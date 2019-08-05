FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Year Ended June 30, 2019





WABASH, Ind., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTC PINK:FFWC) (8/2/19 Close: $41.51), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the "Bank"), announced earnings for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019.



For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Corporation reported net income of $1,037,000 or $0.90 per common share compared to $1,136,000 or $0.97 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $3,295,000 compared to $3,383,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The provision for loan losses was $50,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to a negative provision for loan losses of ($62,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Total noninterest income was $770,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $784,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Noninterest expense was $2,844,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $2,850,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, the Corporation reported net income of $4,344,000 or $3.77 per common share compared to $4,805,000 or $4.12 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018. Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 was $13,190,000 compared to $13,193,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $231,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019. This is compared to a negative provision for loan losses of ($205,000) for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018. The negative provision was due to a significant recovery of a previously charged-off commercial loan. Total noninterest income was $3,177,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $3,262,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018. Noninterest expense was $11,151,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and $10,671,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018.

The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019 represented a return on average common equity of 9.49% and 10.39%, respectively, compared to 11.33% and 12.13% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2018. The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2019 represented a return on average assets of 1.02% and 1.09%, respectively, compared to 1.20% and 1.28%, for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.35% at June 30, 2019 compared to 1.40% at June 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets were $3,693,000 at June 30, 2019 compared to $3,412,000 at June 30, 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, FFWC's equity-to-assets ratio was 10.79% compared to 10.54% at June 30, 2018. Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $414,517,000 compared to $379,790,000 at June 30, 2018. Shareholders' equity was $44,738,000 at June 30, 2019 compared to $40,011,000 at June 30, 2018. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered "well capitalized."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and "should," which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley and Syracuse. The Bank provides leasing services at its banking centers and its Fishers, IN leasing and commercial loan office. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "FFWC." Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

June 30 June 30 2019 2018 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 4,897,871 $ 6,288,268 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 21,857,520 11,741,584 Cash and cash equivalents 26,755,391 18,029,852 Securities available for sale 85,328,768 78,489,583 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,857,473 at June 30, 2019 and $3,716,543 at June 30, 2018 279,796,467 260,714,092 Loans held for sale 1,340,765 938,686 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,462,500 1,462,500 Accrued interest receivable 2,240,851 1,962,831 Premises and equipment, net 5,442,196 5,825,455 Mortgage servicing rights 762,392 823,965 Cash surrender value of life insurance 8,867,601 8,585,667 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets 194,730 167,000 Other assets 1,111,936 1,576,057 Total assets $ 414,517,495 $ 379,789,586 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 33,005,454 $ 30,689,658 Interest-bearing 331,115,288 304,215,798 Total deposits 364,120,742 334,905,456 Borrowings 2,000,000 2,000,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,659,180 2,872,683 Total liabilities 369,779,922 339,778,139 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,149,783 - June 30, 2019 and 1,165,980 - June 30, 2018 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 9,777,849 9,624,150 Retained earnings 43,691,848 40,313,968 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,238,257 344,886 Treasury stock, at cost: 686,545 shares at June 30, 2019 and 670,348 shares at June 30, 2018 (10,988,744 ) (10,289,920 ) Total shareholders' equity 44,737,573 40,011,447 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 414,517,495 $ 379,789,586

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 3,475,982 $ 3,296,696 $ 13,447,651 $ 12,525,187 Taxable securities 406,219 321,186 1,452,121 1,206,208 Tax exempt securities 331,714 313,952 1,244,855 1,288,479 Other 114,914 43,049 475,939 201,595 Total interest and dividend income 4,328,829 3,974,883 16,620,566 15,221,469 Interest expense: Deposits 1,024,793 581,303 3,395,598 1,967,240 Borrowings 8,647 10,332 34,900 60,982 Total interest expense 1,033,440 591,635 3,430,498 2,028,222 Net interest income 3,295,389 3,383,248 13,190,068 13,193,247 Provision for loan losses 50,000 (62,000 ) 231,118 (205,000 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,245,389 3,445,248 12,958,950 13,398,247 Noninterest income: Net gains on sales of securities - - 43,776 - Net gains on sales of loans 65,984 94,090 298,129 366,008 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets (15,716 ) - (15,716 ) - Commission income 247,601 257,754 962,088 966,837 Service charges and fees 161,570 184,139 816,743 840,459 Earnings on life insurance 70,701 69,328 281,934 279,049 Other 239,421 178,581 790,076 809,257 Total noninterest income 769,561 783,892 3,177,030 3,261,610 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 1,522,509 1,601,975 6,134,248 5,938,701 Occupancy and equipment 320,367 330,443 1,239,158 1,284,475 Professional 87,294 142,004 408,750 448,879 Marketing 94,446 84,907 388,414 378,486 Deposit insurance premium 21,000 29,787 72,589 129,337 Regulatory assessment 8,099 5,657 33,147 23,134 Correspondent bank charges 22,255 19,414 81,599 70,784 Data processing 263,074 194,827 979,574 721,627 Printing, postage and supplies 78,318 62,921 248,362 260,614 Expense on life insurance 18,730 - 74,921 (3,612 ) Contribution expense 8,352 5,900 41,652 56,040 Expense on REO 3,037 7,803 18,941 86,164 Other 396,628 364,059 1,430,051 1,276,293 Total noninterest expense 2,844,109 2,849,697 11,151,406 10,670,922 Income before income taxes 1,170,841 1,379,443 4,984,574 5,988,935 Income tax expense 133,385 242,990 640,814 1,184,160 Net income $ 1,037,456 $ 1,136,453 $ 4,343,760 $ 4,804,775

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $0.90 $0.97 $3.77 $4.12 Diluted earnings $0.90 $0.97 $3.77 $4.12 Dividends paid $0.21 $0.69 $0.84 $1.26 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,149,783 1,165,980 1,151,968 1,165,980 Shares outstanding end of period 1,149,783 1,165,980 1,149,783 1,165,980 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 3.43% 3.82% 3.52% 3.76% Return on average assets *** 1.02% 1.20% 1.09% 1.28% Return on average common equity *** 9.49% 11.33% 10.39% 12.13% June 30 June 30 2019 2018 Nonperforming assets * $3,692,825 $3,412,108 Repossessed assets $194,730 $167,000 * Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized

