Ferrari to announce Second Quarter 2019 financial results on August 2





Ferrari N.V. ("Ferrari") (NYSE/MTA:RACE) announced today that its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 will be released on Friday, August 2, 2019.



A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2019 Q2 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. CEST / 9:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, August 2.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari's corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com prior to the event. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari's corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com) for two weeks after the call.

