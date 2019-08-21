Quantcast

Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 21, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


WARSAW, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:FISI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per outstanding common share. The Company also announced dividends of $0.75 per share on its Series A 3% preferred stock and $2.12 per share on its Series B-1 8.48% preferred stock. All dividends are payable October 2, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC ("SDN"), Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital") and HNP Capital, LLC ("HNP Capital"). Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 700 individuals. The Company's stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

For additional information contact:  
Shelly J. Doran  
(585) 627-1362 or SJDoran@five-starbank.com  

Source: Financial Institutions, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: FISI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8020.21
71.65  ▲  0.90%
DJIA 26202.73
240.29  ▲  0.93%
S&P 500 2924.43
23.92  ▲  0.82%
Data as of Aug 21, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar