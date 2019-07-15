Quantcast

Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

By GlobeNewswire,  July 15, 2019, 07:19:00 AM EDT


Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA:RACE) ("Ferrari" or the "Company") announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 ("Second Tranche"), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:

  MTA
Trading

Date

(d/m/y)



  		Number of common shares purchased



  		Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)		  



Consideration excluding fees



 



(€)



 
08/07/2019 11,000 148.1288 1,629,416.80
09/07/2019 11,594 147.8209 1,713,835.51
10/07/2019 12,309 148.1546 1,823,634.97
11/07/2019 11,332 148.1045 1,678,320.19
12/07/2019 10,491 148.2294 1,555,074.64
 



Total



 		 56,726 148.0852 8,400,282.11

Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 12 July 2019, the total invested consideration has been Euro 16,504,081.51 for No. 111,726 common shares purchased on the MTA resulting in total No. 7,105,868 common shares held in treasury as of 12 July 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 2.76% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment

Source: Ferrari N.V.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: RACE, RACE




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8244.15
48.11  ▲  0.59%
DJIA 27332.03
243.95  ▲  0.90%
S&P 500 3013.77
13.86  ▲  0.46%
Data as of Jul 12, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar