raseed. Fintech disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Source: Fintech Select Ltd.