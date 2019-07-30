Findit, Inc. to Ship First CBD Orders to Two Major Retailers for Pilot Program

Quantcast

    Atlanta, GA, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT), a Nevada corporation, recently procured two CBD topical purchase orders. The orders are scheduled to ship this week. The P.O.s consist of two topical oils in Spearmint and Blood Orange under the brand name "Urban Collective". The products should be available for purchase at the retail stores in August.   

    The purchase orders are part of a pilot program that each store has initiated in the burgeoning CBD market. 

    Both buyers will be monitoring sales of the CBD product during the pilot program. Provided sales are viewed successfully, it is possible that Findit, Inc. will receive additional purchase order(s) (P.O.s) to fill their holiday gift giving needs. 

    In addition to offering CBD products through our B2B channels, Findit provides online marketing services through its site Findit.com to CBD companies. Findit.com is a full service social networking content management platform. Over the past two plus years, Findit has been providing CBD business owners online marketing services that include SEO, content writing, social networking marketing, video production and advertising. 

    Findit has been working with CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC) over the past two plus years and has recently been retained by Pelmor Lane and Palmetto Harmony, both in the CBD hemp space. Both companies have retained Findit to provide them a monthly ongoing marketing campaign to improve overall indexing and brand awareness online. Findit is looking to on board new clients in the CBD space as well as other business owners looking to increase their online presence.



    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ret4HCX7Tmw

    Findit will continue to pursue B2B sales of CBD topical products to major retailers throughout the United States, along with smaller retail regional convenience store chains.   

    Clark St. Amant stated,"CBD is extremely prominent now.  The fact that Findit has been providing online marketing services to CBD businesses over the past few years, adding B2B sales to increase revenues will assist in building the Findit brand. As more CBD business owners onboard onto Findit we may find some of these brands may have products that we can offer through our B2B sales division." 



    Findit App can be downloaded on Apple IOS or Google Android 





    About Findit, Inc.

    Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

    Safe Harbor:

    This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed

    CONTACT:

    Clark St. Amant

    404-443-3224

    Source: FINDIT, Inc

