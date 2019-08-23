Ferroglobe Welcomes Canadian Decision to Maintain Anti-dumping and Countervailing Duties on Silicon Metal imports from China





LONDON, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) ("Ferroglobe" or the "Company") welcomes the decision by the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) to continue its anti-dumping/countervailing duty ("AD/CVD") finding in respect of imports of silicon metal from China for a further 5-year period.



The original finding was made in November 2013 and resulted from a complaint filed jointly by the sole Canadian producer of silicon metal, Quebec Silicon Limited Partnership, and its marketing affiliate QSIP Canada ULC, both subsidiaries of the Company.

The anti-dumping duties range from 47% to 235% and the countervailing duties range from RMB 1,460/MT to RMB 1,945/MT and have been in effect since 2013.

These duties have allowed Quebec Silicon Limited Partnership and QSIP Canada ULC to re-establish their position as a viable supplier to the Canadian market.

Ferroglobe's Chief Executive Officer, Pedro Larrea commented, "This decision by the CITT preserves our investments and better enables our workers to enjoy a stable work environment and fair wages. It is important that Ferroglobe continues to evaluate and pursue such trade cases to ensure that we compete with foreign producers on a level playing field. We appreciate the dedicated work of the Canadian trade authorities and look forward to working with our Canadian customers and supporting their growth."

The CITT's full decision and reasons can be found at: https://decisions.citt-tcce.gc.ca/citt-tcce/a/en/item/420376/index.do.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and other ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

