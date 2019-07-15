Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program





Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA:RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 ("Second Tranche"), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:



MTA Trading

Date

(d/m/y)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)



Consideration excluding fees







(€)



08/07/2019 11,000 148.1288 1,629,416.80 09/07/2019 11,594 147.8209 1,713,835.51 10/07/2019 12,309 148.1546 1,823,634.97 11/07/2019 11,332 148.1045 1,678,320.19 12/07/2019 10,491 148.2294 1,555,074.64



Total



56,726 148.0852 8,400,282.11

Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 12 July 2019, the total invested consideration has been Euro 16,504,081.51 for No. 111,726 common shares purchased on the MTA resulting in total No. 7,105,868 common shares held in treasury as of 12 July 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.76% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment

Source: Ferrari N.V.