Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program





Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA:RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 ("Second Tranche"), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA NYSE Total Trading

Date

(d/m/y)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€) Consideration excluding fees







(€)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

($) Consideration excluding fees







($)



Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)* Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



26/08/2019 6,227 138.4491 862,122.55 6,227 138.4491 862,122.55 27/08/2019 2,251 140.6658 316,638.72 2,251 140.6658 316,638.72 29/08/2019 4,476 143.0000 640,068.00 6,000 158.9205 953,523.00 861,202.13 10,476 143.3057 1,501,270.13 30/08/2019 5,000 143.5387 717,693.50 6,500 157.7532 1,025,395.80 929,137.19 11,500 143.2027 1,646,830.69



Total



17,954 141.2790 2,536,522.77 12,500 158.3135 1,978,918.80 1,790,339.32 30,454 142.0786 4,326,862.08

Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 30 August 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 71,858,370.53 for No. 494,717 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 1,978,918.80(Euro 1,790,339.32*) for No. 12,500 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 7,484,251 common shares held in treasury as of 30 August 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.91% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

( *) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment

Source: Ferrari N.V.