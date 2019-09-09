Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program





Maranello (Italy), 9 September 2019 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA:RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 ("Second Tranche"), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA NYSE Total Trading

Date

(d/m/y)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€) Consideration excluding fees







(€)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

($) Consideration excluding fees







($)



Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)* Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



02/09/2019 3,150 144.0091 453,628.67 3,150 144.0091 453,628.67 03/09/2019 7,165 144.2006 1,033,197.30 10,550 157.9637 1,666,517.04 1,523,742.37 17,715 144.3375 2,556,939.67 04/09/2019 4,800 160.2595 769,245.60 698,171.72 4,800 145.4524 698,171.72 05/09/2019 124 146.5500 18,172.20 3,100 162.1445 502,647.95 454,555.93 3,224 146.6278 472,728.13



Total



10,439 144.1707 1,504,998.17 18,450 159.2634 2,938,410.59 2,676,470.03 28,889 144.7426 4,181,468.20

Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 6 September 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 73,363,368.70 for No. 505,156 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 4,917,329.39(Euro 4,466,809.34*) for No. 30,950 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 7,513,140 common shares held in treasury as of 6 September 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.92% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

( *) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment

Source: Ferrari N.V.