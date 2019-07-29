Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results





WARSAW, N.Y., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:FISI) (the "Company"), parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank"), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC ("SDN"), Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital") and HNP Capital, LLC ("HNP Capital"), today reported financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Net income for the quarter was $11.4 million compared to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $11.0 million for the quarter, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2018 net income was favorably impacted by a low provision for loan losses of $40 thousand, the result of a combination of factors described in the Credit Quality section below.

Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) for the quarter was $16.7 million compared to $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.5 million, or 9.9%.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Net income of $11.4 million was third highest in Company history





Pre-tax pre-provision income of $16.7 million was the highest in Company history





Net interest income of $32.5 million was $2.2 million, or 7.4%, higher than the second quarter of 2018 and the highest in Company history





Net interest margin expanded to 3.28% as compared to 3.16% in the second quarter of 2018





Return on average assets was 1.06%





Total assets at quarter-end were $4.31 billion, an increase of $122.6 million from June 30, 2018

President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham stated, "We delivered a strong second quarter and first half of 2019 as we benefitted from our investments in people and systems and the execution of our strategic initiatives. For the second quarter in a row we generated record-breaking pre-tax pre-provision income.

"Our commercial and residential loan portfolios grew by 3.7% and 2.1% quarter-over-quarter and 16.8% and 11.4% year-over-year, respectively. Strong asset quality was illustrated by low annualized net charge-offs of 0.16% of average loans, the Company's lowest quarterly charge-off level in more than ten years. Common book value per share increased by 3.3% in the quarter and tangible common book value per share(1) grew by 4.2%. Our capital ratios improved once again with a 30-basis-point increase in common equity to assets and a 32-basis-point increase in tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or TCE ratio, to 7.77%."

Chief Financial Officer Justin K. Bigham added, "Net interest margin for the quarter was favorably impacted by our ongoing balance sheet repositioning as we continue to redeploy assets from investment securities into higher-yielding loans. A continued focus on efficiency drove quarterly operating leverage year-over-year. We also made progress on our strategy to grow our relationship-based commercial and residential mortgage businesses and right-size our consumer indirect portfolio."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $32.5 million for the quarter, $672 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $2.2 million higher than the second quarter of 2018.

Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $4.01 billion, $11.7 million higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $124.4 million higher than the second quarter of 2018. The primary driver of the increase was organic loan growth.





Second quarter 2019 net interest margin was 3.28%, four basis points higher than the first quarter of 2019 and 12 basis points higher than the second quarter of 2018. Net interest margin has been positively impacted by the continued repositioning of the Company's balance sheet, as a growing proportion of interest-earning assets are deployed into loans.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $9.2 million for the quarter, compared to $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

ATM and debit card charges of $1.7 million was $296 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $208 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in consumer debit card activity.





Net gain on sale of loans held for sale of $407 thousand was $225 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $276 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2018. This income fluctuates based upon the timing of loan and sale closings.





Investment advisory fees were $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of the June 1, 2018 acquisition of HNP Capital.





A loss from derivative instruments of $45 thousand was recognized in the second quarter of 2019 driven by significantly lower volume of new interest rate swap transactions. As a result, the income recognized from new transactions was more than offset by the credit valuation adjustment associated with our interest rate swap portfolio.





Insurance income was $872 thousand in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019 was the result of seasonality in this line of business. The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to higher contingent and transaction revenue in the prior year period.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $25.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $25.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $23.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, $14.0 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to favorable health claims in the second quarter combined with the impact of higher payroll-related taxes incurred in the first quarter. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2018 was primarily the result of investments in bank personnel and the 2018 acquisition of HNP Capital. The number of full-time equivalent employees was 689 at June 30, 2019, 687 at March 31, 2019, and 673 at June 30, 2018.





Advertising and promotions expense of $1.1 million was $566 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2019 and $365 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2018 as a result of the timing of expenses related to the Five Star Bank branding campaign.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.9 million for the quarter compared to $3.0 million for each of the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate was 20.5% for the quarter compared to 20.8% for the first quarter of 2019 and 19.7% for the second quarter of 2018.

Effective tax rates are impacted by items of income and expense not subject to federal or state taxation. The Company's effective tax rates differ from statutory rates primarily because of interest income from tax-exempt securities and earnings on company owned life insurance.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $4.31 billion at June 30, 2019, up $11.4 million from $4.30 billion at March 31, 2019, and up $122.6 million from $4.19 billion at June 30, 2018.

Investment securities were $805.1 million at June 30, 2019, down $61.4 million from $866.5 million at March 31, 2019, and down $161.9 million from $967.0 million at June 30, 218. The decreases are the result of the redeployment of assets from investment securities into loans.

Total loans were $3.15 billion at June 30, 2019, up $42.5 million, or 1.4%, from March 31, 2019, and up $251.5 million, or 8.7%, from June 30, 2018.

Commercial business loans totaled $594.9 million, up $41.2 million, or 7.4%, from March 31, 2019, and up $87.9 million, or 17.3%, from June 30, 2018.





Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.01 billion, up $16.8 million, or 1.7%, from March 31, 2019, and up $143.0 million, or 16.5%, from June 30, 2018.





Residential real estate loans totaled $546.0 million, up $11.3 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2019, and up $56.1 million, or 11.4%, from June 30, 2018.





Consumer indirect loans totaled $876.1 million, down $26.6 million, or 3.0%, from March 31, 2019, and down $30.1 million, or 3.3%, from June 30, 2018.

Total deposits were $3.47 billion at June 30, 2019, $36.8 million or 1.1% lower than March 31, 2019, and $209.8 million or 6.4% higher than June 30, 2018. The decrease from March 31, 2019, was primarily due to public deposit seasonality while the increase from June 30, 2018, was primarily the result of successful business development efforts. Public deposit balances represented 26% of total deposits at June 30, 2019, compared to 28% of total deposits at March 31, 2019, and 26% at June 30, 2018.

Short-term borrowings were $308.5 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $21.2 million from March 31, 2019, and a decrease of $164.3 million from June 30, 2018. Short-term borrowings are typically utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders' equity was $422.4 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $408.3 million at March 31, 2019, and $386.9 million at June 30, 2018. Tangible common book value per share was $20.60 at June 30, 2019, an increase of $0.83 or 4.2% from $19.77 at March 31, 2019, and an increase of $2.36 or 12.9% from $18.24 at June 30, 2018.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend returned 36% of second quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company's regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2019, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

Leverage Ratio was 8.55%, compared to 8.36% and 8.10% at March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.





Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.95%, compared to 9.87% and 9.82% at March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.





Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.45%, compared to 10.37% at each of March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018.





Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.57%, compared to 12.50% and 12.66% at March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $11.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $5.8 million at March 31, 2019, and $9.7 million at June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily the result of the internal downgrade of one commercial credit relationship with an unpaid principal balance of $5.6 million.

The second quarter 2019 provision for loan losses was $2.4 million compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $40 thousand in the second quarter of 2018. Quarterly provision for loan losses varies based primarily on loan growth, charge-offs, collateral values and qualitative factors.

Net charge-offs were $1.2 million in the quarter, $533 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2019 and $432 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2018. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average loans was 0.16% in the quarter, 0.23% in the first quarter of 2019 and 0.24% in the second quarter of 2018.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.36% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.19% at March 31, 2019 and 0.34% at June 30, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 300% at June 30, 2019, compared to 574% at March 31, 2019, and 349% at June 30, 2018.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on July 30, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Justin K. Bigham, Chief Financial Officer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company's website at www.fiiwarsaw.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-888-346-9290 and requesting the Financial Institutions, Inc. call. The webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days.



About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 700 individuals. The Company's stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "preliminary," or "range." Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to implement its strategic plan, the Company's ability to redeploy investment assets into loan assets, whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected, whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems, the attitudes and preferences of the Company's customers, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and profitably operate SDN, Courier Capital, HNP Capital and other acquisitions, the competitive environment, fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio, changes in the regulatory environment and the Company's compliance with regulatory requirements, changes in interest rates, general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

*****

For additional information contact:

Shelly J. Doran

Director of Investor and External Relations

585-627-1362

sjdoran@five-starbank.com

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,988 $ 79,786 $ 102,755 $ 117,331 $ 89,094 Investment securities: Available for sale 406,509 427,545 445,677 458,310 492,228 Held-to-maturity 398,610 438,984 446,581 459,623 474,803 Total investment securities 805,119 866,529 892,258 917,933 967,031 Loans held for sale 2,045 2,069 2,868 3,166 2,014 Loans: Commercial business 594,923 553,745 557,861 537,942 507,021 Commercial mortgage 1,010,071 993,259 958,194 905,011 867,049 Residential real estate loans 546,031 534,691 524,155 507,598 489,940 Residential real estate lines 108,006 108,623 109,718 111,204 113,287 Consumer indirect 876,116 902,762 919,917 909,434 906,237 Other consumer 16,537 16,099 16,753 17,142 16,678 Total loans 3,151,684 3,109,179 3,086,598 2,988,331 2,900,212 Allowance for loan losses 34,434 33,327 33,914 33,955 33,955 Total loans, net 3,117,250 3,075,852 3,052,684 2,954,376 2,866,257 Total interest-earning assets 4,007,797 4,009,496 4,031,151 3,927,238 3,884,628 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 75,534 75,850 76,173 78,853 79,188 Total assets 4,313,945 4,302,541 4,311,698 4,258,385 4,191,315 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 719,150 732,631 755,460 748,167 719,084 Interest-bearing demand 677,846 707,430 622,482 711,321 658,107 Savings and money market 966,509 1,016,666 968,897 988,486 1,012,972 Time deposits 1,108,484 1,052,110 1,020,068 1,037,755 872,004 Total deposits 3,471,989 3,508,837 3,366,907 3,485,729 3,262,167 Short-term borrowings 308,500 287,300 469,500 308,200 472,800 Long-term borrowings, net 39,237 39,220 39,202 39,184 39,167 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,100,576 3,102,726 3,120,149 3,084,946 3,055,050 Shareholders' equity 422,354 408,253 396,293 392,154 386,937 Common shareholders' equity 405,026 390,925 378,965 374,825 369,608 Tangible common equity (1) 329,492 315,075 302,792 295,972 290,420 Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (13,160 ) $ (18,554 ) $ (21,281 ) $ (21,820 ) $ (20,296 ) Common shares outstanding 15,995 15,941 15,929 15,925 15,924 Treasury shares 105 115 127 131 132 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 8.55 % 8.36 % 8.16 % 8.18 % 8.10 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 9.95 % 9.87 % 9.70 % 9.81 % 9.82 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.45 % 10.37 % 10.21 % 10.34 % 10.37 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.57 % 12.50 % 12.38 % 12.58 % 12.66 % Common equity to assets 9.39 % 9.09 % 8.79 % 8.80 % 8.82 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.77 % 7.45 % 7.15 % 7.08 % 7.06 % Common book value per share $ 25.32 $ 24.52 $ 23.79 $ 23.54 $ 23.21 Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 20.60 $ 19.77 $ 19.01 $ 18.59 $ 18.24





(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.







FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended 2019 2018 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second 2019 2018 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 84,162 $ 72,490 $ 42,648 $ 41,514 $ 41,125 $ 39,117 $ 37,013 Interest expense 19,906 12,558 10,184 9,722 9,096 8,214 6,783 Net interest income 64,256 59,932 32,464 31,792 32,029 30,903 30,230 Provision for loan losses 3,547 2,989 2,354 1,193 3,884 2,061 40 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 60,709 56,943 30,110 30,599 28,145 28,842 30,190 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 3,436 3,441 1,756 1,680 1,866 1,813 1,703 Insurance income 2,250 2,417 872 1,378 1,012 1,501 1,018 ATM and debit card 3,182 2,952 1,739 1,443 1,643 1,557 1,531 Investment advisory 4,543 3,689 2,327 2,216 2,189 2,245 1,911 Company owned life insurance 834 893 424 410 460 440 443 Investments in limited partnerships 376 691 144 232 184 328 123 Loan servicing 214 223 104 110 122 96 108 Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net 123 347 (45 ) 168 289 336 176 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 589 227 407 182 266 303 131 Net (loss) gain on investment securities 113 7 166 (53 ) (39 ) (95 ) 7 Net gain on other assets 58 12 9 49 1 37 9 Other 2,635 2,415 1,330 1,305 1,355 1,255 1,247 Total noninterest income 18,353 17,314 9,233 9,120 9,348 9,816 8,407 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 27,250 26,300 13,249 14,001 14,373 13,970 12,871 Occupancy and equipment 8,912 8,574 4,326 4,586 4,427 4,337 4,167 Professional services 2,090 1,779 932 1,158 780 1,353 896 Computer and data processing 2,573 2,593 1,350 1,223 1,238 1,291 1,358 Supplies and postage 1,032 1,060 498 534 487 485 548 FDIC assessments 998 988 486 512 489 498 480 Advertising and promotions 1,606 1,698 1,086 520 935 949 721 Amortization of intangibles 639 593 316 323 330 334 305 Goodwill impairment - - - - 2,350 - - Other 5,074 3,967 2,760 2,314 2,394 2,304 2,102 Total noninterest expense 50,174 47,552 25,003 25,171 27,803 25,521 23,448 Income before income taxes 28,888 26,705 14,340 14,548 9,690 13,137 15,149 Income tax expense 5,966 5,247 2,939 3,027 2,199 2,560 2,979 Net income 22,922 21,458 11,401 11,521 7,491 10,577 12,170 Preferred stock dividends 731 731 366 365 365 365 366 Net income available to common shareholders $ 22,191 $ 20,727 $ 11,035 $ 11,156 $ 7,126 $ 10,212 $ 11,804 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share - basic $ 1.39 $ 1.30 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.45 $ 0.64 $ 0.74 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.39 $ 1.30 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.45 $ 0.64 $ 0.74 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.50 $ 0.48 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 Common dividend payout ratio 35.97 % 36.92 % 36.23 % 35.71 % 53.33 % 37.50 % 32.43 % Dividend yield (annualized) 3.46 % 2.94 % 3.44 % 3.73 % 3.70 % 3.03 % 2.93 % Return on average assets 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.06 % 1.09 % 0.70 % 1.00 % 1.18 % Return on average equity 11.32 % 11.31 % 11.01 % 11.65 % 7.50 % 10.71 % 12.70 % Return on average common equity 11.45 % 11.44 % 11.12 % 11.79 % 7.46 % 10.82 % 12.90 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 14.21 % 14.41 % 13.73 % 14.71 % 9.40 % 13.71 % 16.27 % Efficiency ratio (2) 60.39 % 60.99 % 59.79 % 60.99 % 66.64 % 62.04 % 60.14 % Effective tax rate 20.7 % 19.6 % 20.5 % 20.8 % 22.7 % 19.5 % 19.7 %





(1) See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended 2019 2018 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second 2019 2018 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Federal funds sold and interest- earning deposits $ 18,050 $ 28,183 $ 18,145 $ 17,955 $ 25,411 $ 17,955 $ 34,357 Investment securities (1) 866,138 1,023,777 845,624 886,878 937,907 954,027 1,012,846 Loans: Commercial business 562,618 467,225 577,884 547,182 539,622 519,114 481,045 Commercial mortgage 994,271 831,925 1,010,544 977,818 944,476 896,159 842,422 Residential real estate loans 534,986 477,130 540,390 529,522 515,539 498,371 483,577 Residential real estate lines 108,673 114,776 107,826 109,529 110,236 111,762 113,948 Consumer indirect 901,556 892,433 891,967 911,252 914,636 904,480 899,069 Other consumer 15,972 16,712 15,721 16,226 16,671 16,633 16,449 Total loans 3,118,076 2,800,201 3,144,332 3,091,529 3,041,180 2,946,519 2,836,510 Total interest-earning assets 4,002,264 3,852,161 4,008,101 3,996,362 4,004,498 3,918,501 3,883,713 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 75,871 75,271 75,711 76,033 78,314 79,047 75,957 Total assets 4,291,670 4,114,839 4,300,254 4,282,991 4,268,809 4,187,538 4,142,735 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 664,577 674,802 660,747 668,448 669,491 642,234 677,582 Savings and money market 981,439 1,022,554 996,878 965,829 1,011,427 978,578 1,032,425 Time deposits 1,086,670 881,863 1,096,544 1,076,687 1,032,632 946,499 906,271 Short-term borrowings 334,939 396,317 323,461 346,546 355,439 430,697 381,043 Long-term borrowings, net 39,218 39,147 39,227 39,209 39,191 39,174 39,156 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,106,843 3,014,683 3,116,857 3,096,719 3,108,180 3,037,182 3,036,477 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 720,727 693,648 714,205 727,321 733,717 730,960 699,112 Total deposits 3,453,413 3,272,867 3,468,374 3,438,285 3,447,267 3,298,271 3,315,390 Total liabilities 3,883,446 3,732,269 3,884,843 3,882,033 3,872,545 3,795,727 3,758,465 Shareholders' equity 408,224 382,570 415,411 400,958 396,264 391,811 384,270 Common equity 390,896 365,242 398,083 383,630 378,936 374,482 366,942 Tangible common equity (2) $ 315,025 $ 289,971 $ 322,372 $ 307,597 $ 300,622 $ 295,435 $ 290,985 Common shares outstanding: Basic 15,950 15,898 15,970 15,930 15,922 15,921 15,906 Diluted 15,997 15,945 16,015 15,978 15,971 15,964 15,948 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS: (Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 2.38 % 2.32 % 2.38 % 2.37 % 2.33 % 2.35 % 2.32 % Loans 4.80 % 4.39 % 4.82 % 4.77 % 4.68 % 4.55 % 4.43 % Total interest-earning assets 4.26 % 3.82 % 4.29 % 4.23 % 4.11 % 4.00 % 3.86 % Interest-bearing demand 0.21 % 0.13 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.13 % Savings and money market 0.43 % 0.22 % 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.38 % 0.33 % 0.26 % Time deposits 2.12 % 1.41 % 2.17 % 2.06 % 1.88 % 1.69 % 1.49 % Short-term borrowings 2.71 % 1.84 % 2.71 % 2.70 % 2.56 % 2.24 % 2.01 % Long-term borrowings, net 6.30 % 6.31 % 6.30 % 6.30 % 6.30 % 6.31 % 6.31 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.29 % 0.84 % 1.31 % 1.27 % 1.16 % 1.07 % 0.90 % Net interest rate spread 2.97 % 2.98 % 2.98 % 2.96 % 2.95 % 2.93 % 2.96 % Net interest rate margin 3.26 % 3.17 % 3.28 % 3.24 % 3.21 % 3.17 % 3.16 %





(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.

(2) See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended 2019 2018 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second 2019 2018 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSET QUALITY DATA: Allowance for Loan Losses Beginning balance $ 33,914 $ 34,672 $ 33,327 $ 33,914 $ 33,955 $ 33,955 $ 35,594 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business 37 244 10 27 1,135 431 259 Commercial mortgage (14 ) (4 ) 3 (17 ) 901 110 (1 ) Residential real estate loans 101 (103 ) 76 25 23 16 (53 ) Residential real estate lines (3 ) 86 (1 ) (2 ) 15 21 (5 ) Consumer indirect 2,580 2,981 1,022 1,558 1,599 1,246 1,317 Other consumer 326 502 137 189 252 237 162 Total net charge-offs 3,027 3,706 1,247 1,780 3,925 2,061 1,679 Provision for loan losses 3,547 2,989 2,354 1,193 3,884 2,061 40 Ending balance $ 34,434 $ 33,955 $ 34,434 $ 33,327 $ 33,914 $ 33,955 $ 33,955 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized): Commercial business 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.83 % 0.33 % 0.22 % Commercial mortgage 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.38 % 0.05 % 0.00 % Residential real estate loans 0.04 % -0.04 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % -0.04 % Residential real estate lines -0.01 % 0.15 % -0.01 % -0.01 % 0.05 % 0.08 % -0.02 % Consumer indirect 0.58 % 0.67 % 0.46 % 0.69 % 0.69 % 0.55 % 0.59 % Other consumer 4.12 % 6.06 % 3.51 % 4.73 % 6.00 % 5.66 % 3.95 % Total loans 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.16 % 0.23 % 0.51 % 0.28 % 0.24 % Supplemental information (1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 638 $ 4,026 $ 638 $ 594 $ 912 $ 2,203 $ 4,026 Commercial mortgage 6,836 2,151 6,836 909 1,586 1,900 2,151 Residential real estate loans 2,283 2,138 2,283 2,225 2,391 2,057 2,138 Residential real estate lines 282 288 282 252 255 297 288 Consumer indirect 1,399 1,124 1,399 1,822 1,989 1,385 1,124 Other consumer 25 4 25 2 8 8 4 Total non-performing loans 11,463 9,731 11,463 5,804 7,141 7,850 9,731 Foreclosed assets 37 299 37 41 230 290 299 Total non-performing assets $ 11,500 $ 10,030 $ 11,500 $ 5,845 $ 7,371 $ 8,140 $ 10,030 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.36 % 0.34 % 0.36 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.34 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.27 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.24 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.09 % 1.17 % 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.10 % 1.14 % 1.17 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 300 % 349 % 300 % 574 % 475 % 433 % 349 %





(1) At period end.







FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended 2019 2018 June 30, Second First Fourth Third Second 2019 2018 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 4,313,945 $ 4,302,541 $ 4,311,698 $ 4,258,385 $ 4,191,315 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 75,534 75,850 76,173 78,853 79,188 Tangible assets $ 4,238,411 $ 4,226,691 $ 4,235,525 $ 4,179,532 $ 4,112,127 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders' equity $ 405,026 $ 390,925 $ 378,965 $ 374,825 $ 369,608 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 75,534 75,850 76,173 78,853 79,188 Tangible common equity $ 329,492 $ 315,075 $ 302,792 $ 295,972 $ 290,420 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.77 % 7.45 % 7.15 % 7.08 % 7.06 % Common shares outstanding 15,995 15,941 15,929 15,925 15,924 Tangible common book value per share (2) $ 20.60 $ 19.77 $ 19.01 $ 18.59 $ 18.24 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 4,291,670 $ 4,114,839 $ 4,300,254 $ 4,282,991 $ 4,268,809 $ 4,187,538 $ 4,142,735 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 75,871 75,271 75,711 76,033 78,314 79,047 75,957 Average tangible assets $ 4,215,799 $ 4,039,568 $ 4,224,543 $ 4,206,958 $ 4,190,495 $ 4,108,491 $ 4,066,778 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 390,896 $ 365,242 $ 398,083 $ 383,630 $ 378,936 $ 374,482 $ 366,942 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 75,871 75,271 75,711 76,033 78,314 79,047 75,957 Average tangible common equity $ 315,025 $ 289,971 $ 322,372 $ 307,597 $ 300,622 $ 295,435 $ 290,985 Net income available to common shareholders $ 22,191 $ 20,727 $ 11,035 $ 11,156 $ 7,126 $ 10,212 $ 11,804 Return on average tangible common equity (3) 14.21 % 14.41 % 13.73 % 14.71 % 9.40 % 13.71 % 16.27 % Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net income $ 22,922 $ 21,458 $ 11,401 $ 11,521 $ 7,491 $ 10,577 $ 12,170 Add: Income tax expense 5,966 5,247 2,939 3,027 2,199 2,560 2,979 Add: Provision for loan losses 3,547 2,989 2,354 1,193 3,884 2,061 40 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 32,435 $ 29,694 $ 16,694 $ 15,741 $ 13,574 $ 15,198 $ 15,189





(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. (3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.

Source: Financial Institutions, Inc.