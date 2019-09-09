Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Maranello (Italy), 9 September 2019 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA:RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 ("Second Tranche"), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
|
|MTA
|NYSE
|Total
|Trading
Date
(d/m/y)
|Number of common shares purchased
|Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)
|Consideration excluding fees
(€)
|Number of common shares purchased
|Average price per share
excluding fees
($)
|Consideration excluding fees
($)
|Consideration excluding fees
(€)*
|Number of common shares purchased
|Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)*
|Consideration excluding fees
(€)*
|02/09/2019
|3,150
|144.0091
|453,628.67
|
|
|
|
|3,150
|144.0091
|453,628.67
|03/09/2019
|7,165
|144.2006
|1,033,197.30
|10,550
|157.9637
|1,666,517.04
|1,523,742.37
|17,715
|144.3375
|2,556,939.67
|04/09/2019
|
|
|
|4,800
|160.2595
|769,245.60
|698,171.72
|4,800
|145.4524
|698,171.72
|05/09/2019
|124
|146.5500
|18,172.20
|3,100
|162.1445
|502,647.95
|454,555.93
|3,224
|146.6278
|472,728.13
|
Total
|10,439
|144.1707
|1,504,998.17
|18,450
|159.2634
|2,938,410.59
|2,676,470.03
|28,889
|144.7426
|4,181,468.20
Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 6 September 2019, the total invested consideration has been:
- Euro 73,363,368.70 for No. 505,156 common shares purchased on the MTA
- USD 4,917,329.39(Euro 4,466,809.34*) for No. 30,950 common shares purchased on the NYSE
resulting in total No. 7,513,140 common shares held in treasury as of 6 September 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.92% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.
(
*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).
Attachment
Source: Ferrari N.V.