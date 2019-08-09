Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program





Maranello (Italy), 9 August 2019 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA:RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 ("Second Tranche"), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:



MTA Trading

Date

(d/m/y)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)



Consideration excluding fees







(€)



31/07/2019 7,466 144.6826 1,080,200.29 01/08/2019 2,072 146.4713 303,488.53 02/08/2019 38,844 144.0283 5,594,635.29 05/08/2019 27,558 141.4004 3,896,712.22 06/08/2019 16,000 140.1838 2,242,940.80 07/08/2019 16,697 139.2629 2,325,272.64 08/08/2019 3,800 140.7915 535,007.70



Total



112,437 142.1085 15,978,257.47

Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 8 August 2019, the total invested consideration has been Euro 57,002,421.24 for No. 388,813 common shares purchased on the MTA resulting in total No. 7,365,847 common shares held in treasury as of 8 August 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.86% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment

Source: Ferrari N.V.