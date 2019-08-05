Quantcast

    FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Year Ended June 30, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 11:36:00 AM EDT


    WABASH, Ind., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTC PINK:FFWC) (8/2/19 Close: $41.51), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the "Bank"), announced earnings for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019.

    For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Corporation reported net income of $1,037,000 or $0.90 per common share compared to $1,136,000 or $0.97 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $3,295,000 compared to $3,383,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  The provision for loan losses was $50,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to a negative provision for loan losses of ($62,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  Total noninterest income was $770,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $784,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  Noninterest expense was $2,844,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $2,850,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.   

    For the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, the Corporation reported net income of $4,344,000 or $3.77 per common share compared to $4,805,000 or $4.12 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018.  Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 was $13,190,000 compared to $13,193,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018.  The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $231,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.  This is compared to a negative provision for loan losses of ($205,000) for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018.  The negative provision was due to a significant recovery of a previously charged-off commercial loan.  Total noninterest income was $3,177,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $3,262,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018.  Noninterest expense was $11,151,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and $10,671,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018.

    The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019 represented a return on average common equity of 9.49% and 10.39%, respectively, compared to 11.33% and 12.13% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2018.  The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019 represented a return on average assets of 1.02% and 1.09%, respectively, compared to 1.20% and 1.28%, for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2018.

    The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.35% at June 30, 2019 compared to 1.40% at June 30, 2018.  Nonperforming assets were $3,693,000 at June 30, 2019 compared to $3,412,000 at June 30, 2018.

    As of June 30, 2019, FFWC's equity-to-assets ratio was 10.79% compared to 10.54% at June 30, 2018.  Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $414,517,000 compared to $379,790,000 at June 30, 2018.  Shareholders' equity was $44,738,000 at June 30, 2019 compared to $40,011,000 at June 30, 2018.  Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered "well capitalized."

    Forward Looking Statements

    This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and "should," which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events.  Actual results could materially differ from those presented.  The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties.  The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

    Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley and Syracuse.  The Bank provides leasing services at its banking centers and its Fishers, IN leasing and commercial loan office.  Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc.  The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "FFWC."  Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com.  Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

    FFW Corporation

    Selected Financial Information

    Consolidated Balance Sheet

        June 30 June 30
          2019     2018  
        Unaudited  
    Assets    
    Cash and due from financial institutions $ 4,897,871   $ 6,288,268  
    Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   21,857,520     11,741,584  
      Cash and cash equivalents   26,755,391     18,029,852  
         
    Securities available for sale   85,328,768     78,489,583  
    Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,857,473 at    
      June 30, 2019 and $3,716,543 at June 30, 2018   279,796,467     260,714,092  
    Loans held for sale   1,340,765     938,686  
    Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,462,500     1,462,500  
    Accrued interest receivable   2,240,851     1,962,831  
    Premises and equipment, net   5,442,196     5,825,455  
    Mortgage servicing rights   762,392     823,965  
    Cash surrender value of life insurance   8,867,601     8,585,667  
    Goodwill   1,213,898     1,213,898  
    Repossessed Assets   194,730     167,000  
    Other assets   1,111,936     1,576,057  
      Total assets $ 414,517,495   $ 379,789,586  
           
    Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
    Deposits    
      Noninterest-bearing $ 33,005,454   $ 30,689,658  
      Interest-bearing   331,115,288     304,215,798  
      Total deposits   364,120,742     334,905,456  
           
    Borrowings   2,000,000     2,000,000  
    Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,659,180     2,872,683  
      Total liabilities   369,779,922     339,778,139  
           
    Shareholders' equity    
    Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
      Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,149,783 - June 30, 2019 and 1,165,980 - June 30, 2018   18,363     18,363  
    Additional paid-in capital   9,777,849     9,624,150  
    Retained earnings   43,691,848     40,313,968  
    Accumulated other comprehensive income   2,238,257     344,886  
    Treasury stock, at cost: 686,545 shares at June 30, 2019 and 670,348 shares at June 30, 2018   (10,988,744 )   (10,289,920 )
      Total shareholders' equity   44,737,573     40,011,447  
           
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 414,517,495   $ 379,789,586  
           

    FFW Corporation 

    Selected Financial Information

    Consolidated Statement of Income

          Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30
            2019     2018     2019     2018  
          Unaudited   Unaudited  
    Interest and dividend income:        
      Loans, including fees $ 3,475,982   $ 3,296,696   $ 13,447,651   $ 12,525,187  
      Taxable securities   406,219     321,186     1,452,121     1,206,208  
      Tax exempt securities   331,714     313,952     1,244,855     1,288,479  
      Other   114,914     43,049     475,939     201,595  
        Total interest and dividend income   4,328,829     3,974,883     16,620,566     15,221,469  
                 
    Interest expense:        
      Deposits   1,024,793     581,303     3,395,598     1,967,240  
      Borrowings   8,647     10,332     34,900     60,982  
        Total interest expense   1,033,440     591,635     3,430,498     2,028,222  
                 
    Net interest income   3,295,389     3,383,248     13,190,068     13,193,247  
                 
    Provision for loan losses   50,000     (62,000 )   231,118     (205,000 )
                 
    Net interest income after provision for        
      loan losses   3,245,389     3,445,248     12,958,950     13,398,247  
                 
    Noninterest income:        
      Net gains on sales of securities   -     -     43,776     -  
      Net gains on sales of loans   65,984     94,090     298,129     366,008  
      Net gains (losses) on fixed assets   (15,716 )   -     (15,716 )   -  
      Commission income   247,601     257,754     962,088     966,837  
      Service charges and fees   161,570     184,139     816,743     840,459  
      Earnings on life insurance   70,701     69,328     281,934     279,049  
      Other   239,421     178,581     790,076     809,257  
        Total noninterest income   769,561     783,892     3,177,030     3,261,610  
                 
    Noninterest expense:        
      Salaries and benefits   1,522,509     1,601,975     6,134,248     5,938,701  
      Occupancy and equipment   320,367     330,443     1,239,158     1,284,475  
      Professional   87,294     142,004     408,750     448,879  
      Marketing   94,446     84,907     388,414     378,486  
      Deposit insurance premium   21,000     29,787     72,589     129,337  
      Regulatory assessment   8,099     5,657     33,147     23,134  
      Correspondent bank charges   22,255     19,414     81,599     70,784  
      Data processing   263,074     194,827     979,574     721,627  
      Printing, postage and supplies   78,318     62,921     248,362     260,614  
      Expense on life insurance   18,730     -     74,921     (3,612 )
      Contribution expense   8,352     5,900     41,652     56,040  
      Expense on REO   3,037     7,803     18,941     86,164  
      Other   396,628     364,059     1,430,051     1,276,293  
        Total noninterest expense   2,844,109     2,849,697     11,151,406     10,670,922  
                 
    Income before income taxes   1,170,841     1,379,443     4,984,574     5,988,935  
                 
    Income tax expense   133,385     242,990     640,814     1,184,160  
                 
    Net income $ 1,037,456   $ 1,136,453   $ 4,343,760   $ 4,804,775  
             

    FFW Corporation 

    Selected Financial Information

    Key Balances and Ratios

        Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30
          2019     2018     2019     2018  
        Unaudited   Unaudited  
    Per common share data:        
    Earnings $0.90   $0.97   $3.77   $4.12  
    Diluted earnings $0.90   $0.97   $3.77   $4.12  
    Dividends paid $0.21   $0.69   $0.84   $1.26  
    Average shares issued and outstanding   1,149,783     1,165,980     1,151,968     1,165,980  
    Shares outstanding end of period   1,149,783     1,165,980     1,149,783     1,165,980  
               
    Supplemental data:        
    Net interest margin **   3.43%     3.82%     3.52%     3.76%  
    Return on average assets ***   1.02%     1.20%     1.09%     1.28%  
    Return on average common equity ***   9.49%     11.33%     10.39%     12.13%  
               
        June 30 June 30    
          2019     2018      
    Nonperforming assets * $3,692,825   $3,412,108      
    Repossessed assets $194,730   $167,000      
               
    * Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets  
    ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis      
    *** Annualized        

    FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Emily Boardman, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185 

    Source: FFW Corporation

