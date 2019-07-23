Financial Gravity Adds Wealth Management Industry Visionary, Scott Winters, to Board of Directors





ALLEN, Texas, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB:FGCO) ("Financial Gravity" or the "Company"), a Fractional Family Office®, announced the addition or Scott Winters to the Board of Directors.



Scott co-founded, built and sold one of the fastest growing wealth management businesses in America (according to Forbes). As founder and former CEO of Eqis Capital, Scott has mentored, managed, or trained thousands of financial advisors to help them achieve greater success. Scott has continuously rewritten the book on the use of technology and practice management disciplines to help achieve massive and sustainable business growth. Scott holds the following licenses, series 7, 24, 63, 65 and CA life & Health. He is also a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, CRPC®.

Financial Gravity's Chief Executive Officer, John Pollock, stated, "Scott has been on the Advisory Board for the last four years, we are excited that he is bringing his experience and skill set to our Board of Directors, and we are happy that he will be taking a more active role in looking over our shoulder and contributing to helping us drive our vision forward." Mr. Pollock continued, "Scott grew a Third Party Asset Management platform, unlike anything anyone had built at the time, from a fledgling company to an exit for him and his stakeholders."

Scott Winters said, "I am excited to be on the forefront of the FinTech revolution again and I believe that Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. and their Fractional Family Office®, the Tax Blueprint® and their Tax Operating System® is unlike anything in the market place and I look forward to help shape the future of these brands and service offerings along with what is in development."

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., is an innovative Fractional Family Office® providing integrated tax, business, and financial solutions to small business owners and high net-worth individuals. Services are focused on helping clients realize personal and professional goals while building wealth, most often through potential tax savings, lowered costs, and efficiency improvements. Through its partner network consisting of trained and certified financial advisors, tax professionals and independent sales agents, the Company currently provides its products and services nationwide. For more information, visit www.financialgravity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

