Financial Gravity Launches the Fractional Family Office®

"The Fractional Family Office® lets CPAs and EAs give clients all the services they need under a single fiduciary umbrella, eliminating the danger of different advisors working against each other," said Financial Gravity Companies CEO, John Pollock. "The Fractional Family Office® builds a complete financial plan around the idea that if they get the taxes right the other pieces will fall into place which avoids the product-driven sales pitches that can derail the success of business owners and consumer," he continued.

Financial Gravity's Chief Financial Officer, Paul Williams, stated, "This is the future of the financial services profession and Financial Gravity Companies, Inc, Tax Master Network has a unique set of services like the Tax Blueprint®, the Tax Operating System®, Bookkeeping with Purpose®, Diversity Trinity®, Factor Based Investing® and Certified Tax Master® to name a few, that puts them on the forefront of the changes happening in the market place. By creating a cohesive model and delivering it to the underserved CPA and EA marketplace, we are putting them in a position to transition away from the fees and forms business that will soon be done by computers."

"This is a culmination of the last three years of our work together, when we sold Tax Coach Software to Financial Gravity, we knew this was the direction we wanted to go and we knew together we would get there faster," said the cofounder of Tax Coach Software and Chief Tax Strategist, Ed Lyon. "The initial response from our soft launch has surprised even us and we were optimistic."

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., is an innovative Fractional Family Office® providing integrated tax, business, and financial solutions to small business owners and high net-worth individuals. Services are focused on helping clients realize personal and professional goals while building wealth, most often through potential tax savings, lowered costs, and efficiency improvements. Through its partner network consisting of financial advisors, lawyers and tax professionals via its Tax Master Network®, the Company currently provides its products and services nationwide. For more information, visit www.financialgravity.com or www.TaxMasterNetwork.com/FFO/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

