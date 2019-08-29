FinCanna Portfolio Company ezGreen Compliance Launches Integration with Multi Site Operator in Los Angeles





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, announces that its portfolio company ezGreen Compliance ("ezGreen") has completed an installation of its Point-of-Sale (POS) software with a leading Los Angeles based cannabis dispensary. ezGreen provides a state-of-the-art, HIPAA compliant enterprise POS software solution for licensed cannabis dispensaries in the United States.



The client dispensary is a flagship store of a Multi Site Operator (MSO) that has a broad network of recreational and medical dispensaries located across California in its portfolio. The integration included the development and delivery of several customized dashboards to enhance and simplify business analytics, operational control, complex taxation reporting as well as seamless integration with the government mandated Metrc tracking software.

Mike Coner, President of ezGreen stated, "onboarding a flagship store of a multi site operator represents a significant client win as it positions us, based on performance, to roll out our ezGreen Compliance POS solution, to their full network of dispensaries. Helping them manage their customer data is also super important for marketing and inventory decisions - it's a win win for all concerned."

The ezGreen business model is a function of its rapidly scalable Software as a Service (SaaS), point-of-sale product offering that generates revenue from its dispensary clients. Additionally, the ezGreen POS product is highly customizable insuring seamless compliance and taxation reporting as well as providing customers with tailored analytics to optimize revenue enhancing business decisions.

Specifically developed to address the needs of the licensed cannabis Industry, ezGreen Compliance is Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) certified POS solution developed and supported by Automated HealthCare Solutions (AHCS). AHCS is a leading point-of-care tracking and dispensing software solution developed over the past 17 years which currently supports 3,500+ active physician operated clinics and dispensaries, all while maintaining HIPAA compliance following essential Health and Human Services standards in the United States.

"This recent customer win with an MSO is significant as it highlights the effectiveness and unique attributes ezGreen POS software delivers," said Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital. "We look forward to more positive news from the ezGreen team as they continue to grow their customer base with their category leading solution."

About ezGreen Compliance

ezGreen Compliance, located in Fort Lauderdale FL, provides through its ezGreen software technology, a proven state-of-the-art enterprise compliance and Point-of-Sale software solution for licensed medical cannabis dispensaries and cultivators. Navigating through state-by-state license, tax and compliance issues has been challenging for the legal cannabis industry. ezGreen Compliance helps its customers comply with both the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act ("HIPAA") and State Laws by ensuring patients' confidential data is being handled properly, helping to protect from possible security breaches and financial and criminal liability resulting from potential violations. For more information around a HIPAA compliance strategy for the Cannabis industry, please visit www.ezgreencompliance.com.

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. The Company earns its revenue from royalties paid by its investee companies that are calculated based on a percentage of their total revenues.

FinCanna's scalable royalty model provides an attractive alternative or complement to debt or equity financing for its investee companies. FinCanna is focused on delivering high-impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna's profile at www.sedar.com.





FinCanna Capital Corp.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

CALI@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about the market for, and effectiveness of, ezGreen software, the ability of ezGreen Compliance to expand operations and generate sales and revenues, FinCanna's ability to fund and source future projects, and FinCanna's ability to earn and realize revenues from its investee companies. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the CSE listing statement available at www.SEDAR.com and other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Source: FinCanna Capital Corp.