Ferrari N.V. taps the US Private Placements market with a EUR 300 million offering in two tranches of 10 and 12 year maturities

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 04:47:00 PM EDT


Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA:RACE) today announced that it has completed a private placement to certain US institutional investors of EUR 150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.12% senior notes due 2029 and EUR 150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.27% senior notes due 2031.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used towards general corporate purposes, including funding the capital expenditures contemplated in the current 2018-2022 plan.

As a result of this offering and the tender offer to repurchase a portion of Ferrari's outstanding bonds, the results of which were announced on July 12, 2019, Ferrari's debt maturity profile is now more evenly distributed and has been significantly extended.

Source: Ferrari N.V.

